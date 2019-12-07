MIAMI — Continuing to find some offensive punch, Miami’s girls suffered a 59-26 loss to 13th-ranked Oologah here Friday, Dec. 6.

The Lady Wardogs have scored only 43 points in their two games thus far.

They managed only 17 in a 59-17 setback against No. 11 Verdigris in the season opener Dec. 3.

A bucket by Maddie Arnold pulled MHS to within a point of Oologah, 6-5, with 4:39 left in the opening frame.

But the Lady Mustangs held a 6-2 edge the rest of the way and opened up a 12-7 lead.

A 15-0 run helped Oologah take charge and it went into the half with a 36-11 advantage.

The Lady Mustangs outscored Miami 11-4 and 12-11 in the final two quarters.

Arnold headed up the Lady Wardogs’ scoring with eight points.

The rest of Miami’s points were five by Kylie Jinks, four by River Hopping, three by Cali Mercer, and two each by Lexi Smith, Becca Bolton and Beca Hopping.

Karly Wadsworth had 17 points and Baylie DeSpain 11 for Oologah, which now is 2-0.

A brutal early-season stretch continues for the Lady Wardogs when they face 16th-ranked Grove at 7 p.m. in the first round of the Shout & Snak Big Dawg Shootout at Vinita.