By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Caney Valley High School’s girls’ basketball team is getting back to its defensive roots — and that’s bad news for the Lady Trojan opponents.

Copan High School experienced those tough tidings on Tuesday night in a 40-13 home loss to the stingy Lady Trojans.

Caney Valley didn’t allow more than six points in any quarter. The Lady Trojans led at the end of the first quarter, 19-6, to set the tone for the rest of the way.

“Defensively, we played pretty well,” said Lady Trojan head coach Deric Longan, who saw his squad improve to 2-1. “I played all 12 girls in both halves. I let my starters go the majority of the first quarter and then worked in the subs.”

But, Copan did a good job of adjusting to the pressure, he added.

Paige Urquhart poured in 13 points to lead the Lady Trojans’ deep scoring list, followed by Hanna Jones with seven and Sami Gilbreath and Jill Emery with six apiece.

Sarah Gilliland scored four for Copan (3-2).

Next up, Caney Valley travels Thursday to Barnsdall, while Copan hits the road Friday for Bluejacket.

Caney Valley 40, Copan 13

CVHS 19-9-6-6—40

Copan 6-2-3-2—13

Caney Valley

Paige Urquhart 13, Hanna Jones 7, Sami Gilbreath 6, Jill Emery 6, LeiLani Whitworth 4, Jade Upton 2, JoAnna Guevara 1, Makayla Whittle 1.

Copan

Sarah Gilliland 4, Skylar Odum 3, Abbey Davis 3, Faith Weatherspoon 3.