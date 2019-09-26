QUAPAW — A three-run home run by Ally Bartley keyed a 10-run sixth inning for Wyandotte as the Lady Bears rolled 11-4 against Quapaw here Monday, Sept. 23.
The Lady Wildcats had gone up 4-1 with a three-run rally in the fifth.
But Wyandotte sent 13 batters to the plate in the sixth to take control.
In addition to Bartley’s homer, the Lady Bears also got two-run doubles from Haley Hart and Taylor Lundien.
Mallory Butterfield delivered an RBI single and Kaitlyn Hawkins produced a run with a sacrifice fly.
Bartley also had a pair of singles.
Butterfield produced three singles and Taylor Lundien and Hart had a double and single each
Hawkins singled twice while Jennelle Lundien, Gracie Turner and Carsyn Severs
Hart and Bartley each drove in three runs.
Quapaw’s offense included a double and single from Jenna Kerley, a double by Jenni Jennings and a single each from Graci Crawford, Shae Otteson, Mya Nichols and Mallory Blackfox