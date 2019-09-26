QUAPAW — A three-run home run by Ally Bartley keyed a 10-run sixth inning for Wyandotte as the Lady Bears rolled 11-4 against Quapaw here Monday, Sept. 23.

The Lady Wildcats had gone up 4-1 with a three-run rally in the fifth.

But Wyandotte sent 13 batters to the plate in the sixth to take control.

In addition to Bartley’s homer, the Lady Bears also got two-run doubles from Haley Hart and Taylor Lundien.

Mallory Butterfield delivered an RBI single and Kaitlyn Hawkins produced a run with a sacrifice fly.

Bartley also had a pair of singles.

Butterfield produced three singles and Taylor Lundien and Hart had a double and single each

Hawkins singled twice while Jennelle Lundien, Gracie Turner and Carsyn Severs

Hart and Bartley each drove in three runs.

Quapaw’s offense included a double and single from Jenna Kerley, a double by Jenni Jennings and a single each from Graci Crawford, Shae Otteson, Mya Nichols and Mallory Blackfox