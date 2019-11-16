By Mike Tupa

After four years of pounding on the door, the Barnsdall High School senior football class finally smashed through.

Led by the Nitro-Powered Pair of Joe Cole and Michael Marin, the Panthers pulverized the Commerce Tigers, 33-7, to capture Barnsdall’s first gridiron playoff win since most people thought of a cell phone as a jailhouse call box.

Barnsdall now advances to the Sweet 16 in Class A.

Also headed to the Class A second round are the Pawhuska Huskies after they eliminated rival Oklahoma Union, 52-6, in Friday’s opening round.

Along with Oklahoma Union, two other area teams saw their seasons come to a screeching halt on Friday — both in Class 2A.

The Dewey High Doggers fell to the Adair Warriors, 58-6, while the Nowata Ironmen suffered a 62-28 loss at Beggs.

Next up, Barnsdall plays at Gore and Pawhuska travels to Stroud.

Following is a closer look at Friday’s games.

Adair 58, Dewey 6

The contest began on a promising note for the Doggers (7-4) when Adair (10-1) fumbled away the ball in the red zone, at the Dewey eight-yard line.

But, Dewey’s offense quickly gave the ball back on a three-and-out.

Adair then surged to back-to-back scoring possessions to go ahead, 16-0.

But, Dewey answered with a thrilling 77-yard touchdown kickoff return by Colby Henley.

On the way, Henley stumbled after he made contact with the final Adair defender, but managed to keep his balance and spurted into the end zone.

However, those would be Dewey’s lone points.

Adair picked off the Doggers multiple times to thwart any hopes of a dramatic comeback.

Pawhuska 52, Oklahoma Union 6

Huskie quarterback Bryce Drummond amassed nearly 400 yards of total offense (277 passing, 119 rushing) and multiple touchdown to fuel the Huskies postseason triumph.

Pawhuska (10-1) started off slowly on the offensive end, giving up the ball on a three-and-out on its opening possession. But, Pawhuska’s Evan Frye caused a fumble on the punt, the Huskies recovered the ball and took it in for a score.

Pawhuska head coach Matt Hennesy praised the defensive work of Kevin Davis in blitzing off the edge.

Next up, the Huskies travel to Stroud (11-0) to try to stay alive in the playoffs.

Barnsdall 33, Commerce 7

That Barnsdall (8-3) pulled off a minor upset at Commerce was no major surprise.

But, how the Panthers dominated the Tigers (8-3) on their homefield certainly turned some heads.

It started with Cole and Marin — but also included an astronomical contribution by receiver Heath Moles. Moles fingered seven catches for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Cole finished with 442 yards of total offense (278 rushing, 164 rushing) and four touchdowns.

Marin blossomed with 145 yards rushing and 66 receiving for 211 total yards.

The Panthers averaged 9.5 yards per rushing attempt on their way to nearly 600 yards of total offense.

Barnsdall led by only a touchdown at halftime, 14-7.

This was the third time in four years Barnsdall has made the playoffs with head coach Kylee Sweeney in charge — but the first time since at least the early 1990’s that the Panthers won a playoff decision on the gridiron.

Beggs 62, Nowata 28

Had someone said a year ago that Nowata (5-6) would even be in the playoffs, he would have been confronted with patronizing smiles.

Considering the Ironmen returned pretty much the same cast of characters from a 1-9 squad in 2018 — and an 0-10 record the previous year — chances of a major breakout seemed akin to Santa being a poster boy for form-fitting jeans.

But, Christmas arrived early in 2019 for Nowata.

The Ironmen reeled off four-straight district victories and powered into the postseason.

