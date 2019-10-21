By Sam Mellinger

The Kansas City Star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — The Chiefs without Patrick Mahomes is a little like fireworks without a fuse. And for as long as this is the new reality the franchise must act accordingly.

Long term, here is the important part: Initial tests indicate no significant damage to the tendons around his kneecap, and with second opinions pending the hope is that Mahomes could return in three or four weeks, according to a source.

Short term, that means at least three new truths that will help define the Chiefs going forward with Matt Moore as their new (and temporary) starting quarterback.

1. Andy Reid will need to be the offense’s most important man. A extra few days to prepare for the Packers game will help.

2. Leaders like Travis Kelce, Anthony Sherman, Frank Clark and Tyrann Mathieu will be particularly depended upon to not allow focus or energy to dip. Worth noting here that the Chiefs passed their first test, pushing a 10-6 score at the time of Mahomes’ injury Thursday to an eventual 30-6 blowout of the Broncos.

3. The Chiefs will face a defining choice as Mahomes’ recovery progresses. The temptation will be to play him ASAP, even with a limiting brace. The prudent decision — for now and the future — will be to wait.

That’s a lot to digest. Let’s do them in order.

Mahomes’ absence changes everything. Both immediately after the game and in a conference call the next day, Reid offered that the Chiefs did not severely change their play-calling after the injury.

That’s a credit to Moore, but Reid and his assistants will be in the lab figuring out the best way to move the ball without Mahomes’ superhuman talents. Next Man Up is a catchy line and can be an effective motto, but Pat Plays are different than Matt Plays.

It would make sense that the offense with Moore — or original backup Chad Henne, who is close to returning from injured reserve and would be eligible after the Packers game — would look more like a slowed-down version of the Alex Smith years than the rocket ship we’ve been used to with Mahomes.

Moore is a fine backup, but also one who was available in August when Henne needed ankle surgery. Moore entered a brutal situation Thursday — no practice reps with the starters, on the road against one of the league’s better defenses.

He had some nice moments, none better than managing a leaky pocket by stepping up with his eyes downfield and hitting Tyreek Hill in stride for a 57-yard touchdown.

He had some backup moments, too — in particular, a tendency to stare down receivers. This is totally natural, and expected. To be honest, it would be weird if a guy left unemployed two months ago came in cold and carved up a good defense by manipulating defenders with his eyes.

But that’s a potential problem defenses will pick up on immediately, and it must be accounted for by Moore and Reid — particularly with a slower release and velocity when compared to Mahomes or most other starting quarterbacks.

The second truth is that the Chiefs are changed in more ways than just strategy. Mahomes’ talent and energy is the tide that has lifted everything around him.

He’ll still be in the building, and it’s worth noting that even through pain he gave his teammates something to build on by refusing the cart that came to drive him off the field, and then greeting them in the locker room with a smile and breakdown speech.

But that’s a much different thing than actually having him on the field.

Moore’s promotion comes ahead of a brutal stretch, with games against the Packers, Vikings, Titans and Chargers — each among the NFL’s top 11 defenses statistically.

Reid made a smart point after the win at Denver, noting that many teams have allowed an injury of that magnitude to ruin energy and confidence. At least for one night, the Chiefs showed the opposite.

For years, they’ve talked about the strength of their locker room. Except for the end in Philadelphia, that’s typically been a trait of Reid’s teams. That will now be tested on a level on par to the Chiefs’ 1-5 start in 2015 or 1-6 stretch in 2017.

Here’s a non-negotiable: Steve Spagnuolo’s defense must grow up quickly now, with more performances like Thursday’s against (much) better offenses.

The third truth is that Mahomes’ talent needs to be a reason to make sure he’s fully recovered, and not rushed back in a desperate attempt to save the season.

If missing Mahomes four games is the difference between making the playoffs then the Chiefs don’t have a Super Bowl team anyway.

But if, say, he misses four games and the Chiefs win even just one, that would put them at 6-5 with a fully healthy Mahomes and a stretch run of five consecutive AFC opponents — and three in the division — to end the regular season.

The AFC West is weak, with the Chiefs already two wins ahead of anyone else and road wins over the Raiders and Broncos. The Chiefs could be extra-slow in bringing Mahomes back and still control their playoff fate.

At the moment, every indication is that the team will be particularly cautious with Mahomes anyway. The schedule laying out this way is merely a bonus.

With the worst of the potential outcomes of Mahomes’ injury apparently avoided, a wild potential truth is emerging.

If the Chiefs can avoid letting this season sink over the next month, this could end up being viewed as the strangest of blessings:

Mahomes returns with fully healthy ankles and knees, rejoining a team that’s had to learn to cope without his immense talents, just as the most important stretch of the season begins.