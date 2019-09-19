By Jesse Dougherty

The Washington Post

ST. LOUIS (TNS) — It will show up in the box score as a double, but if there was room for comment, just a short editorial note, what happened with two outs in the seventh inning would be better classified as a tough break for the Washington Nationals.

The Cardinals’ Paul DeJong hit a flyball that Juan Soto lost in the sun above Busch Stadium. A catch gets Max Scherzer out of the inning. Instead, Soto crouched, his knees quivering a bit, and the hit bounced on the warning track for a double. Tommy Edman followed with an RBI single. Matt Wieters followed that with a two-run homer to right. That ended Scherzer’s outing, at five runs allowed in 6 2/3 innings, and buried the Nationals in a 5-1 loss to the first-place Cardinals.

“I saw it all the way,” Soto said. “And right after it was coming down, that’s when I lost it.”

Scherzer finished with 11 strikeouts and a shaking head. He hadn’t gone this deep in an outing since July 6. But none of the details were sharp. The offense couldn’t turn base runners into rallies, the Cardinals’ bullpen shut it down in the late innings, and Dexter Fowler robbed Asdrúbal Cabrera of a three-run homer in the eighth. The Nationals stranded nine runners and managed just an unearned run. They soon left St. Louis with a series defeat and the pressure building.

The loss brought the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers within a game of Washington in the National League wild-card standings. Both teams played Wednesday evening - the Cubs against the lowly Cincinnati Reds, the Brewers against the lowlier San Diego Padres - and each could pull a half-game closer with a win.

“Frustrating,” Chip Hale, again filling in for Manager Dave Martinez, said of losing when Scherzer pitches well. “We know where we are. We know we’re in the fight.”

Baseball teams spend months stressing over even the smallest decisions. There’s a strategy of when, and why, to put players on the injured list. There’s a science to travel and choice of road hotels. Then there are the choices made throughout each game - all magnified in a September pennant race. Washington illustrated that by rolling out Tuesday’s lineup again Wednesday despite a quick night-to-afternoon turnaround. That meant pushing Howie Kendrick, 36 and on a strict load management this season, when the Nationals normally wouldn’t. It meant Yan Gomes catching for the fourth straight day. It meant, more than anything, that this could be the approach moving forward.

The Nationals also shuffled their rotation to make sure both Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg, now bumped up from Sunday to Saturday this coming weekend, could be available for a potential wild-card game Oct. 1. But first, before any of that unfolds, the Nationals gathered behind Scherzer in St. Louis. This was the ace’s sixth start since coming off the injured list late last month. He had been carefully building his workload, one outing at a time, but wasn’t on any sort of limit Wednesday.

Then Scherzer carved through the Cardinals’ order, mixing five pitches, leaning on his fastball and slider before throwing more change-ups late. He retired 12 of the first 13 batters he faced. But that lone base runner, Edman, proved consequential in the third. Edman golfed a 1-2 cutter into the Cardinals’ bullpen beyond the right field wall. Scherzer settled down after, and went back to dominating for a couple innings, before giving up a manufactured run in the fifth.

“I’m accountable for the pitches I throw,” Scherzer said when asked if the score didn’t reflect how sharp he was. “Today, they put some good at-bats against me.”

The Nationals wasted a significant scoring opportunity against starter Adam Wainwright in the second when Scherzer ripped a single to shallow right with runners on first and second and two out. Edman charged at full speed, and third base coach Bobby Henley waved Victor Robles around third. Edman, usually a third baseman, was playing shallow with Scherzer at the plate. Henley’s aggression, a hallmark of his strategy coaching third, was miscalculated, and Robles was thrown out at home.

The Nationals taxed Wainwright in the seventh once Trea Turner drove in Gomes with a two-out double. But the 38-year-old righty then got Adam Eaton to fly out to deep right. He was helped through the inning because Hale let Scherzer hit for himself with one out and a runner on second. Hale said he would have considered lifting Scherzer if two runners were on. But he still felt that, with a climbing pitch count, Scherzer was Washington’s best option for the seventh.

Scherzer lasted just two more outs, and three more Cardinals runs, once the inning was extended and he walked off the field for good.

“That’s what happens when you play playoff-quality teams. It comes down to the little stuff,” Scherzer said, pointing the finger at himself before Soto or anyone else. “It doesn’t matter how good the big stuff is. Everyone can execute the big stuff at this point. It comes down to the fine details. That’s what kind of did me in today.”

The crushing rally never happens if Soto hadn’t lost track of the ball, if it had been hit a foot or two in any direction, if the sun hadn’t been resting in that exact spot in that exact moment to cause exactly what the Nationals couldn’t afford. But the box score will reflect only the damage done.

————

Astros edge Rangers

HOUSTON (TNS) — No Texas Rangers team had gone winless on the road more than seven times in a season before the Houston Astros’ beat them Wednesday night for their eighth loss in eight games this season at Minute Maid Park.

All that stood between the Rangers going 0-for-2019 was rookie left-hander Kolby Allard, who wasn’t even in the organization for the first seven losses.

Oh, and Gerrit Cole, the Houston Astros’ starter and possible Cy Young Award winner, was in the middle there, too, against a mostly punchless lineup that included three rookies and Rougned Odor.

Hello, 0-9, though it wasn’t Allard’s fault after he allowed two runs on four hits in five innings in a 3-2 loss.

Cole allowed two runs in eight innings and became the third pitcher in Astros history to reach 300 strikeouts in a season, and Yuli Gurriel and Jose Altuve hit home runs to lift Houston.

The first two Rangers reached in the ninth, but Odor struck out and Ronald Guzman, who homered in the eighth, bounced into a double play.

Just the prospect of a winless season at any ballpark was difficult for the Rangers to imagine, even though the Astros won their MLB-best 100th game of the season.

“As good as they are, we know we can still beat them,” shortstop Elvis Andrus said. “Apparently, there’s something to it for us here this year to not be able to win.”

The 0-9 mark suggests that the Astros dominated the Rangers, and at times they did. Manager Chris Woodward acknowledges as much, but also notes that the Astros took games the Rangers seemed primed to win.

The most obvious of those came May 9, when the Rangers were down 4-2 in the ninth inning but had two runners on and Hunter Pence batting. He sent a drive to right field that had home-run distance, but Josh Reddick made a running, leaping catch to rob Pence of the go-ahead homer.

On Wednesday, Astros right-fielder Kyle Tucker leaped to take a third-inning solo homer from Scott Heineman.

Six of the Rangers’ nine losses were by three runs or less. The Rangers went 6-4 against the Astros at Globe Life Park.

“Here we’ve had a lot of heartache,” Woodward said. “We were in a lot of games. They’ve been us pretty handily here a few times, but not very often like yesterday’s game. Our guys fight. This is a good team. It’s a good measuring stick.”

Allard had his first crack at the Astros after facing only one winning team in his first seven starts of the season. Though he turned only 22 last month, he has impressed the Rangers with his level of pitching maturity.

He has 471 career innings in the minor leagues over 86 starts since the Atlanta Braves drafted in the first round of the 2015 MLB draft. That’s a good chunk of development time for a starter.

Allard has also left his mark by the way he competes on the mound. His third Rangers start, Aug. 19 against the Los Angeles Angels, convinced the Rangers they had someone who will battle.

He allowed five first-inning runs and two more in the second to put the Rangers in a 7-2 hole. Rather than lose focus, he became more zeroed in and delivered three scoreless innings in a game the Rangers eventually won 8-7.

“That’s one thing you don’t know until you get him: He’s a competitor,” Woodward said. “He is not afraid. He doesn’t seem to be bothered by much. What I saw that Angels game, he got his butt kicked and didn’t stop competing.

“Most of the time you see things start to go sideways and balls start to elevate and you see a defeated look out there. … When he faced Trout, I think we were down, and he punched out Trout. He went out and executed against the best hitter in baseball without any fear. That showed me a lot.”

———

A’s win thriller

OAKLAND, Calif. (TNS) — The Royals believed wholeheartedly that Homer Bailey still had gas in the tank and miles left on his arm. They signed him during the offseason to provide a veteran presence to their starting rotation and as well as a potential trade chip in July.

They were right on all accounts, and Wednesday afternoon in Oakland, Bailey pitched masterfully against the Royals, recording a season-high 11 strikeouts and holding his former teammates scoreless through seven innings.

Royals left-hander Danny Duffy, a California native, matched Bailey scoreless inning for scoreless inning. Duffy, who’d allowed two runs in his previous 12 innings (two starts), stifled the Athletics’ offense through seven shutout innings. He struck out six in the process.

Jesse Hahn, a Royals reliever and former member of the A’s, allowed a two-out RBI double to Mark Canha on a line drive just inside the first-base bag to hand the Royals a 1-0 loss in front of an announced 16,714 in the finale of a three-game set at the Oakland Coliseum.

The win gave the Athletics (92-61) the series win.

The Royals begin a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins Thursday night in Minneapolis. Left-hander Mike Montgomery (3-9, 4.70) will start for the Royals, while right-hander Kyle Gibson (13-7, 4,76) will start for the Twins.

———

Mets revive hopes

DENVER (TNS) — Finally, the Mets benefited from a Diaz blown save.

The Mets rallied in the ninth inning against Rockies relievers Jairo Diaz and Joe Harvey for a 7-4 win Wednesday. Brandon Nimmo had the tying single off Diaz. After Harvey entered, Pete Alonso got the go-ahead RBI on a bases-loaded walk and Seth Lugo added a run-scoring, line-drive single to center between his two scoreless innings.

With a series win, the Mets (79-73) moved to 3 { games back of a National League wild card spot, pending the results of the Cubs’ and Brewers’ games later Wednesday. Their elimination number remained at eight with 10 games left.

Noah Syndergaard — pitching to Rene Rivera, one of his preferences instead of Wilson Ramos — was mediocre again. He allowed four runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking two. That battery also allowed four steals — including two by Garrett Hampson in the sixth, leading to the Rockies’ fourth run.

Half of those runs came on a pair of solo homers from Sam Hilliard, a rookie who entered the game hitting .195 since debuting three weeks ago. Hilliard and Syndergaard are both from Mansfield, Texas, and were separated by two years at rival high schools.

Hilliard is the first major-leaguer to hit two home runs in one game against Syndergaard.

The Mets had a difficult time with Rockies righthander Jeff Hoffman, who yielded two runs in 5 1/3 innings. That lowered his ERA to 6.71 from 7.03.

In the first, Jeff McNeil homered into the second deck in right. In the sixth, Alonso hit his major league-leading 49th homer to left. Alonso is three dingers away from tying Aaron Judge’s rookie record of 52.

That gave the Mets 225 long balls on the season, a franchise record, passing the 2017 Mets’ total of 224.

Alonso had multiple hits in each of the Mets’ three games at Coors Field after his career-worst 0-for-21 drought that extended into Monday. Two other items on Alonso’s growing list of accomplishments: He tied the franchise record for extra-base hits in a season (80) and set the Mets rookie record for hits (148).

———

Cubs fall hard

CHICAGO (TNS) — After eight relievers weren’t enough Wednesday night in a 3-2 loss to the Reds in 10 innings, the Cubs will have little time to recuperate as they open a crucial four-game series Thursday against the National League Central-leading Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

After retiring the first two batters in the 10th, James Norwood allowed a single and a walk that set up a double by Jose Iglesias to snap a 2-2 tie and hand the Cubs (82-68) their second consecutive loss.

The Cubs fell three games behind the Cardinals with 10 games remaining and stayed tied with the Brewers for the second NL wild-card berth.

Victor Caratini doubled with one out in the bottom of the 10th, but Raisel Iglesias struck out Jason Heyward and Nico Hoerner lined to right.

With the Reds leading 2-1 in the seventh and the crowd of 36,578 virtually silent, Willson Contreras brought them to life by battling from an 0-2 count to drive the ball over the left-field fence for a tying home run.

———

Jays win shootout

BALTIMORE (TNS) — The Orioles have suffered some discouraging losses over the course of this painful season, but it’s hard to imagine any of them comparing to the carnage that took place on Wednesday night.

The O’s busted out to a six-run lead in the early innings and seemed to stave off a seventh-inning comeback attempt by the Toronto Blue Jays, only to suffer another major bullpen implosion on the way to a 11-10 loss before what was left of an announced crowd of 9,066 at Camden Yards.

The Jays came back from a four-run deficit in the top of the ninth inning against right-hander Miguel Castro, who allowed a dramatic two-out grand slam to right fielder Randal Grichuk as part of a six-run meltdown that sabotaged the young reliever’s late-season resurgence.

It doesn’t get much worse than that, or did it?

The Orioles actually came back to score a run in the bottom of the inning and had the potential tying and winning runs in scoring position with one out, but the two guys who did most of the offensive damage earlier in the game could not get it done at the end.

Jonathan Villar popped out and Trey Mancini bounced out to second base to end the game.

On the night after manager Brandon Hyde could not conceal his disappointment with the clumsy performance of his team in Tuesday’s series opener, the Orioles appeared to get the message.

They came back on Wednesday and looked like a completely different club, at least for the first four innings.

If you hadn’t already noticed, this is a young, rebuilding team and consistency has always been in short supply. The O’s depended entirely on Mancini the night before and spread the wealth all through the lineup on the way to what seemed certain to be their 50th victory of the season.

Mancini was right in the middle of it again, delivering a two-run double in the second inning that accounted for his 89th and 90th RBIs of the season, but the Orioles offense was already in full swing by that time.

Anthony Santander, Rio Ruiz and Austin Hays had rattled off consecutive two-out doubles in the first inning to score two runs against Jays starter Clay Buchholz. Mancini’s second-inning double gave Orioles starter Dylan Bundy more breathing room, before Villar and Santander homered in the fourth to give the O’s a 7-1 lead.

It was Santander’s 19th homer of the season and it appeared to portend a rare blowout, especially after Bundy had shaken off some early control problems to allow just one run and strike out eight over five innings. But in this second straight season 100-plus losses, things are seldom that simple.

The Orioles would have to sweat this one out as the bullpen helped usher the Jays back into the game. Tanner Scott came in to spell Bundy and allowed a run on three singles in the sixth and the Jays teed off on reliever Shawn Armstrong in the seventh.

Armstrong had come on to get the final out of the sixth, then came back to allow a leadoff single to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and a walk to catcher Reese McGuire before center fielder Teoscar Hernandez hit a mammoth three-run homer well into the center field bleachers.

Suddenly, it was a two-run game and the small crowd had to be having flashbacks to Tuesday night’s late-inning meltdown by Mychal Givens.

This time, it looked like it would be different. The Orioles added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh on a sacrifice fly by DJ Stewart and Villar scored another on a sacrifice fly by Mancini in the eighth to re-establish a seemingly comfortable lead.

In between, Givens bounced back with a clean eighth inning before Castro came on to pitch the ninth.

Castro struck out Hernandez to open the inning, then wrapped two walks around a single to load the bases. He struck out Bo Bichette and the Jays were down to their last out before Cavan Biggio singled in a run and brought Grichuk to the plate.

Mancini remains on a major late-season roll. It was the fourth time in the last six games that he has driven in at least three runs. Over that span he’s batting .407 with 11 hits, four home runs and 14 RBIs.

Villar also had a huge night. He had three hits, including his 23rd home run, and would have had another home run if Jays left fielder Derek Fisher had not reached over the fence in the first inning to prevent it.

———

ChiSox stop Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — So much for magic numbers.

With all the attention on the Twins’ magic number for clinching the AL Central — a digit that remained frozen at seven on Wednesday, by the way — it was easy to forget about Jake Odorizzi’s own personal magic number: 16.

As in, 16 outs. If the Twins’ righthander records 16 outs, if he pitches 5 1/3 innings or more, he’s been all but unbeatable this season. The Twins haven’t lost a game that included 16 outs from Odorizzi since March, 18 consecutive wins ago.

Until Wednesday.

Odorizzi was removed with two outs in the sixth inning but the White Sox somehow overcame the veteran’s 16-out alchemy. Using eight different pitchers, the White Sox limited Minnesota’s record-setting home run offense to two singles and a double that Eddie Rosario ran into an out, and the Twins dropped the finale of a three-game series with Chicago, 3-1, at Target Field.

Minnesota, which had hit 39 home runs against the White Sox this season, failed to homer on Wednesday, missing an opportunity to tie the franchise record for most home runs against a single opponent in a single season. They collected 40 homers against the Washington Senators in 1963.

Odorizzi, whose previous start was washed out by rain in Cleveland, looked sharp as he took the mound against the White Sox, whom he had already beaten twice in three starts this season. He struck out nine, scattered seven hits, and allowed two runs, using a pair of double plays to escape any serious trouble.

But he was outpitched by a regiment of White Sox relievers, eight in all. When Odorizzi departed with two outs in the sixth inning, having just allowed a run-scoring double to Yoan Moncada, the Twins had not yet collected their first hit.

That changed quickly in the bottom of the inning, when Jorge Polanco’s looping line drive to center fell for a single off Chicago lefthander Josh Osich, breaking up the no-hitter. Nelson Cruz followed with a walk off Jimmy Cordero and Eddie Rosario singled Polanco home.

But those were the Twins’ lone hits until Rosario’s next time up in the eighth inning. With two outs, Rosario hit a long fly ball to right off Evan Marshall. The ball struck the wall just above Leury Garcia’s glove and bounced away, and Rosario rounded second and hustled to third base. Center fielder Adam Engel, backing up the play, collected the ricochet and fired it to third base, where Moncada applied the tag as Rosario slid by.

The loss, combined with Cleveland’s 2-1 10-inning victory over Detroit, narrowed Minnesota’s lead in the AL Central to four games with 10 remaining. It also concluded the season series with Chicago, a series dominated by the Twins, 13 wins to six.

The Twins’ schedule, however, gets even lighter now, with the Kansas City Royals due in Thursday to begin the final home series of the season, a four-game weekend set. The Twins then travel to last-place Detroit and fourth-place Kansas City next week to conclude the season. The Indians, meanwhile, get one more game with the Tigers before finishing with the Phillies, White Sox and Nationals.

———

Phillies beat Braves

ATLANTA (TNS) — Another player filtered Wednesday afternoon into Gabe Kapler’s office, shut the door behind him, and sat down to talk about the season.

The Phillies were three hours from beginning a 4-1 win over the Braves, but Kapler first wanted his players to “open up about their season.” Kapler, along with general manager Matt Klentak, is spending the final road-trip of the season conducting exit interviews with every player on the roster.

They know the season is probably 11 days away from completion, ending in September instead of October. And the Phillies want to gather as much information as possible from a season that is charting as a disappointment. But first, Kapler opens the interviews with a reminder that the season is not yet finished.

“Those meetings start by reminding guys how close we are to doing something special,” said Kapler, whose team entered Wednesday with a less than 1% chance to reach the playoffs. “They start with the understanding that every day is an opportunity to start that 9-out-of-10 stretch.”

The manager tells each player about how the Brewers won nine of 10 games this season, how the 2007 Phillies erased a seven-game deficit with 17 to play, and how his Red Sox rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win the 2004 American League pennant. The Phillies, if they are to chase down the National League’s second wild-card spot, will need to overcome similar odds.

“These are the stories that we’re thinking about right now to use as inspiration for what could happen,” Kapler said.

Those playoff dreams remained possible Wednesday, thanks to starter Zach Eflin, who did not allow an earned run in seven innings. Maybe it was Kapler’s inspiration that powered the Phillies to a second-straight win against the division-leading Braves, guaranteeing that Atlanta will not clinch the National League East until the Phillies leave town.

Or maybe it was Bryce Harper’s two-run homer, as he continued to punish Braves starter Julio Teheran. Harper has nine homers off the veteran right-hander, which is three more than he has against any other pitcher. A night after Kapler lauded Vince Velasquez and Hector Neris for their composure, Cesar Hernandez made a fielding error that led to a run and then responded by hitting a homer in the sixth.

The Phillies came to Atlanta with their playoff chances deflated by two home losses to Boston. The Braves were ready to celebrate their second-straight division title. And the Phillies, just as they did last September, would be in the ballpark to witness it.

“I think we always want to avoid someone else’s celebration and their celebratory moment when it is at our expense,” Kapler said. “It’s really important that we push hard for that not to happen.”

The Phillies did not fold. Their playoff chances are still slim. They still have 12 road games left on a three-city trip that will provide the ultimate test. They still need the Nationals, Brewers, and Cubs to stumble. But at least they still have hope. They are already gathering information for next season. But this season still has some time left.

“The number one message,” Kapler said, ” is about what we have left.”

———

Bochy gets 2000th win

BOSTON (TNS) — There are now 11 managers in baseball history with 2,000 career victories.

Bruce Bochy is retiring at the conclusion of the 2019 season, and his Giants will not be taking part on the October stage he knows so well. Six times he has guided teams to the National League West title since getting his start with the Padres in 1995, and more than two decades on the bench will soon come to a close.

The four World Series appearances, three championships and 1996 N.L. Manager of the Year award will all be displayed on Bochy’s plaque when he eventually enters the Hall of Fame. His new peers include titans of the game like Connie Mack, John McGraw, Tony La Russa, Joe Torre and Sparky Anderson.

Wednesday’s milestone came at the expense of the Red Sox. Jeff Samardzija carried a no-hitter for 5 2/3 innings and a fatigued relief corps had just enough to record the final 10 outs. Boston was powerless to stop an 11-3 defeat at Fenway Park, one that played out on a cool Wednesday night.

The Red Sox required eight pitchers to record 27 outs, a familiar sight in what has become a lost September. Eduardo Rodriguez could well save Boston from having to go bullpenning during the series finale Thursday afternoon, locking up with Madison Bumgarner. But the decided lack of healthy, quality starting pitching showed up yet again for the Red Sox in this one.

Mike Yastrzemski went from catching an emotional first pitch thrown by his grandfather, Carl, to drawing a leadoff walk in the top of the first. The Boston legend’s grandson sparked a three-run rally against Jhoulys Chacin that left the Red Sox running uphill all night. Kevin Pillar’s RBI groundout and a two-run homer off the Pesky Pole by Stephen Vogt made it a 3-0 game.

Chacin departed after being nicked for another run in the third, lasting just 2 2/3 frames. Brandon Crawford’s sharp grounder to first went wide of Mitch Moreland’s backhand and into the corner for an RBI double. Chacin’s career 3.06 earned-run average in 23 appearances against took a bit of a battering, as San Francisco built a 4-0 lead.

Samardzija was far superior, making his own bid for history that was eventually stopped with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. Rafael Devers crushed a solo home run to the boxes in right, securing a host of personal milestones. The most prominent among them was this — Devers and Xander Bogaerts became the first pair of teammates in big league history with at least 30 home runs and 50 doubles in the same season.

Samardzija lasted just two more batters while working into the seventh, but the Giants never stopped adding on. Vogt’s sacrifice fly and an infield single by Cristhian Adames accounted for two more runs in the eighth and the floodgates opened in the ninth. San Francisco capped a five-run onslaught with a two-run single to right by former Boston farmhand Mauricio Dubon.

Sandy Leon’s RBI single and Jackie Bradley Jr.’s 20th home run of the season couldn’t stop the Red Sox from dropping to 36-39 at this venue this season, and a four-game winning streak will be required — Thursday against San Francisco and all three against Baltimore Sept. 27-29 — to finish with a winning record. Boston was a dominant 152-91 here over the previous three seasons, but this ballpark has been anything but friendly in 2019. Most of the announced 35,697 fans on hand were long gone by the time the final out was recorded.

———

M’s tame Pirates

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — No rookie has any business hitting that pitch that way that hard.

But the Mariners’ Kyle Lewis says he’s always had natural opposite-field power, and he showed it off once again Wednesday night.

With an inside-out swing, Lewis hit a 91-mph inside sinker 383 feet over PNC Park’s out-of-town scoreboard in right field, his fifth home run in his eighth major-league game.

The ball rocketed off Lewis’ bat at 102.1 mph, and all 10 of his major league hits have registered off his barrel at least at 100 mph.

“I’m sure looking back on it I’ll be able to reflect on those kinds of things down the road, but right now I’m just in the moment, trying to keep working,” he said.

Lewis had 11 home runs in 122 games for Class AA Arkansas this season.

The 24-year-old former first-round pick had a miserable night Tuesday, going 0 for 5 with four strikeouts.

How would he respond?

In his first at-bat of the Mariners’ 4-1 victory over the Pirates on Wednesday, Lewis hit a hard line drive to center field — caught for an out.

In his second at-bat against Pittsburgh starter Dario Agrazal, Lewis got ahead in the count, 2-0. He swung through a sinker on the next pitch, making the count 2-1. He didn’t miss the next one.

Of his five home runs, three have either gone to center field, right-center or right (all at T-Mobile Park). The other two went over the wall in left-center.

“That’s who he is,” manager Scott Servais said Tuesday, when asked about Lewis’ opposite-field approach. “He does have that kind of power. He’s kind of built that way. He stays inside the ball. He doesn’t get around and hook a lot of balls, which is good.

“Those guys usually end up driving in a lot of runs in their career. We had another guy around here by the name of Edgar Martinez who was pretty good at doing that. You become really valuable in the middle of the lineup when you can hit the ball all over the field — you are going to drive in a lot of runs, and I think Kyle’s going to do that.”

Tom Murphy followed Lewis with a 420-foot homer to straightaway center field Wednesday off Agrazal, giving the Mariners a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning. It was Murphy’s 18th of the season.

Dylan Moore drove in the Mariners’ first two runs with a line-drive double to left field, scoring Kyle Seager and Murphy.

Rookie right-hander Justin Dunn was better in his second “open” for the Mariners on Wednesday night.

His nerves, it seemed, haven’t completely settled down just yet. But “baby steps,” as Servais said.

“It was a little bit better tonight. Not quite where he wants to be yet, but he took a step in the right direction,” Servais said.

The 23-year-old right-hander managed to throw two scoreless innings against the Pirates, but he did walk three more batters in those two innings. Servais said he was pleased that Dunn’s walks Wednesday, for the most part, came during competitive at-bats.

“I’m still not happy with them — three walks is still too many for me,” Dunn said. “But I’m happy to be around the zone and I can build on that.

In his first two major league appearances, Dunn has recorded as many outs (eight) as walks issued.

Control was not a concern for Dunn during his breakthrough season at Class AA Arkansas, where he had a 158-to-39 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 131 2/3 innings pitched.

He threw 36 pitches Wednesday night, 19 for strikes, with only one hit allowed.

He also recorded his first major-league strikeout — against Agrazal, the Pirates’ starting pitcher, for Dunn’s final out of the night.

Tommy Milone followed as Seattle’s “bulk” pitcher. He allowed just two hits over five scoreless innings to earn the victory.

In the bottom of the ninth, Braden Bishop made a terrific running catch as he crashed into the wall in deep center field, likely saving a couple runs. Matt Magill earned his fifth save.

———

Padres tip Brewers

MILWAUKEE (TNS) — Seth Mejias-Brean, who exactly two weeks earlier made his major league debut at the age of 28, started at shortstop for the Padres on Wednesday night.

“The last 10 or 12 days here, we’ll get some guys the opportunity to go out and play and see what they’ve got,” manager Andy Green said a few hours before his team’s game against the Brewers.

The Padres have been doing that for months. But this qualified as next level, as Travis Jankowski also made his first start since being called up at the beginning of the month.

And the mishmash will continue.

“I’d say pretty frequently,” Green said. “It makes sense for us.”

Wednesday’s conglomeration couldn’t be called a give-up lineup, because the Padres conceded the season long ago.

It could, however, be called a shakeup lineup.

“See if we can get an infusion of life from young guys who are hungry to show what they can do,” Green said.

It worked.

That and Dinelson Lamet.

Mejias-Brean gave the Padres their first lead of the series with his first major league homer, and Lamet struck out 14 batters in six innings and the slogging-to-the-finish Padres beat the playoff-hunting Brewers, 2-1.

The victory prevented what would have been a season-long seven-game losing streak and kept Thursday’s series finale from being the only thing between the Padres and a dubious team record.

Wednesday’s win was their first on this seven-game road trip. The franchise has never experienced a winless road trip longer than six games.

No matter the lineup, no matter how poorly one team has been playing or how good the opponent is, a starting pitcher dealing like Lamet can own a game.

In his 13th start back from a 14 {-month absence due to Tommy John surgery, Lamet became one of just 13 pitchers in major league history to strike out 14 batters in six or fewer innings.

Among the others on that list: Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, Gerrit Cole.

Lamet was finished after those six innings, having thrown 97 pitches in large part to the three walks he issued.

The first of the Brewers’ three hits, with two outs in the fourth inning, came on a Ben Gamel chopper to the right side that bounced two stories high and fell too slowly for second baseman Greg Garcia to make a play. Lamet ended the inning with his ninth strikeout.

He allowed a hard single in the fourth before striking out the next two batters and getting Yasmani Grandal on a pop-up behind home plate.

He began the sixth by freezing Mike Moustakas on a high curve for a called third strike before Keston Hiura launched a 95-mph fastball that didn’t get high and in enough 421 feet to center field.

That halved the lead Mejias-Brean gave the Padres in the third inning with a two-run homer that bounced off the top of the wall in right field.

Lamet finished his night with successive strikeouts of Eric Thames and Gamel.

He became the first Padres starter with 14 strikeouts since Jake Peavy had 16 on April 25, 2007. Wednesday was the eighth time a Padres starter has had 14 or more strikeouts. (Peavy did it three times, making Lamet one of six men to accomplish the feat.

Over Lamet’s past eight starts, he has struck out 65 in 45 innings.

The three pitchers the Padres presently would pencil in atop their rotation for 2020 have pitched in this series and at least provided hope.

Garret Richards, in his Padres debut following last July’s Tommy John surgery, struck out five and allowed three runs in 3 2/3 innings on Monday. Rookie Chris Paddack, in his final start of the season, struck out nine and allowed one run on one hit in five innings.

Trey Wingenter pitched a scoreless seventh and Craig Stammen a perfect eighth before Kirby Yates, making his first appearance in eight days and his first appearance in a save situation since Sept. 7, worked a scoreless ninth to up his major league-leading save total to 41.

———

Angels tweak Yanks

NEW YORK (TNS) — All the Yankees needed was a victory, and the American League East would be theirs for the first time since 2012. It was a simple mission in theory, but some poor fielding and a weak night of offense precluded them from accomplishing it.

Instead of a win, they fell 3-2 to the Los Angeles Angels in front of 38,106 at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

But when they left the field, their chances of winning the division were still alive for the night. The Rays, who are in second place in the division, were playing the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

If the second-place Rays went on to lose, the Yankees would be division champs. If Tampa Bay eventually won, the division crown would be delayed for at least another day.

All the Yankees could do was wait for the final result.

CC Sabathia made what likely was his final start at Yankee Stadium, allowing two runs over 2? innings while walking two batters and striking out four.

Aaron Judge hit a game-tying two-run home run, but the rest of the Yankees’ offense couldn’t muster anything up.

Giancarlo Stanton returned to the Yankees’ lineup after missing 73 games with a sprained PCL in his right knee. He had a solid night, hitting a double to the gap in left-center field in his first at-bat.

Stanton, who batted fifth and played left field, grounded out and struck out in his other at-bats. He played five innings in the field.

But for the most part, this wasn’t a good game for the Yankees.

Sabathia allowed two singles in the first inning, but then struck out four straight batters to get to the third.

He couldn’t get through that frame, giving up RBI singles to Albert Pujols and Kevan Smith to give the Angels a two-run lead.

Sabathia left the game to a standing ovation and his teammates came out of the dugout to greet him.

The 39-year-old has already announced this is his final season and he isn’t likely to start in the playoffs. He’s not even assured a spot on the postseason roster at this point.

The Yankees’ offense, though, bailed him out on Wednesday.

DJ LeMahieu walked to lead off the third and Judge then hit a line-drive home run into the right-field stands to tie the game.

But the Yankees gave a run right back in the sixth, courtesy of some poor fielding.

Reliever Adam Ottavino gave up a lead-off double to Michael Hermosillo and then Matt Thaiss reached on an infield single that Ottavino was late to cover first base on. Then Fletcher also reached on an infield single to load the bases. Again, Ottavino was late covering first.

Simmons then flied out to center before Pujols hit a slow roller back toward the mound for what could’ve been a double play.

Ottavino fielded it and threw to home to try to get the force on Hermosillo, but he made a terrible throw from about 15 feet away. It sailed by catcher Kyle Higashioka and went to the backstop.

———

Walk-off lifts Indians

CLEVELAND (TNS) — Yasiel Puig hasn’t had quite the type of impact he had hoped when he came to Cleveland in the July three-team trade. Though for one night, he knew he had found what he wanted the moment it left the bat, as he lifted the Indians to a 2-1 win in extra innings over the Detroit Tigers.

Tied 1-1, Roberto Perez reached base to lead off the bottom of the 10th via an error off pitcher Jose Cisnero. Ryan Flaherty followed with a sacrifice bunt that nearly turned into a second error on Cisnero, though it did advance the runner.

The Tigers had an easy decision to intentionally walk Francisco Lindor before Oscar Mercado grounded into a fielder’s choice to put runners on the corners with two outs That then led to another intentional walk to Carlos Santana to load the bases for Puig.

One pitch. One swing. One ball drilled off the right-field wall to win it. Puig knew it the moment he hit it and walked the first several steps down the first-base line.

Aaron Civale’s sparkling rookie season continued on Wednesday night. Civale was terrific against an albeit lighter Tigers lineup, allowing one run on just four hits in 7 2/3 innings to go with four strikeouts. He lowered his ERA to 1.82 and maintained his status within the Indians’ long-term plans thanks to a stellar rookie showing.

His lone blemish came in the third inning, though the Indians quickly answered. Tigers catcher Jake Rogers doubled to open the inning and was moved to third via a sacrifice bunt by former Indians prospect Willi Castro. Victor Reyes than manufactured the run with a sacrifice fly to right field. Puig’s throw was up the third-base line.

The Indians got that run back in the bottom half of the inning. Flaherty, one of the several utility infielders the Indians need to contribute over the final couple weeks of the season with both Jose Ramirez and Jason Kipnis sidelined with hamate bone fractures, singled to open the inning. A wild pitch then allowed Flaherty to advance to second.

With two outs, Santana tied it with a single to center, deadlocking the score at 1-1. The hit gave Santana 90 RBIs this season in what has been a resurgence in his return to Cleveland.

Greg Allen saved a run and preserved the tie in the top of the fourth inning. Christin Stewart doubled to right field with one out. With two outs, Brandon Dixon singled to left field on a ball that appeared to be giving the Tigers the lead. Greg Allen fielded it cleanly and fired a one-hopper to the plate that beat Stewart home, and Roberto Perez received the throw and applied the tag in a close play. Perez, who has been “banged up” recently, as he stated Tuesday night, was favoring his knee for a moment after the minor collision.