By Ryan Aber

GateHouse Oklahoma

LAWRENCE, Kan. — It was a slow start for Oklahoma on Saturday but got going eventually, beating Kansas 45-20 at Memorial Stadium.

Here are five takeaways from the victory:

1. Delayed start, slow start

About two hours before the game, a heavy band of rain moved through Lawrence that eventually brought out lightning — and a delay.

Fans weren’t allowed to enter as the storm moved through and the teams didn’t make it out on the field to warm up.

The teams agreed to an abbreviated 35-minute warmup period, and the national anthem, and flyover, were done during the delay to expedite the start of the game. The game wound up kicking off 35 minutes late.

It took Oklahoma a bit to catch up to the game, though.

The Sooners punted on the first drive, then Kansas drove 98 yards for a touchdown to take the lead early.

It looked like Oklahoma was looking ahead to Texas a week early, but Oklahoma finally snapped out of it somewhat.

2. Reworked offensive line makes it difficult for Sooners to run

It was no surprise that right tackle Adrian Ealy was out for the game, Sooners coach Lincoln Riley had intimated that much Wednesday.

But Oklahoma was also without left tackle Erik Swenson.

With those two out, Tyrese Robinson and R.J. Proctor started at tackle while Brey Walker made his second consecutive start at guard.

The Sooners’ offensive line had performed well recently but struggled to protect Jalen Hurts much early and made it difficult for OU to run the ball effectively.

3. Fourth-and-goal … from near midfield

It was the darndest thing.

After a 21-yard pass from Nick Basquine to Jalen Hurts — yes, those names aren’t transposed — Oklahoma had a first-and-goal from the Kansas 7.

Then things fell apart for the Sooners.

First, the Sooners were called for holding. Then, Hurts was sacked for a loss of 8 — on a play where another holding penalty was called on OU, though the Jayhawks declined to take the loss of down.

That’s when things went from disappointing to disastrous for the Sooners.

Oklahoma tried a reverse to CeeDee Lamb and nothing went right for the Sooners. By the end of it, Lamb was tagged for a 20-yard loss and Hurts, who had taken a desperation pitch from Lamb, was docked an additional 3 yards. The result gave OU a third-and-goal from the Kansas 48.

It didn’t get any better, as Grant Calcaterra’s 19-yard catch was followed by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by Marquise Hayes that gave the Sooners fourth-and-goal from the 44, leading to one of the more odd punts you’ll ever see.

Luckily for the Sooners, Reeves Mundschau saved the day by pinning Kansas at their own 2.

Once again, Oklahoma’s penalties were a storyline, as the Sooners were flagged eight times for 89 yards.

4. Lamb makes up for it

After Oklahoma held the Jayhawks to three-and-out on the ensuing drive — using timeouts to preserve time for the offense — Lamb atoned for the big loss just before.

He returned the punt 46 yards and a Jayhawks facemask penalty gave OU first-and-goal at the 10.

This time, it was far from disastrous as Hurts found Lamb for a 10-yard touchdown on the first play of the drive to help OU take a 21-7 lead into the break.

5. Rhamondre Stevenson picks up the slack in Kennedy Brooks’ absence

After taking an ugly hit to his left knee last week against Texas Tech, Brooks appeared ready to come back against the Jayhawks.

But the rainy weather caused the Sooners to rethink things and Brooks didn’t dress out.

Insert Stevenson, who had a career-high 109 yards and a score — a tough and acrobatic 61-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Stevenson has been overshadowed by Trey Sermon and Brooks but he’s now scored a touchdown in each of Oklahoma’s five games.