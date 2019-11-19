By Andrew Greif

Los Angeles Times

(TNS) — During a break between Monday’s third and fourth quarters, a fan standing a few rows behind the home bench at Staples Center began waving a red Clippers T-shirt that originally honored Chris Paul.

But Paul was now on the floor with Oklahoma City, and the T-shirt had been altered to reflect L.A.’s new face. The “Paul” nameplate was now followed by a piece of paper featuring “George.” A similarly altered “1” was taped before Paul’s former No. 3.

That shirt underscored a larger truth about the Clippers’ 90-88 victory against the Thunder. Good luck finding two teams more interconnected than these.

Within the first minutes, Paul George was backpedaling to the three-point line, knees bent and arms wide, in anticipation of guarding Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, one of the two players and boatload of draft picks the Clippers dealt for George last July. The other player in the trade, Danilo Gallinari, waited in the corner for a pass.

George scored six points in his first seven minutes, and a Staples Center crowd that witnessed him score 37 points in only 20 minutes two nights before grew boisterous at the encore unfolding in front of them. He finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and the go-ahead three-pointer with 25 seconds remaining on a play drawn up just for him.

“I just felt the play would get him open,” coach Doc Rivers said. “With his size I was looking at who can get a good shot off. …. The fact that he made it was great for him and great for us down the road.”

Unlike George’s first two games this season, in which he scored 70 points in 44 minutes, this performance wasn’t effortless. He committed seven turnovers and double teams forced the ball out of his hands.

One recipient was Ivica Zubac, the center who was traded last February for Mike Muscala, a current Thunder reserve who, before he was swapped for Zubac, was briefly a Clipper himself. Another was Patrick Beverley, who two years ago was part of the trade for Paul, Oklahoma City’s current point guard.

Two other parts of the Paul deal, Montrezl Harrell (28 points, 12 rebounds) and Lou Williams (11 points, nine assists), were invaluable off the bench for the Clippers (9-5), and they were later joined in the lineup by Patrick Patterson, the forward who was bought out in Oklahoma City in July and signed with L.A. in August.

A notable absence, for the third consecutive game, was Kawhi Leonard (left knee bruise), who committed to the Clippers in free agency after learning they had agreed to a trade with Oklahoma City for George. Days earlier, Leonard told Clippers executives he wanted to play with George. Around the same time, the Thunder learned George wanted to be traded.

Paul scored 22 points. Gallinari scored 14 points and Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 11 points, five assists and five turnovers in their first game since they, and five future draft picks and two future pick swaps, were dealt late on the night of July 5. The Clippers played a tribute video to both in the first quarter, and Gallinari raised his arm to acknowledge cheers.

Gallinari played his best season in years last season for the Clippers. Gilgeous-Alexander, even in just one year here, was beloved. Hearing he was part of the deal made Rivers “sad,” the coach said.

“Those are the guys that give you life in coaching,” Rivers said. “There are times when you just want to quit and retire, go home, and then there’s times you want to coach forever, and guys like Shai allow that. It was really nice coaching him.”

Gallinari’s three-pointer leveled the score at 86 with 52 seconds to play, and when George tried backing down Paul on the next possession, he lost his dribble. Paul then baited George into a foul and made two free throws for a two-point Thunder lead.

Out of a timeout, George made a 26-foot three-pointer for an 89-88 lead with 25.9 seconds left.

With 7.3 seconds left Rivers challenged, and won, a reach foul called on Maurice Harkless on a drive by Gallinari, a 93.8% free-throw shooter who would have been headed to the line. Instead the foul was rescinded. The Thunder (5-8) retained possession and Gallinari got the ball again, driving left around a screen before missing a potential game-winner from just inside the arc.

“It was a good look,” Gallinari said. “Those shots I need to make.”

Rivers said he thought about the “basketball gods” when Gallinari’s shot was in the air — payback for the summer’s trade, perhaps. But it misfired, only for George to grab the rebound and be fouled. His final free throw created just enough separation on a night when the rosters stayed connected until the very end.

———-

Doncic leads Mavs

DALLAS (TNS) — Gregg Popovich hadn’t reached the visitors’ locker room upon first arriving at the American Airlines Center on Monday before he had an unpleasant encounter.

In the hallway between the team’s back-door entrance and San Antonio’s locker room, the Spurs’ coach walked underneath a banner of Dirk Nowitzki, mid-shot, hanging from the ceiling.

“I thought I was done with this guy,” Popovich thought. “Do I have to look at him again before the game starts?”

The real Nowitzki wasn’t in the arena, and hasn’t been for a game since his retirement in the offseason, but Popovich’s momentary relaxation, interrupted by a rivalrous memory, underscored a unique aspect of Mavericks’ first contest against the Spurs this season.

It marked the first time since 2002-03 that neither Nowitzki as the Mavericks’ legend or the Spurs’ Big 3 — Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker — were on their respective rosters as players.

“It’s been gradually moving in that direction,” Carlisle said, referencing Duncan’s retirement as a player in 2016, then Ginobili’s in 2018 and Parker and Nowitzki’s after last season. “It’s probably not as big a storyline as it could be if two or three of those four or five guys all of the sudden stopped. But San Antonio’s done a great job with continuity and developing young players and getting them ready to fill roles.

“That’s what we’re in the middle of now … Rebuilding is challenging, but at times, it’s an obvious necessity. We’ve been going through it for three years here. We’re still in it. We like our roster and stuff, but we’re still developing our young players, and they’re still learning a lot.”

Enter the new wave.

Luka Doncic had been part of the four clashes with the Spurs during his Rookie of the Year campaign last season, but had never won. The Mavericks entered Monday with five straight losses to San Antonio, their last victory Dec. 12, 2017.

But as Doncic led the Mavericks’ first-quarter burst — tallying 17 points, four rebounds and four assists in the first 12 minutes and finishing the first half with 24 points — the Mavericks made clear their potential to reverse the hierarchy, at least now, against their in-state foe.

Doncic finished with a career-high 42 points to lead the Mavericks to a 117-110 win over the Spurs on Monday. Doncic also added 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his sixth triple-double of the season.

The Spurs entered Monday having lost five straight games, a stretch that felt more like 17, Popovich quipped before the contest.

“I’m very clear on how motivated they are, and I talked to the team a little bit about it this morning, briefly,” Carlisle said. “It’s a really important game. But we can only focus so much on how motivated they’re going to be, and we’ve got to keep ourselves motivated and ready to go.”

The Mavericks’ rivalry with the Spurs — during decade-plus of overlap between Nowitzki and the record-setting San Antonio core — feature a deep element of head-to-head and championship history, in addition to the local, Southwest Division comparisons.

The Spurs won four titles (2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014) and Dallas claimed one (2011) in the stretch. They faced off in four playoff series, the results split. Duncan, now a Popovich assistant, and Nowitzki were league MVPs, and Parker added the title in the 2007 Finals.

While the current rosters haven’t experienced such interconnectedness, the competition this year will likely stem from pursuit Western Conference playoff spots, the Mavericks’ first since 2016 and the Spurs’ record-23rd straight.

Carlisle expects his young, new core will be quick to learn the rivalry’s components. Or they could reflect on the history as Popovich did. “It’s always different coming onto a court and the star that was basically the backbone of the franchise is gone,” Popovich said. “It sort of gives you pause and makes you understand how fortunate you are to still be there.

“Because pretty soon I won’t be.”

———

Bucks upend Bulls

CHICAGO (TNS) — Now this is the Daniel Gafford the Bulls were waiting to see.

Gafford, the 6-foot-10 rookie, had played sparingly before Monday night’s game against the Bucks, but he showed the Bulls what they’ve been missing, scoring a team-high 21 points and grabbing five rebounds in a 115-101 loss at the United Center.

Unfortunately for the Bulls, it took until the third quarter before anyone else reached double figures in scoring.

Gafford would’ve shared the spotlight with Coby White if the rookie could’ve pulled off some more of his 3-point magic.

White was 3 of 6 from 3-point range, all in the second half, the last of which gave the Bulls a temporary lead at 99-98, their first lead since the second quarter.

But over the final six minutes, the Bulls mustered only two Lauri Markkanen free throws.

Meanwhile, the Bulls were successful in slowing down Giannis Antetokounmpo for a while but couldn’t stop him completely. The reigning NBA MVP finished with 33 points. What the Bulls probably didn’t count on is that they’d let loose Donte DiVincenzo, starting place of the injured Khris Middleton, for 15 points.

If the Bulls can take any positives from the game, it starts with Gafford. The power forward started camp with a hyperextended elbow and he had played sparingly in four games. But when Luke Kornet opted to have surgery Monday to remove sinus blockage, that cleared a path for Gafford to finally get extended minutes.

He was supposed to be limited to the 13 minutes, 29 seconds he played in the first half, but apparently coach Jim Boylen couldn’t stick to the minutes limit — or perhaps Gafford did some convincing — as the rookie wound up playing 20 minutes.

He cleaned up misses with dunks, finished alley-oops and made a big difference defending the rim against Antetokounmpo and the Bucks — the same team that scored 70 points in the paint against the Bulls in Milwaukee on Thursday. This time the Bulls won that battle, at least, 50-46.

The rematch featured another round of 6-3 Ryan Arcidiacono pestering the 6-11 Antetokounmpo on defense and forcing him into two jump balls.

The faceoffs were greeted with cheers of encouragement for Arcidiacono from Bulls fans.

However, he did more than just create an intriguing David versus Goliath matchup, keeping the Bulls within striking distance with his 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range.

White had 13 points and Zach LaVine added 11 for the Bulls.

———

Pacers rout Nets

(TNS) — The Nets won Saturday in Chicago while playing without Kyrie Irving for the first time this season, but they missed his 28.5 points per game contribution big-time in a 115-86 loss to the Pacers that all but ended in the second quarter when they fell behind by 28 points Monday night at Barclays Center.

Spencer Dinwiddie, who was Saturday’s hero with a 20-point fourth quarter, put on another stellar performance while replacing Irving as the starting point guard, scoring 28 points on 9-of-21 shooting and adding eight assists and five rebounds while playing 33 minutes. But the rest of the Nets (5-8) starters combined for just 34 points, and the bench virtually failed to fire, totaling a mere 14 points on 4-for-19 shooting before coach Kenny Atkinson pulled his starters and cleared his bench with 6:05 remaining and the Nets trailing 99-76.

The Pacers (8-6) also had injury problems without injured point guard Malcolm Brogdon (lower back) or high-scoring sixth man Jeremy Lamb (ankle). But after a slow start, they had five players score in double figures led by Aaron Holiday with 24 points and 13 assists and 20 points from Justin Holiday. T.J. Warren added 19 points and Domantas Sabonis had 16 points and 18 rebounds. The Pacers outrebounded the Nets, 63-40.

The Nets’ previous worst loss was by 26 points at Phoenix, and they now have lost four of their past five games. Starting against the Hornets Wednesday at Barclays Center, they play four games ins six days.

Coming off their season-long five-game road trip with a 2-3 record, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson was asked before the game for the major lesson learned from their travels. He pointed to the double-digit leads they blew in losses at Utah and Denver.

“I just think consistency in terms of getting out to those big leads and being able to execute and hold on to big leads,” Atkinson said. “Those are games where you play well for three quarters of the game, and it’s just one stretch that kind of knocked you out. So, that’s frustrating. I always preach that you have to do it for longer periods than the other team. We’re doing it in segments, but not long enough.”

Amen to that. The Nets opened the game with a nice 14-6 segment, but that changed earlier than usual in the middle of the first period. When Atkinson began subbing in the middle of the period for a team playing without injured Irving (right shoulder impingement) and Caris LeVert (thumb surgery), the offense went into a deep funk as the Nets made just one of 20 shots to trail 27-18 early in the second period.

That ultimately expanded into an extended Pacers run of 53-17 for a 59-31 lead just before the Nets added two late baskets to cut their halftime deficit to 24 points. Before those two scores, the Nets went through a 7-for-34 shooting stretch with four turnovers to go 28 down. By contrast, the Pacers made five straight three-pointers at the end of that span. Truly, it was a pathetic all-around display by the Nets.

In the third period, the Nets made four straight threes, ending with a back-to-back pair by Dinwiddie that cut the Pacers’ lead to 68-50. But while they gained a little traction at the offensive end, they slipped on the defensive end as the Pacers maintained a cushion that ranged from 18 to 22 points until Iman Shumpert buried a three with 4:16 left in the third to narrow the Pacers’ lead to 75-60.

When Garrett Temple connected on another three-pointer at the 2:45 mark, the Nets’ deficit was down to 12 points, but it ballooned to 84-68 by the end of the period. Not insurmountable, but certainly a heavy lift.

———

Wolves storm past Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (TNS) — Once again, the Timberwolves didn’t have Andrew Wiggins as they attempted to stop their first multi-game slide of the season in the building of a budding Western Conference power.

And the Wolves had just enough firepower against one of the top defenses in the league to come away with a 112-102 victory as Wiggins missed the game because of an illness. The Wolves trailed by two heading into the fourth quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and was 7-for-15 from three-point range for the Wolves (8-6). Jeff Teague had 21 points and 11 assists. Kelan Martin and Josh Okogie scored in double figures off the bench.

It was the Wolves’ bench that provided them an initial lift. With Gorgui Dieng putting in some solid minutes, the second unit plus Jeff Teague led the Wolves on a 10-run to end the quarter and give the Wolves a 36-32 lead.

The Wolves held a small lead for much of the second quarter as the Jazz committed 10 first-half turnovers, but Utah retook a 54-49 lead on an 11-2 spurt capped by a three from Joe Ingles. The Wolves responded with a 10-2 run to take a 59-56 lead into the locker room, but they did lose forward Jake Layman in the process, as he exited because of a foot injury.

Towns picked up his fourth foul with 5:03 to play in the third and the Wolves ahead 69-67, and Utah got back in it as they built an 86-80 lead in the first 2:37 of the fourth, prompting a timeout from Saunders to get Towns back in the game.

The Wolves tied it up on his three to make it 88-88 with 6:29 remaining before prevailing down the stretch.

———

Knicks rip Cavs

NEW YORK (TNS) — The Knicks gave $63 million to Julius Randle to be their star this season.

On Monday, he played like it.

The power forward, who mostly struggled to begin his Knicks career, dropped 30 points in a 123-105 breeze over the Cavaliers, shooting 12-for-17 in his statement performance.

Randle came into the contest on a stretch of inefficiency. His scoring and shooting percentage were way down from the previous season in New Orleans. His turnovers were way up.

Still, Fizdale has allowed Randle to run the offense as the point-forward, a move that absorbed lumps. But the coach was rewarded for his faith on Monday. Randle, who represented the consolation prize this summer after the Knicks struck out on star free agents, had 23 points at the break and finished with four assists and one turnover.

New York took a 20-point lead in the second quarter and never took its foot off Cleveland’s throat.

“I think it’s just (Randle’s) overall decision-making is getting better. He’s starting to let the game come to him a little bit more instead of trying to press, press, press. Again, we’re asking him to do something different, and be a different player than he’s been from the standpoint of being the guy that’s relied on to score. He’s relied on now to make other people better. I really think he’s taking that to heart. Every day he comes in, he watches his film and we specifically watch where his opportunities are to help other people.”

Fizdale said he pored over tape on Randle from his time with the Pelicans and Lakers, hoping to find a strategy to unlock the 24-year-old. Ultimately, the coach determined the struggles were more about comfort than schemes.

“I dug deep into a lot of his stuff, and I think a lot of it is just getting comfortable with his teammates,” Fizdale said. “Taking pressure off himself to will the Knicks (to be a great team). And once he settles in and starts to relax and play I think we’re going to see more good games from him.”

Of course, Randle needs this consistently to shake the reputation of being an empty-calorie stat machine. Big numbers with zero playoff games have defined the early part of Randle’s career.

And Monday night was, in many ways, a schedule win for the Knicks at MSG. The Cavaliers, projected as one of the league’s worst, were in the second night of a back-to-back and rested their best player, Kevin Love. They were on a three-game losing streak.

But the Knicks (4-10) aren’t in a position to take anything for granted. About a week prior, Cleveland obliterated the Knicks at MSG, with Cavs’ guard Collin Sexton running amok. The Knicks’ effort, or lack thereof, prompted Steve Mills to hold a surprise press conference to voice its displeasure for the start of the season.

The temperature on Fizdale’s seat was turned up.

Since that impromptu presser from Mills, the Knicks are 2-2 and could easily be 3-1. The schedule turns daunting with 11 straight games against playoff teams from last season, starting Wednesday in Philadelphia.

Regardless of the opponent, the Knicks will be in a much better position to win if Monday night’s Randle shows up.