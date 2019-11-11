By Chris Tomasson

Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — The Vikings got their much-needed marquee road win.

After faltering previously in games at Green Bay, Chicago and Kansas City, Minnesota defeated Dallas 28-24 on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.

“It’s huge,” said Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph. “We talked about it earlier in the week. If we want to get to where we want to be, we had to get a win down here.”

In a duel between star running backs Dalvin Cook of Minnesota and Ezekiel Elliott of Dallas, Cook had by far the better night. Cook had 97 yards to 47 for Elliott and caught seven passes for 86 yards to two for 16 for Elliott.

Cook’s 2-yard run on fourth down with two seconds left in the third quarter gave Minnesota (7-3) the lead for good at 28-21. The score included Rudolph catching a two-point conversion pass from Kirk Cousins.

On going for it on fourth down when trailing 21-20, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, “We were going to empty our bullets.”

The Cowboys cut the deficit to 28-24 on a 23-yard field goal by Brett Maher with 10 minutes left in the game.

Dallas had a chance to win but Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks knocked away a Dak Prescott pass to Elliott on fourth-and-5 at the Minnesota 14 with 44 seconds left. And Jayron Kearse intercepted a Hail Mary pass from Prescott in the end zone on the final play of the game.

“Really proud of our team to get a win on the road against a tough football team,” Cousins said. “I’m proud of the way we fought.”

Cousins competed 23 of 32 passes for 220 yards and two touchdown passes.

The Vikings took a 14-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Rudolph on their first drive and another 1-yard TD pass by the same pair late in the first quarter. On the first, Rudolph made an impressive juggling catch at the back line of the end zone when it looked as if Cousins might have thrown the ball away.

“Kyle is a true Viking,” Zimmer said. He’s a really good end-zone receiver.”

The Cowboys (5-4) stormed back to tie the score 14-14 in the second quarter on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to Michael Gallup and a 22-yard TD throw from Prescott to Cobb.

The Vikings took a 17-14 lead on a 26-yard field goal by Dan Bailey on the final play of the first half and went up 20-14 on Bailey’s 27-yard field goal in the third quarter. But Prescott then hit Amari Cooper for a 12-yard touchdown pass for a 21-20 lead.

Just as Rudolph had a spectacular TD grab for the Vikings, Cobb and Cooper also had impressive grabs when it looked like they might go out of bounds. Cooper had 11 catches for 147 yards and Cobb six for 106 yards.

Prescott completed 28 of 46 passes for 397 yards and three touchdowns.

The Vikings began the game without injured starters Adam Thielen (hamstring) at wide receiver, Linval Joseph (knee) at nose tackle and Trae Waynes (ankle) at cornerback. In the second half, they played without starting guard Josh Kline, who suffered a concussion.

“We fought like crazy, came up with some big plays,” Zimmer said.

Zimmer broke into the NFL as an assistant with the Cowboys, being with them from 1994-2006, including the final seven seasons as defensive coordinator. Zimmer, who was not given an interview when the head position was open after the 2006 season, denied it was emotional getting a win in his first regular-season trip to Dallas as a head coach.

“It’s a great win for the Minnesota Vikings,” Zimmer said.

Zimmer said Cousins “played great.” He also lauded the play of Cook.

“Dalvin handles everything great,” Zimmer said. “He played outstanding. Had some unbelievable runs. … I think Dalvin believes he’s very good and I believe that, too.”

About the only thing that Cook didn’t do Sunday was reach 1,000 yards. He entered the game needing 106 to become just the second Minnesota player to rush for 1,000 in the first 10 games of a season, and he now has 997. Adrian Peterson reached that milestone four times.

“It’s special,” Cook said of the win. “This was a big one. We let the last one slip up,”

Cook was referring to the previous week’s 26-23 loss at Kansas City.

Zimmer didn’t like that the Vikings allowed the Cowboys to convert 9 of 15 third-down conversions, many on long-yardage plays. However, Zimmer sure liked the last two defensive stands.

With the Vikings up 28-21, they held the Cowboys to Maher’s field goal after they had first-and-goal at the 6. Then they stopped the Cowboys on downs in the final minute after they had first-and-10 at the Minnesota 19 and second-and-2 at the 11.

“Good team win,” Zimmer said. “Proud of our team the way they fought and competed.”

———-

Titans tip Chiefs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TNS) — Of all the ways to blow a game, this one is pretty absurd.

The Chiefs wasted a spectacular performance by Patrick Mahomes in his return from a dislocated kneecap with a wicked combination of mistakes and failures.

They could not stop the run (again) and missed too many tackles (again) and screwed up a field goal snap (that was a new one, at least) and then melted down from there on defense (nostalgic) and a with blocked field goal at the end (sure, why not).

Titans 35, Chiefs 32.

The Chiefs were the better team, and weathered some awful breaks with injuries, but they also deserved to lose with all the mistakes they committed.

This one hurts.

Whatever the Chiefs’ record ends up at the end of the year, they will deservedly feel like they came up one win short.

That could be the difference in location of a playoff game.

That could be the difference in whether they have to play in the first round.

The big picture stuff is still in place. The Chiefs still have a terrific offense and if they start to get healthier a Super Bowl run is just as possible now as before.

But this one will sting. This one will leave questions.

———

Browns deal Bills defeat

CLEVELAND (TNS) — The Browns snapped their four-game losing streak and won at home for the first time this season by rallying for a dramatic 19-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

By improving to 3-6 this season, including 1-3 in Cleveland, the Browns kept their slim playoff hopes alive.

Since the NFL realigned its divisions in 2002, no 2-7 team has reached the postseason. Of the 81 teams that started 3-6 from 2002 to 2018, one earned a playoff berth. Washington became the exception in 2012 by winning its final seven games to claim a wild-card spot.

Trailing 16-12, the Browns began the game-winning drive at their 18 with 5:21 left. On second-and-6 from the Buffalo 31, quarterback Baker Mayfield completed a 24-yard pass to Landry for a first down and the offense’s longest successful pass of the game. On second-and-goal from the 7, Mayfield capped the 10-play, 82-yard drive by throwing a 7-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Rashard Higgins, who was wide open in the back of the end zone. Rookie kicker Austin Seibert made the extra point to give the Browns a three-point advantage with 1:44 to play.

The Bills (6-3) then advanced to the Cleveland 35, where they summoned kicker Stephen Hauschka on fourth-and-4. Hauschka missed a 53-yard field goal wide left with 17 seconds remaining, allowing the Browns to hold on for the victory.

Mayfield went 25-of-37 passing for 231 yards and a touchdown without an interception. He took two sacks and finished with a passer rating of 93.4.

The Bills tied the score 9-9 with 10:53 left in the third quarter when linebacker Tremaine Edmunds went unblocked off the right side of the offense and sacked Mayfield for a safety. Given the situation on first-and-10 from the Cleveland 8, coach Freddie Kitchens made a puzzling decision to have Mayfield line up in the shotgun with an empty backfield.

Then the Browns earned a stop on defense, and their offense moved 56 yards in nine plays to the Buffalo 29, where Edmunds batted down a Mayfield pass on third-and-6. Seibert made a 47-yard field goal to give the Browns a 12-9 edge with 3:49 remaining in the third quarter.

The Bills had a turnover on downs during the next series. On fourth-and-4 from the Cleveland 36, Allen threw incomplete while under pressure from rookie linebacker Mack Wilson with time expired in the third quarter.

The Browns then went three-and-out but were lucky to be able to punt to the Bills 16. On third-and-9 from the Cleveland 37, Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White dropped a would-be interception on a Mayfield pass intended for receiver Odell Beckham Jr. with 13:34 left in the fourth quarter.

After the Browns held their ground on defense again to force a punt to their 15, they gained one first down and couldn’t get anything else going. Rookie Jamie Gillan punted 46 yards, and Andre Roberts returned it 22 yards to the Cleveland 48 with 9:10 left in the fourth quarter.

On third-and-10 at the Browns 11, Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambled under pressure, and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson stripped him of the ball at the 7.

Browns free safety Damarious Randall got a hand on the fumble at the 2 but didn’t gather the ball, and Bills right guard Jon Feliciano recovered at the 1 with 6:01 left in the fourth quarter.

Two plays later, Allen rushed for a 1-yard touchdown on a quarterback sneak to finish the seven-play, 48-yard drive, and the Bills captured a 16-12 lead with 5:26 remaining.

Then the Browns answered with their game-winning drive.

The Browns scored just one touchdown on their three trips into the red zone during the first half but were still fortunate enough to lead 9-7 at halftime.

The Browns received the opening kickoff and produced a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive out of the gate. Mayfield compensated for overthrowing Beckham with a deep shot on the first play from scrimmage by finishing the march with a 17-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jarvis Landry with 12:09 left in the first quarter.

Landry made the catch in the end zone against the coverage of cornerback Levi Wallace. Then Landry got into Wallace’s face and drew a taunting penalty. Landry’s penalty pushed back the extra-point attempt, and Seibert missed the kick.

After the Bills had a turnover on downs when Allen threw off target and incomplete to receiver John Brown on fourth-and-4 from the Cleveland 39 during the ensuing series, the Browns blew a golden opportunity to build on their 6-0 lead.

The Browns converted on fourth-and-2 from the Buffalo 41 when Mayfield connected with tight end Demetrius Harris for 16 yards on a screen. Then running back Nick Chubb broke two tackles on a 24-run to the Bills 1.

The offense took seven snaps from the 1 and one from the 2, but it failed to reach the end zone.

During the sequence, Chubb ran five times to no avail. Beckham drew two pass interference penalties in the end zone to give the Browns extra chances and had the ball knocked out of his hands by cornerback Tre’Davious White on another attempt. Running back Kareem Hunt wasn’t used during the goal-line stand, which the Bills completed with 3:13 left in the first quarter.

The two teams traded three-and-outs before the Bills drew blood for the first time. Allen capped a nine-play, 76-yard drive by rushing untouched for a 10-yard touchdown on second-and-8, and Hauschka made the extra point to give the Bills a 7-6 lead with 10:09 left in the second quarter.

During the next series, the Browns stalled at the goal line again. On second-and-goal from the 1, Chubb lost 2 yards on a toss to the right. On third down, Mayfield’s shovel pass intended for Chubb fell incomplete. The Browns lined up to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 3, but right tackle Chris Hubbard’s false start penalty prompted Kitchens to summon Seibert, who made a 27-yard field goal to give the Browns a 9-7 advantage with 3:35 remaining in the second quarter.

With the Bills driving on the ensuing possession, defensive end Myles Garrett thought he registered a strip-sack on Allen with 1:55 left in the second quarter, but it was ruled an incomplete pass.

The Bills advanced to the Browns 16, where the drive fizzled with Allen throwing incomplete three times. The Bills settled for a 34-yard field goal, but Hauschka missed the attempt wide left with 17 seconds left in the second quarter, allowing the Browns to maintain a two-point lead at halftime.

Now the Browns will have a short work week before they host the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers on “Thursday Night Football.”

———

Steelers grind past Rams

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — The Heinz Field crowd was on its feet, roaring wildly and waving more than 60,000 Terrible Towels to motivate their team and distract Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

With less than two minutes left, Goff twice had the ball with chances to silence the Pittsburgh Steelers faithful and win the game.

The first opportunity ended with a fourth-down pass that fell incomplete, the second with an interception.

The Rams’ 17-12 defeat Sunday dropped their record to 5-4, ruined a homecoming for star defensive tackle Aaron Donald and once again put the Rams’ season on the verge of collapse.

After two straight victories and a week off for players to rest and heal, the Rams appeared poised to begin the second half of the season with momentum to carry them toward a third consecutive playoff berth.

Instead, in a city that bills itself as the city of bridges, the Rams put themselves in danger of creating a bridge too far to cross into playoff contention.

The NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers are 8-0 going into Monday night’s game against the 7-2 Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams might not catch either in the division, and also could fall short in a competitive NFC wild-card race.

That would be a major face-plant for a team that played in the Super Bowl last season.

“We’re in a place where we’re still good,” Goff said. “We’ve got some time to make up some ground.” The Rams need more than time. They need consistently productive performances from Goff and an offense that failed to score a touchdown against the Steelers.

In victories over the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals, Goff appeared to have put behind the interceptions and fumbles that plagued the Rams in consecutive defeats to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seahawks and 49ers.

But with his offensive line in disarray Sunday because of injuries, Goff looked shaky through most of the game against the Steelers.

The Steelers sacked him four times and hit him on numerous plays.

Goff completed 22 of 41 passes for 243 yards, but he had two passes intercepted and also lost a fumble that Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick returned for a touchdown.

“However you want to cut it, we didn’t allow ourselves to get into a rhythm,” coach Sean McVay said. “There was really no flow.”

Consider:

Star receiver Cooper Kupp, who amassed 220 yards against the Bengals, did not catch a pass.

The Rams converted only one of 14 third downs and failed on two fourth-down plays.

Even punter Johnny Hekker had a pass intercepted, the first of his career.

“That’s the kind of game it was today — just bad,” said running back Todd Gurley, who averaged six yards per carry. “The defense played a hell of game. Just weren’t able to help those guys out.”

The defense, featuring an inspired Donald and the return of linebacker Clay Matthews, did plenty to make it easier on the offense. Edge rusher Dante Fowler scored on the third play when he scooped an errant snap in stride and ran to the end zone for a touchdown.

Early in the fourth quarter, Donald and Matthews combined to sack Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph for a safety that cut the Steelers’ lead to 14-12. But the offense failed to come through against one of the league’s most opportunistic defenses, a unit that has carried the Steelers to four consecutive victories and a 5-4 record. The Rams defense also was stout enough to win.

“When defense plays lights out like that,” Kupp said, “we as an offense are not playing as well as we need to be.”

Players were quick to say that they would not point fingers, that the offense and defense have struggled at times this season and that Sunday’s letdown was collective.

“It’s something that’s kind of reared its head a few times this season,” Matthews said. “I don’t think you can really pinpoint it on one thing.”

Said Fowler: “We know that once the offense gets going and gets a spark, we’ll be A-OK. It’s not time to panic.”

That was the same refrain from several Rams players when they were in the throes of a three-game losing streak, but that was early in the season when games against the then-struggling Falcons and still winless Bengals were coming up.

The Rams return to the Coliseum next Sunday to play the Chicago Bears. They then begin a stretch that includes games against the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, Seahawks, NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys and 49ers before finishing the regular season against the Cardinals.

The Rams are not concerned about falling off pace for the playoffs, Donald said.

“We can’t worry about that,” he said. “Go week to week and try to find ways to win games.”

———

Panthers fall to Pack

GREEN BAY, Wis. (TNS) — Lost in the snow flurries and the bellowing roar of the crowd at Lambeau Field, one overwhelming fact about the Carolina Panthers cannot be ignored:

They did this to themselves.

There will be calls to blame the officiating from Sunday’s game, an eventual 24-16 Green Bay Packers victory — and there certainly were questionable penalties. But for the Panthers, who have struggled to climb above .500 midway through the season, Sunday’s loss was much more about their shortcomings than any little yellow flag.

This loss was about ceding momentum at the absolute worst times.

The unraveling began early in the second quarter, with the Panthers leading 10-7 and the ball practically at midfield. Quarterback Kyle Allen, who will start the rest of this season after the team placed Cam Newton on injured reserve, took the handoff and immediately fell to the turf. As he slipped, he lost control of the ball and let it bounce around under his butt.

And the Packers recovered.

Green Bay promptly took that turnover, the first of the game, and bulldozed down the field for a short Aaron Jones rushing touchdown. That cost the Panthers the lead, one they would never recover.

Then later in the second, the Panthers skillfully backed Green Bay up at their own seven-yard line. Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy pushed off the Green Bay linemen blocking him and tackled quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the end zone right as the quarterback threw the ball incomplete.

Seemingly, the Packers would punt and give Carolina the ball back in prime field position with four-and-a-half minutes to play. Instead, McCoy was called for a roughing-the-passer penalty that kept Green Bay’s drive alive. That allowed the Packers to milk the rest of the clock away as they methodically drove down the field to Carolina’s 1-yard line. McCoy ultimately blew up Packers running back Jamaal Williams on an inside run with two seconds left in the half that prevented any points on the drive, but the penalty still cost the Panthers a shot at scoring from prime field position.

On the flip side, obliterating Williams to prevent points did give Carolina back some momentum — until the third quarter began. On the opening drive of the half, Rodgers and Jones ripped through Carolina’s defense with ease to set up another Jones touchdown.

That score made it 21-10, but more importantly, sucked the life out of a winded Panthers defense.

On the next drive, Allen again continued his effective day. Deep passes to D.J. Moore and key runs by Christian McCaffrey were the foundation for a steady drive into Green Bay territory. Each throw, each first down, regained a tiny bit of momentum; ever-elusive magic necessary to winning close NFL games.

And then Allen scrambled 11 yards away from the end zone, darting away from defenders, until he found time to throw — across his body and into double coverage. Safety Adrian Amos tipped the ball up, and cornerback Tramon Williams snatched the interception as he rolled to the ground.

Poof. Momentum gone.

Those two turnovers from Allen weren’t the only reasons Carolina lost. The Panthers’ run defense, which has been egregiously bad all year (that unit was sixth-worst in the NFL entering Sunday, allowing 133.4 rushing yards per contest) again was a gaping hole. Jones and Williams combined for 156 rushing yards and all three of Green Bay’s touchdowns, but more impressively, they did so at a 6-yards-per-carry clip.

All that said, the Panthers somehow had a chance.

Allen and the offense got the ball back on their own 11-yard line with more than 2:00 remaining in the fourth. Allen, in his first two-minute situation, masterfully sliced and diced Green Bay’s defense, even with a handful of throws that were almost intercepted; Charlotte native and Packers corner Jaire Alexander had one dropped pick that he could’ve returned for a touchdown.

Allen honed in on tight end Greg Olsen. He lofted one ball rainbow-style high in an arch into Olsen’s arms, right between two defenders. All told, Olsen finished with eight catches for 98 yards, including three for 32 on that final drive. He also caught his 700th career pass, making him just the fifth active player (Julio Jones, Larry Fitzgerald) to hit that mark.

As Allen continued racking up yards — he finished the game with a career-high 307 — eventually the game reached its turning point. Facing fourth-and-10 from the Packers’ 25-yard line, Carolina called timeout to ready its best play. Green Bay countered with a timeout of its own.

Then, snow finally blanketing the field and still steadily falling, Allen made one of the best throws of his young career.

He dropped back and summoned the arm strength to find Moore near the left sideline for a gain of 12.

That kept the drive alive, eventually leading to another dramatic fourth-and-1 from 4 yards out. Allen’s pass to McCaffrey was incomplete, but an offsides call on Green Bay somehow kept the miracle drive alive.

Two plays later, facing second-and-goal from the 2 with 0:04 left, the Panthers handed off to McCaffrey and ran him inside. But even though Greg Van Roten tried to throw his teammate into the end zone, he was ruled down short of the line to gain.

Ball game.

The Panthers had chances. And at the end of the game, they built their own momentum.

Only it took too long, with far too many mistakes along the way. Out of the snow the Panthers will march, having no one to blame for this loss but themselves.

———

Bucs finally win

TAMPA, Fla. (TNS) — Observations from the Buccaneers’ 30-27 win over the Cardinals on Sunday:

1. Aaaaaand exhale. Back away from the abyss. This win wasn’t pretty, but it’s one the Bucs absolutely had to have. They hired the Cardinals’ former vice president of player personnel (Jason Licht). They hired the Cardinals’ former head coach (Bruce Arians). If Tampa Bay had lost, it would have been fair to wonder which team was better off.

2. So the Bucs weren’t dominant, but they were resilient. Late in the second quarter, the Cardinals drove 96 yards for a touchdown that gave them a 13-10 lead. With only a minute left in the first half, Tampa Bay could have folded. Instead, it stormed back, driving 75 yards on seven plays, most of which were short passes.

“We knew they were going to probably play Cover 2,” Arians said. “Jameis was ready. He made some plays. We made some good runs-after-catch, but we had a lot of confidence in our two-minute offense. We’ve been good in two-minute offense in every ballgame.”

3. What a bounceback for Jamel Dean. The rookie cornerback was thrust into a starting role before last week’s game against the Seahawks because of an injury to Carlton Davis. He allowed nine catches on 14 targets and three touchdowns. Late in the fourth quarter Sunday, however, he made arguably the play of the game, intercepting a Kyler Murray pass at the Tampa Bay 8-yard line to thwart a potentially game-sealing drive.

“I feel like I really had a chip on my shoulder because I knew last week, that was not me, because I knew I was better than that,” he said. “So, once I got the opportunity to go back there and redeem myself, I had to make sure I took that opportunity and had to seize the moment.”

4. Jameis Winston was the usual mix of good and bad. The good: After Dean’s interception, Winston led the Bucs on a 92-yard game-winning touchdown drive. The also good: On third and 12 from the Tampa Bay 9 late in the third quarter, Winston ran 26 yards to the Tampa Bay 35. The Bucs ultimately kicked a go-ahead field goal.

“In the beginning of the game, they did a good job of covering up the gaps and not allowing me to extend plays, but I had one play, one third down where we had to get that first down and offensive line did a good job of protecting,” he said. “They were in two-man coverage when no one was on me, and (I) got the first down.”

5. On the 92-yard touchdown drive, the Bucs gained more than half of those yards on a Winston seam pass to Chris Godwin. Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks was in position to make the tackle, but instead of wrapping up Godwin, he went for the kill shot. Hick’s shoulder tackle didn’t seem to phase Godwin, who tacked on another 25 yards after the catch.

“Anytime you come across the middle, you anticipate contact,” Godwins said. “That’s what you have to do, or you’re going to get knocked out.”

6. Winston finished with 358 passing yards and one touchdown. He has gained at least 300 passing yards and thrown a touchdown pass in four straight games, the longest streak in team history.

7. Now the bad: In their first nine games this season, the Cardinals intercepted two passes. They matched that total Sunday.

8. The much-maligned Bucs defense bailed out Winston. The Cardinals took possession at the Tampa Bay 37 after his first interception, but the Bucs held them to a field goal. They took possession at the Tampa Bay 20 after his second interception, but linebacker Lavonte David forced a David Johnson fumble.

9. The Bucs lost the turnover margin for the fourth time this season. They had lost their three previous three games (vs. 49ers, vs. Panthers and at Titans).

10. Even though they won the turnover battle, the Cardinals found another way to give the game to the Bucs: penalties. On Tampa Bay’s final drive, Arizona twice committed pass interference. The first penalty took the Bucs from the 43-yard line to the 27. The second took them from the 13-yard line to the 1. Three plays later, Peyton Barber was in the end zone celebrating his fourth rushing touchdown of the season.

11. Maybe Sunday’s finish didn’t need to be so dramatic. The Bucs, on fourth and 5 from their 44-yard line late in the second quarter, chose to punt. Minutes later, the Cardinals faced a similar scenario: fourth and 5 from the Tampa Bay 44. They chose to go for it. Larry Fitzgerald made an outstanding grab along the sideline to get the first down. They went on to score a touchdown.

12. The O.J. Howard Redemption Tour is in full swing. The Bucs tight end returned after a two-game absence because of a hamstring injury and caught four of seven targets for 47 yards and a touchdown before the end of the first half. The touchdown was his first of the season; he had 11 total in 2017 and 2018.

“It was a play we kind of practiced all week,” he said. “The defense kind of gave us the coverage we expected all week in practice, and it was open so we attacked it and Jameis found me.”

13. And how about Ronald Jones? The running back carried Tampa Bay’s offense in the first half. He gained 17 yards on a third-and-15 pass, 17 yards on a second-and-15 pass and 14 yards on a first-and-10 pass. After two quarters, he led all players in receiving yards (55) and, along with Howard, led all Bucs players in catches (four).

14. Jones did, however, lose the football on a catch-and-run halfway through the fourth quarter. Thanks to Dean’s interception on the Cardinals’ ensuing possession, that potentially game-changing turnover becomes an afterthought and slips to No. 14 on our list of observations.

15. For the first time in almost two decades, the Bucs allowed a receiver to catch three touchdown passes. Christian Kirk is the first to do it since Marty Booker did it for the Bears in 2001. Tampa Bay lost the previous eight times that had happened.

———

Miami winning streak

INDIANAPOLIS (TNS) — The Colts needed 10 yards. The Dolphins only gave them eight.

And as a result, the Miami Dolphins officially have a winning streak.

The Dolphins tackled Eric Ebron two yards short of the sticks on fourth down, getting off the field one last time and preserving a 16-12 victory over the Colts.

Good news, right?

Not if your goal is landing the best available quarterback. With back-to-back wins, the Dolphins fell two games “behind” the Bengals for the No. 1 pick.

But Brian Flores and Ryan Fitzpatrick couldn’t care less.

They did just enough to win — beating the Colts and even the officials.

After Nik Needham recorded the Dolphins’ third interception of Brian Hoyer, Fitzpatrick ran back onto the field. But the refs stopped him, concerned about a possible concussion after taking a vicious, unflagged helmet-to-helmet hit by Grover Stewart on the previous drive.

That meant Josh Rosen had to enter the game, and Flores didn’t let him throw once. Three straight runs set up Jason Sanders’ third long field goal of the day and gave the Colts one last shot.

But the drive stalled inside the Dolphins’ 10, and the game was over.

The Dolphins managed to win with just 229 yards of offense.

But the turnovers were key. The Dolphins converted two Hoyer interceptions into 10 points, including an 11-yard touchdown run by Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The defense was excellent, limiting the Colt to 108 yards of offense and just 2.5 yards per carry before the break.

That changed somewhat in the third quarter, when the Colts went on a 10-play drive that traveled 56 yards, but the Dolphins stiffened once Indy reached the red zone. Jomal Wiltz broke up a third-down pass to Nyheim Hines, and the Colts had to settle for a field goal.

Indianapolis whittled away at the lead a bit more with another field goal late in the third quarter, which saw just 12 yards by the Dolphins and zero first downs. But on the first play of the fourth, Fitzpatrick threw a pick directly to Darius Leonard, putting the Colts in business.

Seven plays later, the Colts were in the end zone, courtesy of a one-yard pass from Hoyer to Jack Doyle.

The Colts would have gone up three, put Adam Vinatieri missed his sixth extra point of the season. That forced the Colts to go the length of the field for a touchdown to win late. They came up short.

———

Eagles vs. Pats

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — Two weeks ago, Zach Ertz allowed himself to dream of a world with DeSean Jackson rejoining the Eagles’ huddle.

The Eagles tight end has spent the majority of the season dealing with defensive coordinators keying on him, making it harder for Ertz to impact games the way he did last year.

On Oct. 30, with Jackson returning to practice and seemingly back in the fold, Ertz explained how the receiver’s presence would open things up for him.

“I’m definitely excited for him to come back,” Ertz said then. “There’s a lot more condensed coverage in the middle of the field. Oftentimes, I’ll be by myself and their best corner will be on me. A lot of double teams, so I’m just ecstatic to have him back, obviously. They have to account for him.”

But Ertz’s daydreams of one-on-one coverage are once again dashed, as Jackson will spend the rest of the regular season on the injured reserve list while recovering from a core muscle injury.

Jackson left the Eagles’ game against the Bears on Nov. 3 after just a handful of plays, but Ertz still managed to capitalize on the extra space with which the Bears started the game. Even after Jackson went out, Ertz put together his best game of the season with nine catches for 103 yards and one touchdown in the team’s 22-14 win.

“I got my number called early and then it kind of carried over,” Ertz said after the game. “Once you get confidence as a pass catcher, that’s huge. I was able to have a couple of good ones early and Carson just kept coming to me.”

Ertz’s touchdown came against a look he’s grown accustomed to. The Bears’ No. 1 cornerback, Kyle Fuller, had a man-coverage assignment on Ertz, but wasn’t able to break up the pass after Ertz used his size advantage to create space at the top of his route.

“He ran really good routes today,” Doug Pederson said after the Bears game. “He was tough. He was physical. He made some contested catches, and that’s who Zach is. It was good to see.”

Beating Fuller, especially with Jackson stretching on the sideline, was a good sign for Ertz, who will try to build on the solid game against the New England Patriots next Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

But the Patriots’ defense has been the best in the NFL this season. The Bears’ defense is no slouch, ranking No. 5 in total defense allowed and No. 13 in Pro Football Focus’ rankings, but the Patriots are No. 1 in both categories.

The Eagles will likely dig up the tape of their Week 3 loss to the Lions to see how Detroit head coach Matt Patricia, who was the Patriots’ defensive coordinator for six seasons, planned for Ertz.

If that’s any indication, Ertz will likely see a slew of double teams and matchups against cornerback Stephon Gilmore or safety Devin McCourty. Gilmore has three interceptions this season, while McCourty leads the NFL with five picks.

Against Detroit, Ertz had four catches for 64 yards. He has been held under five catches four times this season, and has just two touchdowns. He’s coming off a career year in which he had 116 catches, 1,163 yards, and eight touchdowns.

Ertz said the dip in statistics stems from a change in how defensive coordinators prepare for him.

“It’s tough, I’m not going to sit here and say that it’s easy, but at the same time, I just have to look at it as a sign of respect,” Ertz said on Oct. 30. “I find it funny when people say that I’m worse this year than I was last year. I’m not seeing the same coverages that I saw last year.”

———

Falcons stun Saints

NEW ORLEANS (TNS) — Finally, the Falcons put together four quarters of quality football this season.

Quarterback Matt Ryan, in his first game back from an ankle sprain, directed the Falcons to a 26-9 victory Sunday to silence the normally boisterous crowd at the Superdome.

Ryan cobbled together four scoring drives of 10 plays or more, including a 17-play masterpiece that helped to shield the defense, as the Falcons improved to 2-7 and snapped a six-game losing streak.

The Saints are now 7-2 and had a six-game winning streak broken. The last time a 1-7 team scored a win over a 7-1 team was Nov. 9, 2003, when the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts.

The Falcons, who entered the game with only seven sacks, found a pass-rushing groove and came up with six sacks against the normally elusive Drew Brees.

Ryan completed 20 of 35 passes for 182 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He finished with a passer rating of 78.5.

It was his first game back since halting a streak of 163 starts (154 regular season, nine playoffs).

The Falcons rushed 34 times for 143 yards for a 4.2 yard per carry average to help win the time of possession battle.

The Falcons’ previous rushing high was 103 yards Oct. 13 against Arizona.

After Ryan tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to running back Brian Hill, the Falcons held a 20-9 lead with 14:53 to play.

It was just a matter of closing the deal against the Saints, who committed four untimely illegal hands to the face penalties and had a roughing the punter penalty that led to a field goal.

In all, the Saints committed 11 penalties for 85 yards.

The Falcons on the strength of three time-consuming scoring drives held a 13-6 halftime lead over the Saints.

It was just the third time this season the Falcons have held a lead at halftime. The Falcons led the Eagles 10-6 in Week 2 and held a 17-16 lead at halftime over the Texans on Oct. 6. The Falcons went on to beat the Eagles, but were blown out in the second half against the Texans (53-32).

The Falcons won the toss to start the game and elected to receive. The offense, leaning heavily on the rushing attack, zipped down to the Saints’ 13-yard line after a 12-yard gain by running back Kenjon Barner off a direct snap.

But the Saints’ crowd got loud and right tackle Kaleb McGary jumped offsides followed by right guard Jamon Brown jumping offsides. Instead of first and 10 from the 13, the Falcons had first-and-20 from the 23 and they couldn’t overcome the setbacks.

The Falcons settled for a 37-yard field goal from new kicker Younghoe Koo to take a 3-0 lead. The drive took 5:33 off the clock.

The Saints answered with a 29-yard field goal by Will Lutz to tie the game.

The Falcons then put together a 17-play, touchdown drive that included a Ryan scramble on a four-and-4 from the Saints’ 44 yard line.

Ryan tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Austin Hooper to cap the drive and put the Falcons up 10-3. Hooper left the game left with an apparent knee injury, but returned to the action.

The game went back and forth until Koo added a 36-yard field goal with 1:35 left in the second quarter.

The Saints answered with a 47-yard field goal from Lutz at the halftime buzzer.

In the second half, the Saints opened with another field goal drive to make it 13-9.

The Falcons’ defense came through with sacks from linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, defensive end Adrian Clayborn, defensive end Vic Beasley (one and half), defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (2.5 sacks). The Falcons also had 10 quarterback hits.

The Falcons only had seven sacks on the season before this pass-rushing outburst.

On defense, the Falcons, who moved assistant coach Raheem Morris over to help coach the defensive backs, didn’t have any blown coverages and free safety Damontae Kazee came in nickel packages and added a physical presence.

Kendall Sheffield started at left cornerback, but went down inside while Blidi Wreh-Wilson came in to play outside in the nickel.

Kazee and Wreh-Wilson came in for the nickel while safety Kemal Ishmael and linebacker Foye Oluokun left the base defensive package.

Freeman left the game with a foot/ankle injury and Hill took over at running back. Ito Smith (neck injury) was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. Rookie Qadree Ollison was active for the first time this season.

The Falcons next play at the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. Sunday in Charlotte.

———

Jets win battle of Big Apple

NEW YORK (TNS) — The teams’ records were ugly, as was the level of play at times, but the Giants and Jets managed an entertaining, back-and-forth game full of big plays on Sunday in their quadrennial regular-season meeting at MetLife Stadium.

In the end, it was the Jets who earned bragging rights, such as they are this year, with a 34-27 victory that gave them their second victory in nine games.

For the Giants, it was another low moment in a lost season. They are 2-8 and have six losses in a row with Daniel Jones after the rookie quarterback won his first two starts in September.

The victory should provide at least temporary relief to one of the two head coaches under fire, the Jets’ Adam Gase. The Giants’ Pat Shurmur, by contrast, will have to live with the loss through the bye week.

The Jets led 34-27 deep into the fourth quarter when Jones and the Giants tried to mount one last drive to catch up after getting the ball at their 12-yard line with 4:17 left and no timeouts.

On third-and-12 from the 3, Jordan Jenkins and Henry Anderson sacked Jones, and the Giants had to punt.

The Jets were unable to end the game with a first down and punted, giving Jones one more try from his 16-yard line with 18 seconds left. But nothing came of it, and that was that.

The Jets scored a touchdown on their opening drive for the third game in a row, marching effortlessly down the field behind Sam Darnold’s 7-for-7 passing, capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by the quarterback.

It appeared the Jets might stall when they were stopped on a third-and-1 at the Giants’ 8, but an offsides penalty against Markus Golden gave the home team a first down.

The Jets were at the 2-yard line when Darnold faked a handoff to Le’Veon Bell, kept the ball and ran it in to his right, untouched, to make it 7-0 with 7:21 left in the opening quarter.

The Jets’ drive consumed 7:39 and covered 75 yards on 13 plays.

The Giants answered by going three-and-out, ending with a sack of Jones by Jamal Adams that resulted in a fumble that Jones’ teammate Saquon Barkley recovered at the 8, forcing a punt.

It did not take long for the Jets to make it 14-0, on a 23-yard pass from Darnold to Jamison Crowder with 1:35 left in the first.

The Jets kept that drive alive with a 2-yard run by tight end Trevon Wesco on fourth-and-1 from the Giants’ 41-yard line.

It was third-and-6 at the 23 when Darnold threw a dart to Crowder, who abruptly changed direction, leaving Alec Olgetree grasping, and cruised into the end zone.

The Jets outgained the Giants in the first quarter, 121 yards to 2.

Just when it appeared the Jets might run away with it, the Giants got within a touchdown with 12:26 left in the second quarter.

Their drive was extended by a pass interference penalty on Nate Hairston on a third-and-10, which the Giants followed immediately by a play on which Jones faked a handoff, rolled right and hit Rhett Ellison for a 31-yard gain.

The touchdown came on a first-and-goal from the 5. Jones was given an extraordinary amount of time to pick out a receiver, and he found Darius Slayton just inside the goal line for the score.

The Jets defense committed three penalties on the scoring drive.

It appeared the Jets might take back control when the executed a nearly perfectly flea-flicker — the key word being “nearly.” All went well as Vyncint Smith raced behind the secondary, but he was overthrown by Darnold.

That drive ended with Golden sacking Darnold on third-and-13, forcing a punt.

The Giants’ next drive again was helped again by a Jets penalty — this time a holding call that erased a sack.

Later, on fourth-and-3 from the Jets’ 38, Jones hit Slayton with a short pass for the first down, but Hairston slipped, freeing Slayton to race across the field and into the end zone.

But the score remained 14-13 with 5:24 left in the half because the Giants botched the extra point.

After a bad snap, holder Riley Dixon threw the ball into the end zone, but it was intercepted.

The Giants’ touchdown drew loud cheers from the crowd, which seemed to be at least half Giants supporters despite the fact it was a Jets home game.

Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder left the game with a concussion late in the second quarter.

The last two minutes were a flurry of offensive ineffectiveness on both sides.

Shurmur had his team go for it on fourth-and-1 at his own 39-yard line, but the Jets — led by Adams — stopped Jones for no gain on a keeper.

The Jets did nothing with that opportunity, missing a 54-yard field goal try by Sam Ficken, giving the Giants the ball back in fine field position. But nothing came of that, either, after Jordan Jenkins sacked Jones on third down.

So it was 14-13 Jets at the intermission.

The Jets took a 21-13 lead 47 seconds into the third quarter when Adams got past a block attempt by Barkley, stripped the ball from Jones and ran it in 25 yards for a touchdown.

With 11:51 left in the third, the Giants bounced right back, when Jones hit Golden Tate on a quick wide receiver screen and Tate did the rest, completing a 75-yard scoring play.

Shurmur opted to try a two-point conversion to tie it. Initially, it appeared it had worked on a completion to Tate, but he was called for offensive pass interference, resulting in a longer-than-usual, 43-yard extra-point kick.

Aldrick Rosas missed it wide right, and the score remained 21-19 in the Jets’ favor.

On the Giants’ next drive, Jones hit Slayton for 14 yards on a third-and-11, moving the Giants to the Jets’ 22.

Soon the Giants were taking the lead, with Jones hitting Tate on a third-and-3 from the 15. Tate cut in front of Brian Poole and scored easily. It was Jones’ fourth touchdown pass of the game, matching his career high.

The Giants added a two-point conversion on a pass from Jones to Bennie Fowler, and it was 27-21 Giants with 5:21 left in the third.

Ficken got the Jets within 27-24 on a 53-yard field goal with 1:42 left in the third. The key play on the scoring drive was a third-and-7 at the Jets’ 39 on which Darnold scrambled for 24 yards to the Giants’ 37.

The quarter ended on a Darnold-to-Crowder completion that covered 25 yards to the Giants’ 14.

The fourth began with DeAndre Baker being called for interfering with Robby Anderson in the end zone, placing the ball at the 1-yard line. Le’Veon Bell ran it in from there to make it 31-27 for the Jets with 14:52 left.

Jones kept the Giants’ next drive alive with an 11-yard scramble on a third-and-10 play at his own 25, but the drive soon stalled.

The Giants had to rely on Jones’ passing (and scrambling) with Barkley ineffective in the running game.

Darnold mounted another strong drive as the clock wound on in the fourth, hitting Demaryius Thomas for 47 yards to the Giants’ 22-yard line soon after he converted on a third-and-1.

But it stalled, and the Jets settled for a Ficken field goal of 35 yards, making it 34-27 with 7:39 left.

———

Trubisky on target in victory

CHICAGO (TNS) — The Bears and quarterback Mitch Trubisky saved the sanity of Chicago on Sunday at Soldier Field.

After the offense got off to another slow start against the Lions, Trubisky led three straight touchdown drives at the end of the second quarter and beginning of the third on the way to a 20-13 victory.

He finished with 173 passing yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers as the Bears broke a four-game losing streak and climbed out of the NFC North cellar. Trubisky hit Ben Braunecker, Tarik Cohen and Taylor Gabriel with touchdown passes.

The short-handed Lions couldn’t keep up while playing without quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was out with back and hip injuries. They were already down running back Kerryon Johnson, who went on injured reserve last month. And running back Ty Johnson went down with a concussion in the first half.

With inside linebacker Danny Trevathan out with a gruesome left elbow injury, Nick Kwiatkoski became the first Bears player other than Kyle Fuller and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to record an interception this season. He picked off quarterback Jeff Driskel, and Trubisky turned that into the third touchdown drive.

Driskel led a fourth-quarter touchdown drive, but couldn’t complete a tying drive with two more chances. He got the Lions to the Bears’ 25-yard line in the final minute but threw three incomplete passes to end the game.

———

Jackson leads Baltimore rout

CINCINNATI (TNS) — Lamar Jackson became just the second quarterback in NFL history to post two perfect passer ratings in a single season and added an electrifying 47-yard touchdown run to lead the Ravens to a 49-13 win Sunday over the host Cincinnati Bengals.

In three quarters, Jackson finished 15-for-17 for 223 yards, three touchdowns and a 158.3 passer rating. But the game’s highlight was a zone-read keeper in which he juked, spun and ran his way through the Bengals defense.

Jackson, who opened the season with a 158.3 passer rating in a blowout win of the Miami Dolphins, joins the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger (2007) as the only players in NFL history with multiple perfect ratings.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson punctuates another perfect passing day with ankle-breaking 47-yard TD run »

The Ravens’ first sweep of the Bengals (0-9) since 2011 extended their winning streak to five, their first such run since 2006, when they finished 13-3. Ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ late-afternoon kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams, the Ravens (7-2) had a 2{-game lead in the AFC North.

Other than the Ravens’ first-half run defense and some special teams sloppiness, there wasn’t much for coach John Harbaugh to quibble with. The offense scored a touchdown on five of its first six drives, the exception being a drive that started with 26 seconds left in the first half. Jackson’s lone first-half incompletion came on a spiked ball during that drive.

Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown finished with four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown, including a 49-yard reception on the first play from scrimmage. Tight ends Nick Boyle, Mark Andrews and Hayden Hurst combined for catches for 12 catches on 13 targets for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

A possible NFL first: 3 Heisman Trophy winners in the backfield for Ravens’ option pitch to Robert Griffin III »

The Ravens defense wasn’t bulletproof, but it more than made up for its letdowns with big plays. Cornerback Marcus Peters returned his second interception for a touchdown in his three games with the Ravens in the second quarter. In the third, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser returned a fumble 33 yards for a touchdown after defensive tackle’s Patrick Ricard’s strip-sack of Bengals rookie quarterback Ryan Finley (16-for-30 for 167 yards, a touchdown and the interception).

Even on a day with a pair of defensive scores and a perfect passer rating, Jackson’s third-quarter run provided the game’s most enduring moment. With the Ravens up by 18, Jackson took a keeper off left tackle, cut upfield, juked past one defender and then spun past two more. Only running back Mark Ingram II, sprinting upfield to block for his quarterback, seemed to slow his race to the end zone. Soon after, chants of “M-V-P” bounced around Paul Brown Stadium.