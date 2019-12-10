By Zack Rosenblatt

nj.com

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — Greg Ward’s locker at NovaCare Complex is positioned in relative obscurity, beside punter Cameron Johnston, near the front of the locker room, obstructed from view by a beam.

As media pours into the Eagles’ practice facility space four times per week, Ward would often sit deep into his locker, buried on his cellphone, obscured from view.

That’s where he sat for the 10 combined weeks he’d spent on the Eagles’ practice squad this season.

Monday night, Ward didn’t even have time to get out of his towel after showering at Lincoln Financial Field and into new clothes before he was swarmed by the Eagles media after a 23-17 win over the Giants.

All of a sudden, Ward is a key cog in the Eagles offense, perhaps the team’s most reliable wide receiver over the last three weeks, all things considered. That won’t be changing anytime soon, especially if Alshon Jeffery misses significant time with his latest injury.

Ward paid his dues, fighting (and failing) to make the Eagles roster for three straight training camps.

He waited his turn, and then it came a few weeks ago, when he was signed to the active roster before a loss to the Seahawks.

Monday, he wasn’t alone — an Eagles offense decimated by injuries and poor production relied on three players who began the season on the practice squad: Ward, running back Boston Scott and tight end Joshua Perkins.

The Eagles might not have won over the Giants on Monday night without them, and its a win that, really, might’ve saved a season that was close to going off the rails. A loss would’ve made it difficult to make the postseason. Now, the Eagles (6-7) are in prime position to take the NFC East.

“Man, it really means a lot because me, Boston and Perk, we always talk about these moment,” Ward said after the game. “I don’t know man, it’s just a whole different feel with us three. We’ve been talking about this for a long time. We’re just very blessed and happy.”

All three played a key role in Monday night’s win.

Ward had a nine-yard touchdown nullified by a penalty in the second quarter, but had an important catch in the fourth quarter, a 13-yard-gain to the Eagles to the Giants’ one-yard-line with 2:19 remaining. It led to Zach Ertz’s game-tying touchdown shortly after.

“I knew I was going to beat him,” said Ward, who was signed off the practice squad on Nov. 23. “Carson trusted in me. He looked at me. I knew he was coming to me. I knew I had to get open.”

Perkins had all five of his catches for 37 yards (on five targets) in the second half, including a key first down catch early in the fourth quarter and a 13-yard catch in overtime.

The 26-year-old was just called up from the practice squad last week. He didn’t move around much in practice, he said, but the Eagles, at various points on Monday, lined up him as a tight end, slot receiver and outside receiver.

“They just told me to stay ready and look at the whole playbook,” Perkins said, “So I was just ready to go once the opportunity came.”

Then, there was Scott. The diminutive running back has now been on the active roster since Week 6 and looks like Darren Sproles’ true replacement. He had a case for being the team’s offensive MVP on Monday night, too: With both Jay Ajayi and Miles Sanders getting banged up late in the game, Scott took over. He finished with 128 total yards, catching all six of his targets and scoring a two-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

“Every week we prepare,” Scott said. “Everybody, it doesn’t matter if you’re on the active roster or on the practice squad, (RB coach Duce Staley) does a great job of preparing us for whatever may come. That’s the nature of the NFL; you never know.”

Between Ward, Scott and Perkins, that’s a trio of players that spent 27 combined weeks this season on the Eagles practice squad. That means: any of the other 31 NFL teams could’ve signed them, but chose not to.

Before Monday, Perkins hadn’t recorded a catch since September of 2018. Ward got his first reception against the Seahawks two weeks ago. Scott never had a rush attempt or reception before this season.

None of them are rookies, either.

Ward was cut after training camp in each of the last three seasons, and only broke through this year after an offseason pitstop in the now-defunct AAF. Scott was plucked off the Saints practice squad last year.

Even harder: practice squad player aren’t even allowed to travel with their team for road games, and the Eagles have limited the number of practice squad player even permitted to attend games at Lincoln Financial Field.

Quarterback Kyle Lauletta, a former Giants draft pick, was granted that access on Monday night, and he was the least surprised person in the building that Ward, Scott and Perkins were ready to make an impact.

Lauletta watched in recent weeks as Perkins and Ward spent extra time after practice at the JUGs machine, and worked out at the facility on the team’s days off.

“Hey, we’re hungry,” Lauletta said of practice squad players. “That’s the way to describe us. We’re all a bunch of guys who feel like we can play, who feel like we can contribute. When you get your shot you gotta take it and that’s what these guys did.”

There are moments, certainly, where the doubt creeps in.

But on a team that really has been forced to embody the “next man up” mentality over the last two years, there might not be a better practice squad to be a part of then the one in Philadelphia.

Here, you might be on scout team one week, and starting at wide receiver in the middle of a playoff race another week.

“Sometimes negative thoughts get into your head,” Ward admitted. “I prayed, I prayed and I prayed, and I just waited patiently. My faith grew and I’m here now.

“I never thought it wasn’t going to come. It was just a matter of when.”

Perkins admitted he went to a dark place after being cut in September.

“Being on the practice squad at the beginning of the year kind of hurt me,” Perkins said. “I just was in a bad place at the beginning and I just had to get myself out of it and continue to work.

“Maybe it wasn’t my time to be in at the beginning of the season,” he added, “but … at the end of the day, when I finally had my opportunity, I was ready to go.”