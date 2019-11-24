By Drew Davison

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

NORMAN (TNS) — TCU didn’t have a late miracle in it Saturday night.

No. 8 Oklahoma escaped with a 28-24 victory at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, sealing the game with a late first-down run by Jalen Hurts.

Still, it’s a borderline miracle TCU made it as close as it did.

The Sooners jumped out to a 21-0 lead and dominated by most accounts. They outgained TCU in total yards 511-204, went 7 of 13 on third down compared to TCU’s 1 of 9 and kept the ball for close to 40 minutes.

Somehow, the Horned Frogs stayed within striking distance and even had a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma was about to seemingly put the game out of reach early in the fourth quarter. The Sooners were leading 28-17 at the time, and had a third and 5 from the TCU 7.

That’s when senior safety Vernon Scott made a play to keep TCU in it, returning an interception by Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts 98 yards for a TD. Scott made the game-sealing play at Texas Tech last week, forcing a late fumble.

His pick-six pulled the Frogs to within 28-24.

On the next drive, Oklahoma again appeared on the verge of sealing the game. Hurts broke loose on a long run, taking it 32 yards to the TCU 7. But TCU freshman safety Nook Bradford managed to steal the ball away from Hurts on the tackle.

TCU’s offense took over but went 3-and-out and punted.

Again, OU had a chance to put the game away. The Sooners drove into Frogs’ territory and went for a fourth-and-1 from the TCU 41. Once again, though, TCU’s defense made a play when linebacker Wyatt Harris stopped OU’s Rhamondre Stevenson short of the first-down marker.

TCU had a final chance, taking over with 3:16 left. Facing a fourth and 6 from the OU 40, quarterback Max Duggan threw an interception to Brendan Radley-Hiles.

OU’s offense picked up a first down on a hard run by Hurts on a third and 1 — a play that stood upon review — and ran out the clock to seal the victory afterward.

For OU (10-1, 7-1 Big 12), it kept dreams of reaching the College Football Playoff alive. For TCU (5-6, 3-5), it now faces a must-win situation to become bowl eligible against West Virginia on Friday.

Hurts finished 11-of-21 passing for 145 yards with two TDs and one interception. He also rushed for 173 yards and two TDs.

Duggan, meanwhile, finished 7-of-21 passing for 65 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. He led the Frogs with 92 yards rushing and one TD.

The 204 total yards by TCU were a season-low.

But give TCU credit for battling back after a forgettable start. At one point, OU led 21-0 and had outgained TCU in total yards 213-3.

On the first series of the game, the Frogs had a couple of false start penalties on guard Quazzel White and tackle Anthony McKinney, and didn’t have a chance on a third-and-20 play. That forced a 3-and-out and punt as Oklahoma took over on its own 48.

The Sooners capitalized with the short field. They converted a third-and-3 early in the drive, and later made a fourth and 2 from the TCU 30. A few plays later, Hurts powered his way into the end zone to cap a 10-play, 52-yard drive.

TCU went backward again on its second drive, and, before you knew it, OU had a 14-0 lead. The Sooners’ second touchdown came in impressive fashion when wide receiver Brayden Willis avoided touching the ground by staying on top of TCU’s Julius Lewis and stretched the ball across the goal line.

Another 3-and-out by TCU’s offense gave OU another chance to extend its lead. And it did.

The Sooners marched 81 yards in 10 plays, scoring on a back-shoulder fade from Hurts to CeeDee Lamb with 12:56 left in the second quarter for a 21-0 lead.

But the Frogs didn’t fold, scoring 17 straight after that.

TCU got on the board on its fifth drive. Duggan had a 62-yard run, which set up a short TD run by Sewo Olonilua.

TCU kept the momentum going when sophomore safety Trevon Moehrig stripped the ball loose from OU receiver Jadon Haselwood. Frogs safety Vernon Scott recovered, and the offense turned that into a 24-yard field goal by Jonathan Song.

The Frogs had a chance for more, though, with a first and goal from the OU 8. The best chance came on third down, but tight end Artayvious Lynn dropped a TD.

Still, TCU gladly took a 21-10 deficit into the locker rooms at half.

The Frogs kept the momentum early in the second half. The Sooners turned the ball over on downs on their first drive when Hurts lost his footing for a 9-yard loss on fourth-and-3 from the TCU 42.

TCU capitalized, scoring six plays later on a tough 11-yard run by Duggan. Duggan willed his way the final 5 yards with multiple OU defenders trying to bring him down to make it a one-possession game, 21-17, at the 10:15 mark of the third quarter.

But Hurts and OU answered with what proved to be the game-deciding TD drive. Much like Duggan willing his way into the end zone just moments before, Hurts did the same on an 8-yard TD run.

Sooners coach Lincoln Riley improved to 4-0 against Patterson and TCU. This marked the closest game, though, as OU won the first three by a combined score of 131-64.

TCU closes its regular-season against West Virginia on Friday. Kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.