By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Is Bullpup power revving up for another run to the Kansas football playoffs?

Friday’s showdown will provide a partial answer.

It will be Caney Valley (Kan.) High School’s final opportunity to sharpen its attack before charging into district play on Sept. 27.

The Bullpups’ final tune-up is set for 7 p.m. tonight against the Blue Streaks of Neodesha (Kan.), in Caney, Kan.

“They have a strong running game,” Caney Valley head coach Criss Davis said about the Streaks. “The run out of a shot gun with backs on both sides, a split end on one side and a slot on the other side. They do a good job of mixing it up.”

Neoesha’s pair of runningbacks can be difficult to take to the ground, Davis said, adding: “We have to do a good job of wrapping them up and bringing them down. … I just feel we’re going to have to put five guys in the box again and force them to throw the ball.”

The Pups know something about stingy run defense. Last week, they held a very good Eureka offense to just 36 yards rushing.

Davis is counting on a similar kind of effort.

“We want to try and make them (the Streaks) one dimensional,” Davis summarized.

Defensive players who will play a key role in that endeavor include defensive ends Ben Nunneley and Kyler Brandon, defensive tackles Brayden Smith and Christian Bonner and noseguard Ethan Moreland, Davis said.

“My linebackers will have to fill better,” he continued. “They’ve got a quarterback who likes to tuck the ball and run. They do a lot of trapping inside. We’re going to have to be able to take those trap blocks on.”

Davis praised the Caney Valley offensive line for its blocking at the first level.

“We’re getting some real movement inside,” he said. “But, we’ve got to do a better job of blocking at the second level. We’ve got to give more effort. I think that’s kind of what we lack, intensity at the second level.”

Davis also wants to see the Pups’ offense open up its passing game more.

“We got to be able to get Trey (Richey) to where he can throw the ball downfield.”

Caney Valley boasts three ballcarriers — Nunneley, Eryk Kyser and Richey — capable of 100-yard games.

As Caney Valley takes aim next week on the crucial district games, “We’ve still got a couple of places to solidify our guys. … We keep waiting for somebody to step up and take those spots…. My kids are willing to do whatever it takes to make us better.”

The district schedule will include five games. The top four teams at the conclusion will advance to the playoffs.