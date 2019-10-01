By Mike Tupa

Oklahoma Union High School’s softball team has picked up its dance card again.

Monday’s 12-2 victory against Pawhuska High clinched the district title for the OUHS Lady Cougars — and homefield advantage in this week’s scheduled Class 2A regionals.

The regionals are set to begin Thursday — depending on the weather situation — at noon on Thursday with OUHS taking on Colcord.

The Lady Cougars actually split a twinbill Monday against the Pawhuska Lady Huskies. But, after the Lady Cougars won game one, 12-2, the second game had little meaning other than completing the string.

OUHS put Raven Hough in the pitching circle for the first game. She responded with a stellar, complete-game performance.

Cassie Mark helped fuel the Lady Cougar offense with some key hits, OUHS head coach Thad Hewitt said.

Hannah Long and Hadleigh O’Brien put down some important bunts and Kyla Taylor “had a huge base hit to get us going,” Hewitt said.

Chesnie Hewitt contributed a three-run homer, and Morgan Bellar added a single and a RBI.

Rylee Lemos — also a top-notch catcher — singled and was hit with a pitch three times, coach Hewitt added.

In Monday’s second game, coach Hewitt said he moved some players around to different positions and played all his seniors for Senior Night.

OUHS finished the regular season at 21-5, while Pawhuska earned the No. 2 seed in the district and will have to travel to a regional.

OUHS is one major step closer to qualifying for state for the second-straight season.