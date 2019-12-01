One of the most remarkable years in eastern Osage County high school football wrote its final chapter this weekend.

The Pawhuska Huskies and Barnsdall Panthers both suffered defeat just two wins away from playing for the Class A state championship.

Each squad gave up 28 points in its quarterfinal loss — Ringling stopped the Huskie express, 28-12, while Cashion ended the Panthers’ push, 28-6.

Pawhuska ended its season at 11-2 — one of the top, if not the best, records in the program’s history. The Huskies suffered both losses to teams in this week’s semifinals — Pawnee and Ringling.

Barnsdall checked its season in at 9-4 and its deepest playoff penetration in decades.

Against Ringling, Huskie turnovers played a crucial role in the outcome. Bryce Drummond hooked up with Hunter Reed for one of the Pawhuska touchdowns.

Barnsdall played with hardnosed determination against the state’s No. 1-ranked Cashion powerhouse but struggled to get the ‘skin into paydirt.

The Panthers suffered three of their losses to playoff teams — Pawhuska, Pawnee and Cashion.

Morrison (7-3) handed Barnsdall its other defeat, which means the cumulative records of teams that beat Barnsdall is 43-5.

——

Note: Check out the E-E’s Tuesday weekend wrapup coverage for more detailed reports.