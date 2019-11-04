By Tania Ganguli

Los Angeles Times

SAN ANTONIO (TNS) — Before Sunday’s game began, the San Antonio Spurs mascot, a green-eyed coyote, approached one courtside celebrity hoping to change his allegiances. Snoop Dogg, on tour in Texas, watched as Coyote approached him while holding a pizza box. In it — a Spurs jersey personalized for him.

But Snoop Dogg was there to see his Los Angeles Lakers, wearing purple sweatpants and a shiny purple Lakers bomber jacket, and he took the jersey and hid it under his jacket, with a sly grin.

What he saw on the court wasn’t likely to change his mind, either.

The Lakers didn’t make this one easy on themselves, but they beat the Spurs 103-96 for their fifth win in a row.

LeBron James scored 21 points with 11 rebounds and 13 assists, for his second triple double in two games. James became the first Laker to have back-to-back triple doubles since Lamar Odom did it in 2006. Anthony Davis scored 25 points, leading all scorers, while adding 11 rebounds and two assists. Avery Bradley was their next highest scorer, with 16 points while making 7 of 9 shots. Bradley left the game during the second half with a lower leg injury.

San Antonio started the game with a quick five points before the Lakers scored. But where past opponents have been quick to put the Lakers in double-digit holes, the Spurs couldn’t do it. The most San Antonio ever led by was five.

At halftime, James was already close to a triple double with 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. The Lakers led 56-43 with the help of a buzzer-beating three-point heave by Kyle Kuzma, who scored from near halfcourt.

Although the Lakers built a 19-point lead early in the third quarter, the Spurs kept hanging around. Dejounte Murray, who led the Spurs with 18 points, made a layup with 4:10 left to tie the score at 90. From there, though, the Lakers kept the Spurs at bay.

———

Heat scorch Rockets

MIAMI (TNS) — The Miami Heat not only beat what has been one of the Western Conference’s best teams in recent seasons. The Heat crushed them.

With the help of a record-setting first quarter, the Heat cruised to a 129-100 blowout win over the Houston Rockets (3-3) on Sunday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 5-1 to begin the season.

The Heat now hits the road for a three-game West Coast trip that begins Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets.

Here are five takeaways from Miami’s blowout win over Houston …

-

1. This is what the Heat envisioned when it added four-time All-Star wing Jimmy Butler this past offseason.

Butler was a force on both ends of the court Sunday, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and four steals. The Heat outscored the Rockets by 29 points with Butler on the court.

After taking a total of 21 shots in his first two regular-season games with the Heat, Butler looked for his shot more against Houston with 15 shot attempts.

But Butler wasn’t alone. Six Heat players finished with double-digit points against Houston.

Forward Duncan Robinson tied a career-high with 21 points with the help of a career-high seven made threes. Center Meyers Leonard finished with 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting.

Houston’s All-Star backcourt of James Harden (29 points) and Russell Westbrook (10 points) combined for 39 points on 9-of-25 shooting and 13 turnovers.

-

2. Sunday’s first quarter was arguably the Heat’s best quarter in franchise history.

The Heat outscored the Rockets 46-14 in the opening quarter. It marked the most points the Heat has scored in a first quarter and the largest margin the Heat has ever won a first quarter by in franchise history.

Sunday’s first quarter goes down as the Heat’s third-highest scoring quarter in franchise history. On top of that list? A 48-point fourth quarter against the New York Knicks on March 2, 1989.

But Sunday’s first quarter does go down as the largest margin the Heat has ever won a quarter by in franchise history, surpassing a first quarter Miami won by 28 against the Knicks on Jan. 22, 2007, according to Basketball Reference.

Aside from all of the impressive records, it was the way the Heat dominated the Rockets in the first quarter that really stood out. Ball movement and in-your-face stingy defense led the Heat to its impressive start.

The Heat shot 16 of 23 (69.6 percent) from the field and 5 of 8 on threes in the period. Miami also recorded 14 assists on its 16 made baskets in the quarter.

Meanwhile, the Rockets shot just 5 of 21 (23.8 percent) from the field and 2 of 15 on threes in the quarter.

Butler led the Heat with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting, five rebounds, five assists and two steals in the opening period.

It’s worth noting the Rockets entered with the league’s second-worse defensive rating. The Heat sure took advantage of Houston’s struggling defense.

-

3. In the middle of the Heat’s wild first quarter, forward James Johnson made his season debut.

Johnson entered Sunday’s game off the bench with 3:25 remaining in the first quarter. He scored his first points of the season just over than a minute later on a dunk with 2:05 remaining in the period.

Johnson finished the game with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, four rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes.

Johnson minutes on Sunday are certainly notable, considering he spent the past month working toward meeting the team’s conditioning standards regarding body fat and weight. He was sent away on the eve of training camp on Sept. 30 and did not return to the team until Oct. 11 after failing to meet the Heat’s conditioning requirements.

Johnson was on the Heat’s active roster for the first time this season in Thursday’s road win over the Hawks, but he did not play in the game.

While Sunday was an encouraging step for Johnson, it doesn’t necessarily mean he’s now going to be a consistent part of the Heat’s rotation again. His playing time came with forwards Justise Winslow (lower back tightness), Derrick Jones Jr. (left groin strain) and KZ Okpala (left Achillies strain) all unavailable against the Rockets.

-

4. The Heat’s ball movement was impressive Sunday. It has actually been impressive all season.

After recording 23 assists on 26 first-half made baskets against the Rockets, the Heat finished the night with a season-high 38 assists on 47 made baskets.

Ball movement has been a big part of Miami’s offense this season. The Heat entered Sunday averaging the ninth-most assists in the league at 24.8 per game.

Center Bam Adebayo turned in another high-assist game with five assists against the Rockets. He’s averaging 5.2 assists this season, which is the second-most in the league among centers behind only Denver’s Nikola Jokic.

-

5. Guard Dion Waiters was on the Heat’s active roster for the first time this season Sunday. But he was not on the team’s bench during the game.

Waiters was in the arena working out during the game and did not play against the Rockets.

Waiters, 27, was on the active roster Sunday for the first time since serving his one-game suspension in the Oct. 23 season opener for “conduct detrimental to the team.” He returned to practice Wednesday and also practiced with the team Saturday.

Waiters is in the third season of a four-year, $52 million contract he signed with the Heat in the summer of 2017. He has a $1.1 million bonus in his contract for appearing in at least 70 of Miami’s 82 games this season, but he has already missed the first six games of the season.

———

Mavs win big

CLEVELAND — Luka Doncic, one of the young stars in the game, recently gave LeBron James all he could handle in a back-and-forth showdown in Dallas that required overtime to settle the score. And on Sunday night, he was responsible for a late surge that ultimately doomed the Cavs, as they lost to the Mavericks 131-111 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavs held a 70-69 lead midway through the third quarter before Doncic began to create all sorts of spacing issues for the Cavs’ defense. He went on a run, both of the scoring and assisting variety, and contributed on 16 of the next 18 points for the Mavs.

Doncic began the run with two free throws and a floater. He then had four consecutive assists, two to Boban Marjonavic and one each to Dorian Finney-Smith and Tim Hardaway Jr. Doncic finished the stretch with a 32-foot 3-pointer and two more free throws. By the time he was done with his nine-point, four-assist surge, the Mavs had opened an 88-79 lead.

The Cavs were able to chip away and close the gap to 90-86 by the time the quarter came to close. But even with Doncic on the bench to start the fourth, the Mavs overpowered the Cavs’ defense.

Hardaway hit a jumper, Kristaps Porzingis nailed a 3-pointer, Hardaway added a layup and Marjanovic made back-to-back tips at the basket to put the Mavs ahead 101-88 with 9:21 left. The Cavs never recovered.

Doncic finished with a triple-double, compiling 29 points, 14 rebounds and 15 assists. Porzingis had 18 points and nine rebounds, Jalen Brunson had 14 points, Seth Curry added 13 points and Hardaway and Marjanovic both contributed 12 points.

Kevin Love paced the Cavs with 29 points on 9-of-18 shooting to go with eight rebounds and two assists. Jordan Clarkson added 17 points. Tristan Thompson contributed a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Cedi Osman (10 points) and Collin Sexton both reached double figures with 10 points. Fifth-overall pick Darius Garland had nine points on 3-of-8 shooting to go with five assists.

Offensively, the Cavs finished with 24 assists compared to nine turnovers. But Doncic and the Mavs were too much on the other end of the floor.

Cavs guard Mathew Dellavedova remained out of the lineup to deal with a personal matter.

———

Kings lick Knicks

NEW YORK (TNS) — With a windmill flourish, the Sacramento Kings changed the narrative of their still-young season Sunday night.

De’Aaron Fox had a big fast-break dunk in the waning minutes as the Kings dominated the New York Knicks in a 113-92 win at Madison Square Garden. Fox finished with 24 points, Buddy Hield added 22 and the Kings got their second win in a row after an 0-5 start.

It was something new for the 2-5 Kings — an easy win over the hapless 1-6 Knicks.

Sacramento sprinted out of the gates, hitting 5 of 12 three-pointers in the first quarter alone as the Kings built a 32-23 lead. More important, the Kings controlled the boards, nabbing 14 while the Knicks had just eight. The dominance continued in the second quarter as Sacramento extended the lead to 61-41. For the first time all year, the Kings outscored their opponent in the third quarter 29-23.

The keys: Sacramento outrebounded the Knicks 49-39 and took better care of the ball, with 13 turnovers.

The Kings have two nights off in Toronto as they prep for a game with the Raptors on Wednesday night.

———

Sixers edge foe

PORTLAND, Ore. (TNS) — The 76ers won without Joel Embiid Saturday night.

Furkan Korkmaz’s corner 3-pointer with .4 seconds left gave the Sixers a 129-128 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center.

The victory improved the Sixers to 5-0 for the first time since the 2000-01 season. That’s when they opened the season with 10 straight victories en route to advancing to the NBA Finals.

The Blazers dropped to 3-3 after the loss.

Embiid served the first of a two-game suspension for Wednesday’s scuffle with Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. The two-time All-Star center will also miss Monday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The Sixers battled back from a 21-point deficit to pull within 125-124 Saturday on Al Horford’s dunk with 50.2 seconds remaining.

Tobias Harris later drove the lane, dished the ball to Ben Simmons, who was fouled with 10.1 seconds left. The Blazers unsuccessfully challenged the foul. So Simmons went to the foul line and made the pair to put the Sixers up, 126-125.

But, on the ensuing possession, Damian Lillard found a wide open Anfernee Simons in the corner. He responded by burying a 3-pointer to put the Blazers up, 128-126, with 2.2 seconds left. But Korkmaz answered with a corner 3 before Lillard missed a desperation basket at the buzzer.

Early on, the Sixers weren’t able to get the big shot or make the big defensive stop needed to get closer.

The Trail Blazers made 19 of 32 3-pointers for 55.9 percent. Portland hit 10 of those 3s in the first half. The Blazers hit several open shots as the Sixers were late on closeouts.

Lillard had 33 points while making 8 of 11 3-pointers.

Portland swingman Rodney Hood scored 20 of his 25 points in the first half. He left the game with 4 minutes, 29 seconds remaining after being injured on pick by Simmons.

Horford paced the Sixers with 25 points. Harris added 23. Simmons had 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. However, 11 of those points came on 5-for-6 shooting in the first quarter. Korkmaz finished with 11 points.

The Sixers improved to 2-0 in games without Embiid this season. He missed the Oct. 26 victory over the Detroit Pistons with a sprained right ankle.

The Sixers had the same starting lineup as that game.

Horford started at center in Embiid’s place. Harris moved from small forward to power forward. That opened up a spot for Matisse Thybulle at small forward alongside Horford, Harris, and guards Simmons and Josh Richardson in the starting lineup

On Saturday night, Thybulle had a lot of family and friends in the stands. Thybulle played high school ball in the Seattle area, at Eastside Catholic. His grandparents, aunt and godfather/agent were among those in town for the game.

This game was also a homecoming for Sixers assistant coach Ime Udoka, a Portland native.

———

Wizards ‘D’ falters

WASHINGTON (TNS) — The Houston Rockets skipped town days ago, but in their wake they left behind a dossier on the Washington Wizards’ defense that the rest of the NBA will study and exploit.

Earlier in the week, when the Wizards hosted the Rockets and the matchup produced a final score too silly to say aloud, Washington looked like a young team that lacked defensive-minded personnel. Still, that game could have been interpreted as a one-off - just the defense succumbing to an elite offensive roster. But Saturday night, during the Wizards’ 131-109 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, these weaknesses surfaced again.

This time, Coach Scott Brooks could offer few explanations for the breakdowns.

“Right from the opening jump, we were a step slow and we were running in mud,” he said after his team fell to 1-4. “We didn’t play to our identity for some reason tonight. It was just we were in a fog. There’s no excuses. It’s on me.”

On Wednesday night, when the Wizards lost, 159-158, to the visiting Rockets, the sugar high from the moral victory masked the team’s real concerns: Opponents moved down the floor too quickly, 3-pointers were launched and fell through too often, and the guards tasked to protect the perimeter allowed their assignments to fly by too easily.

By Saturday night, there was no rouge to cover the defensive blemishes.

“For whatever reason, we didn’t have the effort. We didn’t play hard. We were just a step slower in every aspect of the game,” point guard Isaiah Thomas said. “When things like that happen, the score is like this.”

Minnesota (4-1) didn’t even need star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who is serving a two-game suspension for fighting Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid. Without Towns, who averages more than a third of their points, the Timberwolves still shot 54.3 percent and made 17 of 39 attempts from behind the 3-point line.

The Wizards’ Bradley Beal didn’t play in the fourth quarter Saturday; star players don’t have to when their team is trailing 106-72 after 36 minutes. Yet Beal still scored 30 points on 8-for-19 shooting. Three other Wizards reached double figures, and even during a poor, 38.9 percent shooting night, scoring was not the problem.

The play on the other end of the floor lost this game. Although Brooks was adamant that the performance was not an issue of effort, a veteran voice in the locker room expressed a different opinion.

“Yeah, we didn’t play hard,” Beal said when asked about effort. “[The Timberwolves] didn’t do anything outrageous game-wise or plays-wise; they were just outworking us in every aspect of the game.”

Ahead of the matchup, Brooks was asked how to improve his team’s transition defense and, before sharing some good insight, he joked that the Wizards shouldn’t play Houston. Although there were no sightings of Russell Westbrook or James Harden in the Capital One Arena visitors’ locker room Saturday, the Timberwolves recognized what the Rockets had: The Wizards can be filleted by any capable scorer.

Near the midway point of the opening quarter, Wizards point guard Ish Smith hit a reverse layup, and the Timberwolves wasted no time pushing the ball up the court and creating a look from beyond the 3-point arc for Robert Covington. Isaac Bonga was in position but fouled Covington in the act of shooting.

Later, after Thomas checked in, Minnesota point guard Jeff Teague drove around him and scored on a teardrop in the lane. After that play, the Wizards trailed by double digits for the first time, but Minnesota’s lead swelled to 17 points in the first quarter after more defensive mishaps.

Noah Vonleh grabbed an offensive rebound over fallen teammate Jake Layman as well as two Wizards players and, through the mess of bodies, reset the offense. But no Wizards player noticed Layman had gotten up and gotten free from the arc, where he converted a 3-pointer. More would fall.

With 4:16 remaining in the quarter, Wizards forward Troy Brown went under a screen while Andrew Wiggins worked around the perimeter. Brown’s decision to give space to a 21.7 percent shooter from the arc would have been a wise decision had Wiggins not defied the statistics and drained the open 3.

For the quarter, the Timberwolves made 5 of 12 3-point attempts, shot 60 percent overall and scored 42 points - all without their best player.

Through the previous four games, Towns had accounted for 35.6 percent of Minnesota’s points; the team’s next most valuable player, Wiggins, ranked 10 percentage points lower. And the team’s offensive rating had dipped to 90.0 when Towns was not on the floor.

Against the Wizards, the Timberwolves made up for Towns’s absence by sending waves of scorers at the Wizards. Wiggins, Covington, Teague, Layman - all found ways to stay hot and put pressure on the Wizards.

Houston wasn’t the problem after all. The Wizards’ defense just needs work.

“We addressed it. It won’t happen again. We got to be the hardest-playing team every night or we won’t give ourselves a chance,” Thomas said. “If we don’t understand that, then it will be a long season for us. We have goals of making the playoffs and surprising people. We just got to not talk about it and be about it.”

———

Clippers hold off Jazz

LOS ANGELES — For more than a year, the Los Angeles Clippers have self-identified as a “blacktop” team that feels more kinship with the grit of weekend grinders than polished pros, to the point that their home court is now ringed by a map of city streets on a black background.

If their branding is no longer new, it nonetheless took on new meaning Sunday night at Staples Center. The Clippers’ offensive struggles through their first three quarters against Utah were pronounced enough to appear they were shooting on the double-iron, ultra-stiff rims that clang jump shots on playgrounds across Los Angeles.

But what started ugly ended a thing of beauty for Clippers fans, who chanted “M-V-P!” at Kawhi Leonard during a fourth quarter in which the superstar forward scored 18 of his 30 points and his team rebounded, in every sense of the word, en route to a 105-94 victory against the Utah Jazz.

Leonard entered Sunday second in the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring, with his 11.3 points on 59% shooting trailing only the 11.7 averaged thus far by Portland’s Damian Lillard.

But after scoring only five points in the first half and 12 through three quarters, his late outburst was stunning even by his standards. He also dished a pair of assists that led to six more points.

“We were down by 10 in the third and I was on the bench and I was like, ‘We’re good, we got Kawhi,’ ” center Ivica Zubac said. “That’s what he does. He gets you buckets when you need them.”

Leonard received a standing ovation upon checking out of the game with 15.4 seconds left, but on a night when the Clippers (5-2) shot 39% overall and 21% on three-pointers, the forward was not alone in pulling his team out of its scoring funk.

Eighteen offensive rebounds led to 29 second-chance points for the Clippers, who are 4-0 at home for the first time in six seasons.

“Because we’re so much longer at every position we have a thing: If you’re in the paint, either go get the ball or get back,” coach Doc Rivers said. “And I think our guys are choosing to go get it.”

The Jazz (4-3), who also shot 39%, could not duplicate such success off their misses, scoring only eight second-chance points. Donovan Mitchell tried to outduel Leonard, scoring 17 of his 36 points in the final quarter, but his teammates combined for only seven points in the final quarter.

“I don’t think we did anything special,” said Clippers guard Lou Williams, who scored 17 points off the bench.

“We just started playing a little harder.”

Four days after setting season lows for made field goals, three-pointers and free throws in a 14-point loss in Salt Lake City while playing without a load-managed Leonard, the Clippers fared no better to start Sunday despite his presence. Not only did they trail by nine within the first 4:08, but even Leonard — he of Thursday’s 38-point game against San Antonio — missed his first five shots.

With the exception of Zubac, whose eight first-quarter points nearly matched his season average of 8.7 and accounted for half his team’s points, the Clippers made only three of 14 first-quarter field goal attempts.

Leonard needed nine minutes to score his first points, off a pair of free throws, but about a minute later he dribbled inside the three-point line, spun left and right and drained a turnaround jump shot for his team’s first lead, with 8:43 to play before halftime.

Within four minutes the Clippers were up 12 after a three-pointer by Landry Shamet. During the next five minutes, however, they missed seven of eight shots and the Jazz strung together a 17-3 run to lead at halftime by two.

“Crushing for us,” Rivers said.

The Clippers’ 65 points through three quarters were a season low, seven fewer than their previous performance against Utah.

Of course, all was forgotten after a fourth quarter to remember. Leonard made five of 11 shots and played the role of closer, again.

“Like any dominant player, when the game is in the balance, it’s close, he did what he do — took over the game,” said Patrick Beverley, the 6-foot-1 guard who grabbed nine rebounds.

“It was like a boxing match. But I guess we got the last jabs out the way.”