By Tyler Palmateer

The Norman Transcript

DALLAS (TNS) — It wasn’t supposed to happen this way.

Sixth-ranked Oklahoma stifled 11th-ranked Texas in the first half, buying time for its prolific offense in a 34-27 victory over the Longhorns on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl.

Texas finished with just 301 total yards of offense, with an even 100 yards rushing. OU totaled a season-high nine sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

But the Sooners’ usually prolific offense struggled. It totaled 467 total yards and nursed just a 27-20 lead with 7:53 left in the game.

Jalen Hurts plunged into the end zone after a 65-yard drive to give OU a 34-20 lead with 4:19 remaining that proved to be just enough.

CeeDee Lamb exploded for 10 catches, 171 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Hurts committed two turnovers and completed 16 of 28 passes for 235 yards and 3 touchdowns. His miscues were in the first half, allowing Texas to stay in the game.

OU’s defense was downright dominant in the meantime.

OU led 7-0 and was outgaining Texas 93 yards to minus-12 when Hurts fumbled the ball at the end of a 21-yard run, deep in opposing territory. In the second quarter with another chance to take a two-score lead, Hurts threw an interception to Brandon Jones in the end zone.

Texas punted on its first two drives — the second ending just past midfield with Sam Ehlinger sacked for a big loss — and the Sooners stayed on top.

Pat Fields sacked Ehlinger on third down with less than five minutes before half and the Sooners again kept the Longhorns out of the end zone. Texas didn’t score until Cameron Dickers’ 49-yard field goal with time expiring in the first half, trimming OU’s lead to 10-3.

OU led Texas 260-83 in total yards after one half. Hurts was more productive with his legs in the opening half — 93 yards rushing — than the entire Longhorn offense.

Texas had a chance to tie the game on the second half’s opening possession, but that drive ended with Ehlinger on the ground, too. Kenneth Murray broke through an inside gap and tied up the QB’s legs for OU’s fifth sack of the game, setting a new season high.

The Longhorns finally found the end zone, with Roschon Johnson’s 57-yard run setting up a short TD that tied the game at 10-10.

Then OU’s prolific offense finally lived up to its name. CeeDee Lamb took Hurts’ flea-flicker pass 51 yards for a score with 7:40 in the third, pushing the Sooners back up 17-10.

“They played really, really good,” Texas coach Tom Herman said. “And we did not.”