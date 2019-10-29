COMMERCE — Rejoice Christian continued to run roughshod over the opposition in District A-6.

The Eagles, averaging 52.6 points per game, coasted to a 35-0 win against Commerce here Friday, Oct. 25.

With the win, Rejoiced locked up first place in the district. Commerce can still finish second by winning one of its final two games — at Ketchum Nov. 1 and at home with Quapaw on Nov. 8.

There was a potential 14-point swing with just over a minute remaining in the first half.

Trailing just 7-0, Commerce completed a long pass to reach the Eagle 15 — but the play was erased by a holding call.

CHS wound up having to punt with 1:12 remaining.

Rejoice marched 90 yards and scored on a 40-yard pass from Riley Walker to Gage Barham with eight seconds until the break.

“That made a big difference,” Moss said. “If we could have gotten it in, it would have been 7-7 at halftime or even just 7-0. But they basically got a ‘hail Mary’ on us to score.”

The 35 scored against CHS marked the “closest call” for 8-0 Rejoice, which beat Fairland by 36 (48-12).

In their other district games, the Eagles topped Oklahoma Union 42-0, Ketchum 56-0, and Quapaw 77-13.

That marked the second time in eight games Commerce has been shut out this season.

It also fell 35-0 to Frontenac, Kansas, which improved to 8-0 with a 23-0 win over Columbus, Kansas.

“We couldn’t do much offensively,” Moss said.

The Tigers only had 8 rushing yards on 28 attempts.

“We’re still struggling to find a quarterback-center exchange,” Moss said. “Eric (quarterback Eric Cunningham) had negative-41 yards and most were just bad shotgun snaps. We’ve got to figure it out if we want to go very far in the playoffs.”

Mateo Moreno ran for a team-best 31 yards.

Cunningham completed 5 of 13 passes for 75 yards with one interception

Nate Anderson had touchdown runs of 17, 60 and 2 yards for Rejoice. He finished with 206 yards on 19 carries.

Moss said Anderson broke loose on a 50-yard run just before his 17-yarder that gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Walker, who also had a 15-yard TD run late in the third, completed 13 of 25 passes for 134 yards. He did have an interception.

The Tigers still can finish second in the district with a win in their final two games.

They travel to Ketchum Nov. 1 then host Quapaw in the regular season finale.