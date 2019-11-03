By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Mason Seigel raised the meaning of a comeback to a whole new level.

The Oklahoma Union High School quarterback returned to action Friday — off the injury list — with a vengeance.

He broke loose for 117 yards rushing — and two touchdowns (45, 1) — to energize the Cougars to a 32-7 rout of the Colcord Hornets.

This wasn’t just another win. It also secured a playoff spot for the second year in a row for OUHS.

The Cougars (6-3, 4-2) are still attempting to wrap up the No. 3 playoff seed.

OUHS head coach Steve Trammell knew his Cougars faced a potentially grueling test against the Hornets (7-2, 4-2).

But, Seigel’s explosive re-debut and a sizzling running display by Mason Pittman (8-for-71, 8.9 ypa, a 30-yard touchdown burst) pounded Colcord into submission.

Henry Auer added a run for a touchdown — as a result of an unplanned substitution.

After OUHS went ahead, 24-7, Colcord became extra-physical, Trammell said.

Seigel took a shoulder to the chin, following a hand-off, which prodded Trammell to pull Seigel out as a precautionary move and install Auer behind center.

On the first play after the change, Auer ran a quarterback power and rocketed 22 yards to the end zone.

Jace Gilmore added a five-yard blast for a score.

While the OUHS offense did its part, the boys on the defensive side earned Trammel’s praise as well.

Colcord featured “probable the best two athletes we’ve seen all season,” the Cougar coach said.

Trammell countered with senior Korben Owens and Dwight Hannah.

“They were responsible for flats and containment,” the coach said. “Those two guys had to keep those kids from bouncing outside.”

Pittman, the Gilmore brothers (Clay and Jace) and Levi Greenfield played exceptionally on defense, Trammell said.

Trinton Kuehn also made two major plays on defense.

“On fourth and one, he busts through and grabs a kid for a two-yard loss,” the coach said. “It seems like he was in the backfield tackling those kids all night long.”

Trammell also mused some of the Colcord runningbacks might be haunted by lingering nightmares of being the middle stuffing in a Gilmore deli special.

“Clay and Jace met at the ballcarriers and made a sandwich,” Trammell said. “Clay on the backside and Jace on the front side. They met the ball carrier right at the same time and squared the kids up.”

Baylor Nash sealed the game after he picked off a pass and returned it 45 yards to the five-yard line.

That turnover led to a Cougars’ touchdown.