With only three seniors on its roster, Caney Valley High School football eyes a bright future.

But, first the Trojans must grind through a challenging now.

Caney Valley (0-9, 0-6) will look to end its rebuilding campaign on a happy note when it kicks off Friday night against Victory Christian (2-6, 1-5) in Tulsa, in District 2A-3 action.

“I don’t think their record indicates how good a team they are,” fourth-year Trojan head coach Stephen Mitchell said about the Victory Christian Conquerors.

He hinted that part of Caney Valley’s game plans will be to try to slow Conqueror ballcarrier Solomon Byrams,

When teams shut down the Victory Christian run game, “it makes them very limited on what they can do,” Mitchell said.

But, the quarterback also is solid at RPO (read-pass options) and has a good receiver to throw to, he added.

Mitchell said the experience of playing the Conquerors will benefit his slew of returning players.

Freshman Trojan quarterback Zak Wallis has rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and progressed as a passer, he added.