A bulldog isn’t the prettiest of canines, but sometimes it wins the blue ribbon.

That analogy might extend to some aspects of the Bartlesville High School girls basketball win Thursday — ugly at times but a beautiful result.

Paced by Chloe Martin with a season-best 21-point eruption, the Lady Bruins mauled Hillcrest (Mo.) High School, 65-46, in the second round of a tourney in Carthage, Mo.

Bartlesville improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the tourney.

T’Keitha Valentine added eight points — all scored in the first quarter — to help the Lady Bruins grind through a slow start.

McKenzie Cummings also canned eight points to round out the Lady Bruins’ Big Three net-burners.

Martin took the up mantle with a slew of points in the second and third quarters to help drop Hillcrest into a bottomless pit of hopelessness.

Bartlesville extended its lead to 23 points, 63-40, late in the fourth quarter before Hillcrest finished with a 6-2 run to bring the final margin down to 19.

Rounding out Bartlesville’s scoring sheet were Jordan Bilger, seven points; Elise Cone and Kate Gronigan with five apiece, Lydia Knollmeyer with four, Erika Gruber with three, and Mary Cone and Ragen Hodge with two apiece.

That added up to 10 different Lady Bruins on the scoring sheet.

“We’ve said all along that we have so many who can contribute,” Lady Bruin head coach Donnie Martin said. “The hard part is knowing who’s going to contribute on any given night. It’s a challenge.”

But, a welcome dilemma, as well.

Coach Martin didn’t have to ponder long on the differences between his Lady Bruins and HIllcrest.

“We were just a lot more athletic … and skilled,” he said. “We had more size than they did.”

Despite those advantages, the Lady Bruins got off to a slow start for the third-straight game.

“We’ve just not been shooting well to start games,” coach Martin said. “We’ve got to warm up quicker. The good news was we did warm up and we did make stops. … Whatever we do at halftime we’ve got to figure out a way how to do that at the start of the game.”

During the early going, Chloe canned a three-pointer and Elise Cone buried a deuce to put the Lady Bruins up, 5-3.

But, Hillcrest matched Bartlesville point-for-point in the early going. Knollmeyer rang up a layup — set up by a Mary Cone save — to break a 5-5 tie.

However, Hillcrest then knotted the score, 7-7.

Bartlesville finally gained separation when Bilger knocked down a three-pointer, 10-7, followed by a rebound and putback by Valentine to make it 12-7.

But, the Lady Bruins led by only nine at the end of the first quarter, 20-11.

In the second period, Bartlesville methodically began to pull away, muscling to a 35-19 halftime lead.

Hillcrest never got closer than 13 points in the second half.

“We stopped putting them on the foul line in the second half,”coach Martin said. “We played more defensively with our feet and stopped reaching, so those were positives. … We created turnovers and that was a big difference that extended the lead.”

Next up, the Lady Bruins eyed a showdown Friday against Mt. Vernon (Mo.) for the championship.

Bartlesville will be on the road next Tuesday at Muskogee and open up its home schedule on Dec. 20.

Bartlesville 65, Hillcrest 46

Bartlesville 20-15-18-11—65

Hillcrest 11-8-15-12—46

Bartlesville

T’Keitha Valentine 8, Jordan Bilger 7, Kate Gronigan 5, McKenzie Cummings 8, Mary Cone 2, Ragen Hodge 2, Chloe Martin 21, Elise Cone 5, Erika Gruber 3, Lydia Knollmeyer 4.