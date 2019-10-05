CATOOSA — When was the last time you heard of a team coughing the football up five times and still end up winning?

Case in point: the Catoosa Indians.

The previously winless Indians had three interceptions and a pair of fumbles yet managed to right the ship and claim a 26-20 win over Miami here Friday, Oct. 4.

“It was one we needed,” Miami head coach Zach Gardner said. “We just can’t figure out a way to get it done right now.”

The Dogs, 1-4 overall and winless in two District 4A-3 games hosts third-ranked Wagoner for homecoming on Friday, Oct. 11.

Catoosa turned the ball over three times in the first quarter and MHS turned them into a pair of quick touchdowns.

Miami got a 4-yard Gavin Payton-to-Damion Burris TD pass with 4:10 left in the first thanks to a cross-country interception return by Keaton Jinks.

Then less than a minute later, a fumble recovery by Matt Horn set up a 26-yard touchdown run by Payton that bumped the score to 13-0.

Those would be the last points Miami would get until there was 37.4 seconds left on a 13-yard pass to Burris.

The Indians used a pair of field goals to stay within striking distance — it was 13-6 at the half – then got second-half touchdown runs of 63 and 5 yards then a back-breaking 59-yard scoring pass.

On that play, Jaylon Otero caught a screen from Cody Busch and was walled in by Wardog defenders. However, Otero popped loose at about midfield and took off down the sideline to get the touchdown.

A pass for the conversion failed, but the Indians led by what would be the final 13-point margin.

“We had him bottled up and were trying to strip the ball,” Gardner said. “We go from having him bottled up to releasing him and he goes another 50 yards to score. That was the Achilles’ heel.”

Miami finished with 237 yards in total offense, but only 83 rushing on 33 carries.

Gabe McCleary had a team-best 96 yards on 18 carries, but Payton wound up at minus-14 on 14 tries.

Tanner Maple was the only other Wardog to touch the ball, getting a yard on one attempt.

Payton completed 14 of 32 passes for 154 yards and the two scores.

Two of Burris’ six receptions went for scores. Josh Thronebury had four catches for 51 yards.

“We didn't do enough to put them away,” Gardner said. “They were struggling too. We allowed them to hang around long enough where the momentum switched to their favor.

The Wardogs suffered an emotional blow when senior Clay McCormick went down with a neck injury after going helmet-to-hip on a Catoosa player.

Gardner said McCormick was knocked unconscious on the play and as a precautionary move; he was transported to a Tulsa area hospital to be checked out.

“I was pleased with the way Catoosa handled it,” Gardner said, noting Saturday morning that McCormick was OK.

“Losing is tough, but in reality, there is more to live than football,” Gardner said. “When it comes to something like that, I will take that loss every time over Clay having a better outcome.”

Dylan Velazquez had a game-high 146 yards on 23 rushing attempts.