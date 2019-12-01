By Berry Tramel

The Oklahoman

STILLWATER (TNS) — One touchdown came on a scramble. Jalen Hurts barreling past the OSU pass rush to find open range, then juking Amen Ogbongbemiga to reach pay dirt on a 28-yard run.

The next touchdown was not quite so easy. Second-and-goal from the Cowboy 4-yard line, and Lincoln Riley wasn’t quite sure how the Sooners could punch it in. So he resorted to Philly Special, the famed NFL play, and flanker Nick Basquine ended up flipping a touchdown pass back to Hurts, who made quite a nifty catch all by his lonesome.

The final touchdown came after another trick play, a reverse to Lamb that failed to get in the end zone. So on second-and-goal from the 3-yard line, Hurts faked a handoff, rolled out and hit tight end Braydon Willis for an easy touchdown. The tight end is always open.

Just like that, Hurts found more Oklahoma football history. In a 34-16 Bedlam beatdown, the quarterback became the first Sooner since Tommy McDonald in 1956 to have a touchdown pass, touchdown run and touchdown catch all in the same game. Any list that includes McDonald is a pretty good list.

And speaking of 1956, that’s what this game was like. No Bedlam fireworks. No crazy scores. No abominable football, like they play in the Iron Bowl down in Alabama. This was old-fashioned, grind-it-out football. Maybe the kind the College Football Playoff committee likes.

Since Riley hit Norman almost five years ago, the Sooners are the Boys of November, undefeated in the 11th month, and the final November Saturday of this decade was glorious for OU. One of the stumbling blocks in its path for a playoff berth, Alabama, lost a 48-45 game at Auburn. Another potential problem, Minnesota, got waxed by Wisconsin.

Then the Sooners took care of business with a domination of 21st-ranked Oklahoma State, playing the way OU has been playing of late, only without the late-game drama. Making the Football Four seems quite achievable now, provided the Sooners beat Baylor next Saturday in the Big 12 Championship Game.

And OU suddenly is playing traditional championship football. A defense that has stiffened — the Sooners have allowed just three offensive touchdowns the last 10 quarters vs. Baylor, TCU and OSU. An offense that runs the ball first and sometimes second.

Hurts did not fill the air with footballs. He threw just 16 times, completing 13 for 163 yards, a most unlike-1956 completion percentage of .813. All in a stiff, swirling wind that made kicks and throws hairy.

“He played well,” Riley said. “Very good decision-making. Ran the ball well, saw the field well. I thought he played a lot like last week, minus his ball security was better, and he threw it a little better tonight.”

And Hurts rarely resorted to scrambles. The Sooners went all run game, semi-confirming Mike Gundy’s declaration that OU has become a wishbone team. The Sooners are more bone than wish, certainly not a one-man show, with Kennedy Brooks (160 yards on 122 carries) and Rhamondre Stevenson (50 yards on three carries) running big.

Meanwhile, the defense is playing excellent. OSU superstar Chuba Hubbard surpassed 100 yards only on OSU’s final drive of the game, finishing with 104 yards on 24 carries. Quarterback Dru Brown surpassed 200 yards passing only on that same drive, finishing with 207 on 22-of-32 passing.

“Controlling the line of scrimmage allowed us to separate,” Riley said. “It was great. It was fun. Nice to win one with a comfortable margin.”

The Sooners made the Cowboys kick field goals (three), and it’s been awhile since a team beat OU by resorting to field goals.

The only thing that could have torpedoed OU on this night was turnovers, and that’s a battle the Sooners won 2-0, with cornerback Parnell Motley getting a strip-and-fumble recovery, plus an interception and came within a tiptoe of another. And this time Hurts protected the ball like it was a family secret. Hurts is mostly a closed book on his own story, and Saturday night, the takeaway store was closed.

The Sooners punted only twice in their nine possessions, counting a clock-eating drive that ended the game. And when OU got near the goal line, it had the new Tommy McDonald to find the end zone.

————

By Jenni Carlson

The Oklahoman

STILLWATER (TNS) — Chuba Hubbard took the handoff and headed between the tackles like he has so many times this season. Heck, like he had several times already Saturday night.

But unlike so many of his carries, there was no room. No daylight. Only defenders.

Then the next snap, it happened again. Handoff. No lane. Short gain.

And in those moments late in the first half, this Bedlam game turned. Oklahoma decided to pack defenders close to the line and make rushing yards difficult to come by for Oklahoma State’s standout tailback. The Sooners were daring the Cowboys to win by throwing the ball.

OSU didn’t do it.

OU 34, OSU 16.

On a night the Cowboys did their darnedest to upstage their in-state rival and kill the Sooners’ playoff hopes, OSU simply didn’t get enough from Hubbard. It wasn’t for lack of trying — he carried the ball 24 times and caught it another three times — but Hubbard was up against a marauding horde.

“They put their safeties down in there,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “That’s why we were trying to throw it. But they made the adjustment to drop the safeties down.”

And the Cowboys didn’t throw it well enough to force the Sooners back into their base defense.

That’s a tough thing to say since OSU quarterback Dru Brown was 22 of 32. He threw the ball away two or three times, and he still completed 68.8 percent of his attempts, a fairly high mark for a guy who was only making his second start as a Cowboy.

But the Cowboys didn’t throw it down the field enough.

Brown had a 42-yard completion to Dillon Stoner. A couple of incompletions were long balls. But the vertical passing game that has been so central to the Cowboys’ offense was nearly absent.

Most of Brown’s completions were short and intermediate passes. Even a 34-yarder to Braydon Johnson was actually a 15-yard crossing pattern that the speedy receiver turned into a bigger gain.

Brown didn’t throw the ball deep much last week at West Virginia, but in his first OSU start on the road, you wondered if it was because Sean Gleeson was shrinking the playbook. Give his new starter confidence-boosting throws. Make him comfortable on the road.

But Saturday night was evidence that wasn’t a product of Brown’s first start.

He just doesn’t throw downfield much.

And that hampered the OSU offense, namely Hubbard.

He is a supremely talented back, but he is way better when he has a crease. A seam. Even a sliver of space. Give him just a bit of room, and he can turn it into a big gainer.

“I thought he had a little bit of room early,” Sooners’ coach Lincoln Riley said.

Then came the adjustments.

“The D-line became pretty disruptive,” Riley said. “Weren’t too many running lanes.”

On OSU’s first three drives, Hubbard had 75 yards on nine carries, better than 8 yards a carry. He came oh-so-close to breaking a couple of runs for long touchdowns.

But on those three possessions, the Cowboys had only 62 yards through the air.

When Alex Grinch and Sooners brought the safeties closer to the line of scrimmage, they were able to fill the running lanes before Hubbard had a chance to slip through them. The Cowboys needed to throw the ball and stretch the field to give Hubbard some room.

That drive, the Cowboys threw for 67 yards, more than doubling their first-half total. But Hubbard was handcuffed. He had only 11 yards on seven carries.

The Sooners had found a winning formula, and when the Cowboys got down two scores early in the second half, it only emboldened the OU defense.

“It allowed them more flexibility on defense,” Gundy said. “We got into a multi-score game and allowed them to be aggressive up front.

“It made us almost one-dimensional.”

Hubbard finished with 104 yards rushing on 24 carries and went over 1,900 yards rushing for the season. He became only the seventh running back in Big 12 history to pass that plateau, joining Iowa State’s Troy Davis, Texas’ Ricky Williams and D’Onta Foreman, Texas Tech’s Byron Hanspard, Kansas State’s Darren Sproles and OU’s Adrian Peterson.

Hubbard also moved into second on OSU’s single-season rushing list. Only Barry Sanders had a season with more rushing yards.

But on Saturday, the Sooners limited Hubbard. On his final 15 carries of the game, he managed only 29 yards.

“I do think he’s a little bit fatigued,” Gundy said. “The last three weeks, he was not as electrifying. The reason is wear and tear. We try to protect those guys, but we haven’t been able to protect him.”

The Cowboys rode Hubbard this season. But Saturday night, the Sooners corralled him and the Cowboys.

———-

Baylor rips Jayhawks

LAWRENCE, Kan. (TNS) — The Kansas football team won’t be able to use the final game of 2019 as a springboard for next season.

KU no-showed its finale, getting dominated in all facets by No. 9 Baylor in a 61-6 loss at Booth Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“Whatever could’ve gone wrong, went wrong.” KU coach Les Miles said after the game.

The lopsided affair meant that only a few hundred fans remained midway through the third quarter as Baylor built a 41-0 lead.

Then again, who could blame those supporters for exiting early after seeing what they saw Saturday?

KU’s offense, after a one-week resurgence last game against Iowa State, couldn’t throw effectively on a windy day, with the offense totaling four interceptions.

Special teams weren’t better. The Jayhawks fumbled twice on punt returns, giving the Bears ideal field position while also continuing a season of incompetence in that particular facet of the game.

And so this is how Miles’ return to the sideline went in Year 1. KU finished 3-9 — matching the program’s most wins of any season this decade — while experiencing both extreme highs and lows.

“Not the way you wanted to see this team go out,” Miles said. They’ve accomplished a lot, and they were a lot better than what they showed today.”

The Jayhawks had multiple impressive moments, which included a road win at Boston College, a 17-point home rally against Texas Tech and a near upset at Texas in a 50-48 loss that was decided on the final play.

There were a lot of stinkers too. KU built up a season’s worth of momentum only to get trounced at home by rival Kansas State, 38-10, on Nov. 2. Saturday’s game against Baylor had to rank among the worst efforts too, with KU entering as just a 14-point underdog.

An important few months are ahead. So far, Miles has secured a top-30 recruiting class according to Rivals, and keeping some of those commitments while staying somewhere in the top 50 could be a huge boost for the future of the program.

Miles, if he starts recruiting Sunday, likely won’t be bringing up Saturday’s game against Baylor with any prospective athletes.

KU, in an up-and-down season, ended with one of its worst moments.

————

K-State tames Cyclones

MANHATTAN, Kan. (TNS) — For the first time in years, Kansas State and Iowa State played a football game that didn’t feature a wild or crazy ending.

The Wildcats played too well for this contest to go down to the wire and defeated the Cyclones, 27-17, on a cold and windy night on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

K-State (8-4, 5-4 Big 12) pulled away from Iowa State (7-5, 5-4) thanks to a resurgent running attack and a pair of clutch field goals from Blake Lynch.

Neither of those scenarios seemed likely before the game, as the Cyclones entered the day sporting the best run defense in the Big 12 and strong winds made kicking from any distance seem like a risky proposition.

But the Wildcats churned out 231 yards on the ground behind Jordon Brown (91) and Jacardia Wright (60). Both players found the end zone on 15-yard runs. And Lynch connected on field goals of 27 and 43 yards to help K-State extend its lead in the second half.

Fans have dubbed this rivalry as “Farmageddon” in part due to the wild endings that traditionally occur in the series, and it seemed like this game was heading for more of the same when the fourth quarter began with the score tied up at 17.

But the Cyclones were unable to take a lead in the third quarter when they had the wind on their side. The Wildcats took advantage when the field flipped and scored the final 13 points of the game to win.

It was the end of a successful regular season for first-year coach Chris Klieman at Kansas State. His team was picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 preseason poll and then pulled off a winning record in conference play.

The Wildcats will now wait a week to hear of their bowl destination.

They might have helped their stock by beating the Cyclones.

This wasn’t an easy game.

The Wildcats owned the first quarter and were in control midway through the second quarter with a 14-0 lead. But they still had to fight until the end.

Things got off to a perfect start for the Wildcats when freshman receiver Joshua Youngblood returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown. It was his third special-teams touchdown of the season, which will make him a candidate for all-conference honors.

Both teams traded punts over the next few series until K-State got its ground game going and pulled ahead 14-0 on a 15-yard touchdown run from freshman running back Wright. The scoring play capped a 13-play drive that spanned 98 yards and lasted 6 minutes, 53 seconds.

Following another Iowa State punt, K-State looked to create separation when quarterback Skylar Thompson found James Gilbert wide open across the middle on a third-down pass. But Gilbert dropped the ball and K-State was forced to punt. The Cyclones took advantage with a long return and scored eight plays later when Brock Purdy found Sean Shaw for a 15-yard touchdown with 5:59 remaining before halftime.

K-State was unable to move the chains on its next series, and Iowa State pulled even on a five-play drive that spanned 80 yards. Wichita product Breece Hall tied things up with 42 seconds left in the quarter.

The Wildcats arguably outplayed the Cyclones early on but had nothing to show for it.

Things changed in the second half. K-State continued to be the better team, and that eventually showed up on the scoreboard.