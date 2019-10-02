By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Three area high school volleyball teams are either close to the end or a new beginning.

For Oklahoma Union, Wesleyan Christian and Dewey, this week’s playoffs will either pull down the curtain on their promising seasons, or open the door for an appearance in their respective state tournaments.

Oklahoma Union is no stranger to the latter.

The Lady Cougars have qualified the past five seasons for state — nearly winning it all one of those years.

They will play host to a three-team regional, which includes Inola and Dewey.

Wesleyan Christian School, meanwhile, will have to put some miles on the bus for its Class 3A regional in Okay.

Other teams in that regional included Tahlequah-Sequoyah and Yale.

Dewey (9-20) opens its regional journey by taking on Inola (13-17) at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Oklahoma Union.

The teams didn’t meet in the regular season.

Oklahoma Union — which is ranked No. 2 in the state — will play later on Thursday. The Lady Cougars are 21-7 on the year. They swept both Dewey and Inola during the regular season.

Wesleyan Christian (7-15) is coming off a 3-0 sweep Monday of the Sperry Lady Pirates.