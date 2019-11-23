By Mike Tupa

Both Oklahoma Wesleyan University basketball teams each got off laggard beginnings Saturday on their homecourt.

But, after the Lady Eagles and Eagles got their spark plugs warmed up, they surged the York (Neb.) College squads like a locomotive blowing past prairie tumbleweeds.

In the men’s game, the York Panthers pounced out to a 32-26 late in the first half.

But, OKWU (6-2) finally got on track and rolled to a 90-73 victory for its third-straight win and a 2-1 record in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The women’s game featured a even more dramatic turnaround.

With less than four minutes remaining in the first half, the Lady Panthers clawed to a 30-16 lead and threatened to ruin OKWU’s historic winning streak out of the gate.

But, beginning with two free throws by Amanda Hart with 3:16 left until halftime, OKWU began to pick up steam.

OKWU still trailed by 12 points at halftime, 34-22.

But, the Lady Eagles bolted to a 13-2 run to open the third quarter and proceeded to win by double-figures, 61-50.

With the win, OKWU improved to 7-0 overall — the program’s best-ever start — and to 3-0 in the KCAC.

Grace Hadley is the Lady Eagle head coach; Donnie Bostwick guides the OKWU men.

Lady Eagles

Hart and Nicole Ickes both dropped in 16 points to energize the Lady Eagle machine.

In the first half, York’s offense attacked the Lady Eagles with a ferocious low post attack, piling up several points in the paint.

OKWU picked up its offensive aggressiveness in the second half. The biggest difference was at the free throw line — 26-of-32 for OKWU, 7-of-7 for York.

Eagles

Brooks Haddock picked up the offensive slack with a career-high 33 points, eclipsing his former single game best of 24 points.

He nailed 16-of-18 free throws and 7-of-11 field goals.

Lance Tipton added 15 points and six rebounds.

OKWU went up by 10, 57-47, early in the second half on Ke’Von Boston’s trey in transition — set up by Brandon Bird’s steal — and the Eagles continued on to their sixth triumph.