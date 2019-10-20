After seeing their two game winning streak snapped last week, the Dickson Comets got back to basics Thursday night against the Tishomingo Indians on the road.

The end result was a 40-0 thumping, which improved the Comets to 3-4 overall and 3-1 in district play.

Dickson will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Comet Field against the Kingston Redskins.

Rusty Beard got the Comets off to a flying start in the first quarter with a pair of touchdown runs from two and 29 yards out to give Dickson a 13-0 lead.

Beard showed off his arm in the second quarter as he connected with Jzavionn Bennett for a 43-yard touchdown pass, before finding Cooper Shelley from 13 yards out to make it 26-0 going into the halftime break.

Dickson got one touchdown in the third quarter to make it 33-0, before Johnny Smith connected with Brian Jennings for a 29-yard touchdown pass to seal the game in the fourth quarter.

Beard finished the game 8-of-19 passing for 135 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 12 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Smith finished the game with 14 carries for 101 yards in the game.

Bennett was the leading receiver for Dickson with eight catches for 129 yards and one touchdown.

As a team, Dickson totaled 422 yards of total offense, while holding Tishomingo to just 74 for the game.