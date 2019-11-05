By Wes Goldberg

The Mercury News

SAN FRANCISCO (TNS) — On Monday morning, Golden State Warriors rookie Eric Paschall brushed off any concerns about his 3-point shot.

“Oh yeah, it’s gonna come.”

After missing all five 3-pointers he attempted in Saturday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Paschall made his first three 3-pointers Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers (3-4), four of six total, in route to 36 points on 11-of-19 shooting, 13 rebounds, and a 127-118 victory for the Warriors (2-5).

Oh, and it was his birthday. He brushed that off, too.

“I’m not a big birthday person,” Paschall said before the game. “I just go on with the days and if it’s my birthday, it’s my birthday.”

Unsurprisingly, Paschall doesn’t usually do much to celebrate his birthdays. The Warriors instead celebrated their second win of the season, and the first at Chase Center. The victory avoids the first 0-5 start at home since the 1997-98 season.

Tweeted Warriors guard Stephen Curry, the last Warriors rookie to record at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in a game: “This guy (Eric Paschall) is on another level right now I love it. Birthday vibes!!!!”

Without Curry (fractured hand), D’Angelo Russell (right ankle) and Draymond Green (sprained finger), the Warriors again leaned on a young lineup of newcomers. Specifically, Paschall and guard Ky Bowman.

In his second game as starting point guard, Bowman, playing on a two-way contract, finished with 19 points and eight assists in 37 minutes.

The turning point of the game occurred with 6:12 left in the fourth quarter, when Bowman got into a heated exchange with Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside. After making a layup to put the Warriors up 104-99, Bowman was shoved by Whiteside in the chest.

Bowman, 6-foot-1, took issue, and got into the 7-footer’s face — or at least as close as he could get to his face. The scene fired up the Warriors, who then completed a 12-0 run to take a controlling lead in the game. At the final buzzer, a fired-up Paschall chest bumped guard Damion Lee.

The Trail Blazers were paced by guard Damian Lillard, who finished with 39 points on 15-of-26 shooting, and Whiteside, who logged 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Next, the Warriors will travel to Houston to play the Rockets on Wednesday.

———

Sixers finally fall

PHOENIX (TNS) — The 76ers no longer have an unblemished record.

They suffered a 114-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. As a result, the Sixers dropped to 5-1. Meanwhile, the Suns improved to 5-2, their best seven-game start since the 2013-14 season.

The Sixers pulled within 112-109 on a Furkan Korkmaz three-pointer with 3 seconds left. But Ricky Rubio responded with a pair of foul shots with 2.5 seconds left to give the Suns their five-point margin of victory.

Devin Booker had a huge hand in the outcome. The Suns guard finished with 40 points, marking the fifth consecutive time that he’s scored 30-plus points against the Sixers.

The Sixers were without Joel Embiid, who served the second game of a two-game suspension for Wednesday’s scuffle with the Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. The Suns were also without their starting center, Deandre Ayton, who is serving a 25-game suspension for violating the league’s anti-drug policy by testing positive for a diuretic.

In Embiid’s absence, normal starting power forward Al Horford started at center. Tobias Harris moved from small forward to power forward. That opened up a spot for Korkmaz at small forward alongside Horford, Harris, and guards Ben Simmons and Josh Richardson in the starting lineup.

Horford had his best offensive game as a Sixer.

A free-agent signee this summer, he finished with 32 points on 13 of 20 shooting — including going 5-for-8 on three-pointers.

He hit buzzer-beating three-pointers at the conclusion of the first quarter and at end of the half. His shot before intermission gave the Sixers a 61-55 advantage.

Harris added 24 points before fouling out late in the game. Korkmaz had 20 points while making 4-of-7 three-pointers.

The Suns shot 53.2% for the game. But Booker took over the game in the third quarter, scoring the Suns’ first 11 points of the half. He finished with 16 points in the quarter before continuing to do damage in the fourth.

Suns coach Monty Williams was the lead assistant to Sixers coach Brett Brown last season. He joined the Sixers’ coaching staff in June 2018 after two years in the San Antonio Spurs’ front office.

The Spurs job came after he spent the 2015-16 season as an assistant coach with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He took a leave of absence after his wife, Ingrid, died in a car accident on Feb. 10, 2016, and after the season, it was announced that Williams would not return.

Before going to Oklahoma City, he had compiled a 173-221 record during five seasons as the New Orleans Pelicans’ head coach. Before that, he spent five seasons as an assistant coach with the Portland Trail Blazers. He also was an assistant coach for the U.S. men’s national team from 2013-16.

Williams said his biggest takeaway from last season was organizing his day again, after having served in the Spurs’ front office.

“Then when I went to Philly, I was like right back into it,” he said. “Brett threw everything at me. He was like, ‘You got the offense.’ I was like, ‘OK.’ It helped me to organize my basketball day again, getting used to sitting up late at night watching film sessions.”

Williams said he couldn’t have done what he’s doing as the Suns coach without going through what he did last season with Sixers.

———

Bucks stomp Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — The start of the Timberwolves’ game with Milwaukee at Target Center Monday was delayed when a game official discovered one of the rims wasn’t level.

As folks toiled to fix the problem, the Bucks took some extra shots. The Wolves, without a hoop to shoot at, did some extra calisthenics. Josh Okogie played hacky sack with a basketball. Eventually, both teams retreated back to the locker room.

Finally, at 7:59 — nearly an hour past the slated starting time, and after both teams warmed up again — take two.

As it turned out, it only delayed the inevitable.

The long, talented, athletic Bucks let the Wolves — playing a second game without the suspended Karl-Anthony Towns — hang around for most of the first half. But a 22-6 run early in the third quarter — one started by Wes Matthews three and ended by a trey by Khris Middleton — propelled the Bucks (5-2) to a 134-106 victory over the Wolves (4-2).

The Bucks presented many of the same matchup problems that Philadelphia did while handing the Wolves their other loss of this young season.

MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo played the part. He scored 34 points on 14-for-19 shooting, with 15 rebounds and six assists, in just 27 minutes. Khris Middleton had 26 and Eric Bledsoe had 22.

The Wolves were led by Andrew Wiggins, who scored 25 . Robert Covington scored 15 points. Fouled hard by Ersan Ilyasova late in the first half, Covington appeared to clutch his surgically-repaired right knee. He shot both free throws, but left the arena for the locker room. He did, however, return to play in the second half. He, Jordan Bell (12 points) and Shabazz Napier (10 points) all left the floor for the training room at different times Monday. Covington and Bell returned to play.

Jeff Teague scored the first basket of the second half, pulling the Wolves within five.

Then the Bucks took off. The Bucks shot 15-for-25 in the third quarter while out-scoring the Wolves (7-for-24) 38-25. Milwaukee led by as many as 21 before taking a 20-point lead into the fourth.

The Bucks’ length affected the game on both ends of the floor. The Wolves shot 35.9% from the field and were out-scored 62-38 in the paint. The Bucks are the first Wolves opponent to shoot better than 50 percent, going 50-for-93 (53.8).

Even with the delay the Wolves were relatively late to the party as the Bucks opened the game strong. Minnesota was already down 10 just 4{ minutes into the game after Bledsoe scored to put the Bucks up 21-11.

Then the Wolves showed up.

With Covington hitting every shot he took in the quarter — he was 4-for-4 overall and 3-for-3 on threes — the Wolves turned up the defense and started scoring, putting together a 14-6 run to pull within 27-25 on Shabazz Napier’s three with 1:18 left in the quarter. The two teams traded buckets until Antetokounmpo’s put-back at the end of the quarter put Milwaukee up 31-27 entering the second.

Second quarter was similar.

The Bucks started strong, pushing the lead back to 10, 43-33, on Bledsoe’s three-point play with 7:50 left in the half.

The Wolves rallied. Over the next five minutes Jordan Bell had six points in a 19-11 run that brought the Wolves within 54-52 on Wiggins’ three-pointer with 2:47 left. Antetokounmpo drove the lane, right into Bell. Whistle. The initial call was a charge with 0.2 seconds left. The was a review, then a coach’s challenge. Ultimately the call was reversed, the basket stood and Antetokounmpo was given a free throw, which he missed, and the Bucks led 64-57.

———

Nets rely on offense

NEW YORK (TNS) — Once again, the Nets abandoned all of their defensive principles in the second half and managed to squander all but two points of a 20-point third-quarter lead.

This time, they found the fortitude and offensive firepower down the stretch to pull out a 135-125 victory over the one-win Pelicans Monday night at Barclays Center, but it was yet another cautionary tale about how much work lies ahead for a talented team that still is trying to find its way.

Facing yet another late-game meltdown, the Nets’ sense of desperation was palpable coming down the stretch. When the Pelicans put together a 6-1 spurt to cut the Nets’ lead to 121-119 on a Josh Hart layup with 4:43 left, windpipes began to constrict.

That’s where the Nets put their foot down on the Pelicans’ throats instead, finishing the game with a 14-6 run. Joe Harris hit a three-pointer on a nice feed from Garrett Temple with 52.9 seconds left for a 133-125 lead that put it out of reach.

Kyrie Irving had yet another stellar game to lead six Nets (2-4) in double figures with 39 points and nine assists, and he got support from Caris LeVert (23), Harris (19) and Jarrett Allen (18 and 10 rebounds). Brandon Ingram topped six Pelicans (1-6) in double figures with 40 points, and they shot 40.6% from three-point range (13-for-32).

The Nets begin their five-game West Coast road trip with a game Friday in Portland, so after a faltering 2-4 start, the chance to play the Pelicans at home seemed like a must-win. But coach Kenny Atkinson wasn’t having that before the game.

“Just business as usual,” Atkinson said. “Keep playing better.”

The coach acknowledged the Nets still are searching for their identity while blending seven new players (eight if you count injured Kevin Durant), but after reviewing Saturday’s loss in Detroit, where they blew a 14-point lead, Atkinson remained upbeat.

“After watching the film, I came out positive,” Atkinson said. “I like this group, I like where we’re headed. I think we’re playing hard. We’re working on things we have to clean up, but we definitely have to do it in longer stretches.”

Defense was lacking in the early stages, but the Nets tightened up and moved out to a 38-27 second-quarter lead after a 15-6 run that included six points by LeVert. At that point, they hit the kind of lull that has characterized their play early this season, going scoreless on seven straight possessions while the Pelicans tied it at 38 with an 11-0 run that included six points by Ingram.

This time, the Nets responded with a 25-6 surge to build their biggest lead of the opening half at 63-44. Irving had seven points as the Nets scored on all 10 possessions in the span. They actually wound up scoring on 11 straight and 12 of their last 13 possessions for a 67-50 halftime lead.

Once they had that big lead, the obvious challenge was to build on it with consistent second-half play and solid defense that has eluded them much of the young season. The Nets expanded their lead to 20 points at 75-55 on a three by Harris, but right on cue, their defense took a sudden nose-dive.

Just as happened in Detroit, the Nets were horrific in the third period, giving up 48 points to the Pelicans, two short of what they scored in the entire first half. The Pelicans put together an extended run of 44-26 to pull within three before a Taurean Prince three-pointer gave the Nets a 104-98 lead at the end of the period.

During their long run, the Pelicans made eight of nine three-point attempts at one stretch and added two other three-point possessions.

———

Wizards hold on

WASHINGTON (TNS) — One double-digit comeback is hard enough. Doing it twice in a game is asking a lot, especially from a team missing two starters and a huge chunk of its scoring.

The second big deficit was the Pistons’ undoing, as they couldn’t mount another run and fell to the Washington Wizards, 115-99, on Monday night at Capital One Center. It’s the third straight road loss for the Pistons, who again were without Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose and Reggie Jackson because of injuries.

Luke Kennard had 24 points, four rebounds and five assists and Andre Drummond had his fourth straight game with at least 20 rebounds, posting 15 points, 24 rebounds and five assists. Bruce Brown added 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, but being pressed into playing point guard with the myriad injuries, he wasn’t as effective as he was in Saturday’s win over the Nets.

The Pistons (3-5) pulled within 63-61 at halftime on a jumper by Svi Mykhailiuk but the Wizards (2-4) started the third quarter with a 15-7 run and pushed the lead to 10 at the 6:40 mark, with a pair of baskets by Isaiah Thomas and six points from Thomas Bryant (14 points and seven rebounds).

The lead ballooned to 18 near the end of the third quarter, before Luke Kennard drove twice and was fouled both times, making three of four free throws. The Pistons got within 107-95 with 3:38 remaining after a floater by Kennard and a putback by Brown but the Wizards didn’t relent, holding a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.

Here are some observations from the matchup:

— Brown wasn’t as effective at point guard Monday, committing four turnovers after having none on Saturday. He’s still filling in as an emergency replacement, so there will be some bumps on the learning curve, but until they get some of the regulars back, he’s likely the best option. Brown isn’t finishing at the rim, where his drives could result in three-point plays but his shots are simply not falling.

— The Pistons struggled when Drummond got in foul trouble and didn’t have a full complement of scorers on the floor. Kennard was able to handle his own with some help around him, but without Griffin and Rose, the baskets clearly were harder to come by. Kennard finished 6-of-12 from the field and was more aggressive going to the rim, hitting 9 or 11 from the free-throw line. He’s improved in that area but without other offensive options, defenses can play him straight up and not have to help.

— Christian Wood continued his good play again, after being somewhat limited in minutes. He finishes well around the rim and when he gets a head of steam going, he’s good at attacking the rim. When he’s out of control he runs into more issues and gets an offensive foul or gets the ball stripped. He had good minutes, with 15 points and four rebounds, and should see more playing time if he can cut the mistakes.

— Former Piston Ish Smith had a good game for the Wizards, with six points and five assists coming off the bench after starting much of the season with his new team. In the pregame warm-ups, he greeted many of his former teammates but turned it on when the game started.

— Former Michigan big man Moe Wagner was solid for the Wizards, with 12 points and four rebounds in 22 minutes. He took the ball at Drummond on several occasions and fit in well with their rotation.