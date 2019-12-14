By Luis Torres

Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. (TNS) — The Magic had Evan Fournier, which on some nights might have been enough.

The Houston Rockets, meanwhile, had James Harden, which on most nights is more than enough.

Friday was one of those nights for the Rockets and Harden, who showed once again why he’s the NBA’s premier scorer.

Harden had 54 points in 36 minutes on 19-of-31 shooting as Houston defeated Orlando, 130-107, on Friday night at Amway Center.

It was Harden’s second consecutive 50-point game.

Russell Westbrook added 23 points for the Rockets (17-8), and Fournier finished with 27.

Fournier has been shouldering the scoring load for the Magic (11-14). He did it once again against Houston. Fournier did his best to trade baskets with Harden and he also drew the assignment of guarding Harden.

It seemed Fournier ran out of gas late in the game as the Rockets pulled away midway through the fourth quarter.

In the second quarter, Fournier and Harden went back and forth.

Fournier had 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including making four 3-point baskets. But those 3s paled in comparison to the show Harden put on in the second period.

Harden had 18 points and drew oohs and aahs from the crowd after making several deep 3-pointers. With 30 seconds remaining in the period, Harden, with Fournier matched up on him, stepped back and drained a 31-foot triple.

The Rockets led 62-55 at the break. The lead expanded to 18 at the end of three quarters as Houston led 96-78.

Orlando guard Terrance Ross earned a four-point play to trim Houston’s lead to nine, 102-93, with 7:51 remaining. However, Harden delivered a momentum-swinging sequence after Ross cut the lead to single digits.

Harden made a layup, got a steal and then hit another 3-pointer to give Houston a 107-93 lead with 7:04 left to play.

The Magic were without starting center Nikolas Vucevic once again. Vucevic missed his 11th consecutive game due to an ankle injury. He has not played since sustaining the bone bruise on Nov. 20 against the Toronto Raptors. Vucevic has participated in practice and shoot-around this week. Magic coach Steve Clifford said prior to Friday’s game there’s a good chance Vucevic will play on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Markelle Fultz returned to the lineup against the Rockets after he missed the loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday due to a stomach virus. Fultz was a game-time decision after missing practice on Thursday and going through shoot-around prior to Friday’s game.

Fultz finished with five points and five assists in 21 minutes.

The Magic begin a four-game road trip on Sunday against New Orleans.

———

Jazz down Warriors

SALT LAKE CITY (TNS) — Warriors center Marquese Chriss grimaced as he grabbed his leg, but he and the Warriors did not want an opportunity to earn rare win slip away because of a banged knee.

A collision with Jazz guard Emmanuel Mudiay sent Chriss limping to the locker room with a left knee contusion. Shortly after, Chriss checked back into the game. The Warriors (5-21) lost to the Jazz 114-106 Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena, but not without showing grit.

Without forwards Draymond Green (rest) and Eric Paschall (hip), the Warriors leaned on lineups anchored by developmental prospects. Chriss, second-year guard Jacob Evans and two-way guard Damion Lee combined to score 46 of Golden State’s 106 points.

Golden State got out to a 39-29 lead midway through the second quarter, but the Jazz (14-11) answered with an 8-2 spurt to cut into the lead. Then the Warriors used an 8-0 run to extend the lead to 50-37. After Jazz forward Joe Ingles’ jumper, Chriss blocked a Royce O’Neal layup and finished the play with a two-handed dunk. The Warriors went into halftime leading 56-49.

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell’s tip-in tied the game at 62 midway through the third quarter. When Chriss went to the locker room, the Warriors led by one, 83-82.

The Warriors made costly mistakes in a one possession game. Down 106-104 with 1:38 remaining, center Willie Cauley-Stein missed a dunk and guard Alec Burks stepped out of bounds as the Warriors came up empty on back-to-back possessions.

Mitchell scored five points in the final minute and a half, and Russell’s missed 22-foot jumper with 33 seconds left sealed the win for the Jazz.

The loss again showed commendable fight from a Warriors team, only to result in a moral victory.

In an addition to Chriss playing through a could-be injury, Lee took a hard fall midway through the third period but checked in one possession later. Lee finished with 21 points in his second game back after missing 14 games with a fractured right hand.

Chriss finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in an energetic 23 minutes. Evans, in his third appearance after missing 21 games with a hip injury, recorded 13 points, two rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes.

Forward Bojan Bogdanovic paced the Jazz with 32 points on 8-of-18 shooting, while Mitchell finished with 28 points on 10-of-19 shooting. Center Rudy Gobert logged 15 points and 15 rebounds.

As Golden State repositions its season to embrace development, the performance should be encouraging. Evans got minutes to knock off some rust, as did Kevon Looney (two points and four rebounds in 18 minutes). Lee got back on track what had been a strong scoring season prior to his injury, and Chriss continued to make his case to be part of the Warriors’ future.

Still, it’s the 17th loss in 20 games for the Warriors, who continue to let opportunities in winnable games get away. While the individual growth is commendable, and important, it’s clear the next step is finding ways to execute as a team in crunch time, when the stakes are highest.

———

Lakers win again on road

MIAMI (TNS) — The gantlet that awaited the Los Angeles Lakers in December has sometimes more closely resembled a leisurely stroll. On Friday night, though, the Lakers smashed themselves against a brick wall of a team. The Miami Heat just don’t lose at home.

Well, they didn’t until the Lakers came to town.

The Lakers held off the Heat 113-110, in a game between two of the league’s best teams that lived up to its billing.

“It’s like a heavyweight bout,” LeBron James said. “Like the old days, the old boxing Foreman and Ali type atmosphere, type rhythm, type physicality. Two teams that’s playing extremely well right now in this part of the season. Two teams that play physical, play together, play hard and that’s why they are where they are right now in this season and that’s why we are where we are at this point of the season.”

The Lakers (23-3) have now won 13 consecutive road games and are undefeated away from Staples Center. It’s the longest road winning streak in franchise history since the championship 1971-72 season, when the Lakers won 16 road games in a row and a record 33 in a row overall.

After a sloppy first half in which he turned the ball over seven times, James more than atoned in the second half, scoring 17 and making three three-pointers. He finished with 28 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.

Anthony Davis finished with scored 33 points, 18 of them in the second half, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots. JaVale McGee blocked five shots and grabbed 10 rebounds despite playing only 17 minutes.

The Heat (18-7) made clear this wasn’t going to be an easy night early, even though they were missing guard Goran Dragic and forward Justise Winslow.

“We were aggressive on defense and getting to the passing lanes and making it tough for them,” Miami star guard Jimmy Butler said.

James committed four turnovers in the first quarter, but the Lakers managed a one-point lead by the quarter’s end. Miami opened up a big lead with a 12-2 run to start the second quarter and eventually led by 14 points. The Lakers cut the lead to eight by halftime, giving themselves hope for the second half.

“We were down today because of me,” James said. “I was reckless, I was a quarterback who hadn’t got many reps with the first team today in the first half. And my teammates got on me. Told me just be myself, try and get my head out my ass and play basketball.”

Although the Lakers opened the second half with yet another turnover — their 12th as a team and James’ eighth — they quickly recovered.

James didn’t turn the ball over again. He also delivered a pair of backboard-rocking dunks before pulling up for a three-pointer that tied the score at 65 with 8:21 left in the third quarter.

In 5{ minutes, the Lakers went from trailing the Heat to leading by 10. But this Miami team was undefeated at home, and they were not going to have their will broken by such a turnaround.

The game stayed close until the final seconds. Down four points with nine seconds remaining, Heat guard Kendrick Nunn made a three-pointer.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made one of two free throws, grabbed the rebound off his miss and made one of two again to give the Lakers a three-point cushion. As the clock expired, Butler missed a three-pointer.

“Jimmy got it wide open in the corner,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said, pointing out that Davis made it a tough shot. “AD made a great play to cover a teammate, got out there and got a great contest as he’s done many, many different times for us this year in those late-game situations and we were able to get a stop.”

Butler led the Heat with 23 points but missed all five of his three-point attempts.

“Something was gonna have to give tonight,” Davis said. “So we knew it had to be that type of game, very physical. Two teams battling it out. It was like a playoff atmosphere. It was really fun.”

———

George, Leonard both score 40 in win

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — On the same night a Los Angeles Clippers duo put on a stunning offensive display, their team barely avoided a defeat of equal measure.

Paul George finished with 46 points and Kawhi Leonard scored 42 at Target Center, the 21st time in NBA history that teammates had each scored 40 or more in the same game, the first time Clippers teammates had ever accomplished the feat and the first time George and Leonard had fully unleashed their offensive arsenal since joining forces 11 games ago.

And the Clippers needed every one of their 88 combined points to escape with a 124-117 victory, their fourth consecutive.

“Every play was basically for those two guys and they came up big,” coach Doc Rivers said. “They made the right plays for the most part, until down the stretch when we start turning the ball over. But that was fantastic.”

With their 27-point second-half lead whittled to just four with 40 seconds to play, thanks in part to nine Clippers turnovers in the final quarter, Leonard drove into the key and was fouled. He made his 18th and 19th free throws of the night, the most any Clipper has ever made in a game without a miss. Twenty seconds later, with the Clippers’ lead up to five after a missed free throw by Derrick Walton Jr., a once-quiet crowd was on its feet as Timberwolves guard Robert Covington collected the rebound and dribbled upcourt.

Then he fired a pass too hard and too wide of its intended receiver, out of bounds, and the Clippers finally secured the win that had appeared easily in hand at various points during the night. Such moments included when George and Leonard combined to score their team’s first 23 points and led Minnesota by 12.

Or, the time late in the third quarter, when they’d outscored the entire Minnesota roster by themselves, 70-68.

“It’s great,” Leonard said. “Just have someone else out there to help score the ball, making the game easier for myself, you know we’re still trying to build our chemistry out there. We didn’t close that fourth quarter too great and the end of that third. We’ve still got improvements to make.”

With few reserves available because of injuries to Patrick Beverley (concussion), Lou Williams (sore calf), Landry Shamet (ankle) and JaMychal Green (bruised tailbone), Rivers staggered his lineups to keep either Leonard or George on the court at all times to ensure some sort of scoring punch for a roster temporarily bereft of playmakers.

The lineups weren’t without their droughts.

Minnesota trailed by just four points after one quarter after an 11-3 run with Leonard off the floor in the final minutes. Trailing by 12 in the second quarter, the Timberwolves’ much-maligned defense held the Clippers scoreless during a four-minute stretch that saw Minnesota tie the score.

But unlike the first quarter, Leonard was on the court to close the first half and the Clippers’ two-man offense became a one-man show of force. In the final 3:53 before halftime, Leonard scored 15 of the Clippers’ 17 points. During its dreadful defensive display of the past week-plus, the Timberwolves had struggled to contain opponents from dribbling where they wanted to go, and Leonard took advantage, driving to draw, and make, nine free throws in that stretch.

Leonard played 37 minutes and George 39. Their production was enough to offset a fourth quarter in which the Clippers were outscored by 15 and Leonard and George combined to make three of their 12 field goal attempts.

The offense came from a mixture of called plays, with Leonard and George operating on their own against a Timberwolves defense that was by far the worst in the league during the five previous games.

George and Leonard became the first pair of teammates to each score 35 or more points through the first three quarters of a game in the last 20 seasons. George took the stretch as “a good indication” of their potential together after a start in which the stars have rarely produced efficient offensive performances in the same game as they learn to play with one another.

“Both of us were aggressive to start, our defense got us going and down the stretch, you saw there was still some slippage, still some opportunities where we can grow,” George said. “But I thought overall we did a great job of just playing off one another, both being aggressive tonight, looking to score and attack and then finding plays to make our teammates better, as well.”

———

Hornets beat cold-fingered Bulls

CHICAGO (TNS) — Something about the Hornets gives the Bulls problems. That held true Friday night at the United Center.

When it wasn’t Bismack Biyombo and P.J. Washington having their way down low with rebounds and short-range shots, it was the speedy Devonte Graham drawing fouls and getting to the free-throw line.

The Bulls went on a 14-5 run early in the fourth quarter to close within two points with about six minutes left. But then calamity thwarted the rally in an 83-73 loss, their fourth in five games.

Graham, who scored a game-high 16 points, picked off Thaddeus Young’s pass as Young fell to the floor. By the time Young got back on defense, Terry Rozier’s 3-pointer was already through the net.

Wendell Carter Jr. lost the handle on the next possession, and Graham made the Bulls pay with a 3-pointer.

By the time Cody Zeller flushed a breakaway dunk with 16 seconds left, the Bulls were getting booed by the crowd of 18,377.

Zach LaVine and Ryan Arcidiacono led the Bulls with 12 points each, but LaVine missed 15 of 19 shots, including 7 of 8 3-pointers. Lauri Markkanen also struggled, going 4 for 12 overall and 2 for 7 on 3-point attempts. He finished with 10 points. Carter had six points and 11 rebounds.

If there was a silver lining defensively for the Bulls, it’s that they stopped one phase the Hornets are pretty good at: 3-point shooting. They ranked seventh from long range heading into the game but went 2 of 18 (11.1%) in the first half and 6 of 31 (19.4%) overall.

The Bulls had their own shooting struggles, however, going 27 for 90 (30%) overall and 7 for 34 (20.6%) on 3-pointers.

The Hornets used their physicality — Biyombo, Washington and Zeller, among others — to dominate inside. They had a 46-36 edge in points in the paint. They also went to the free-throw line 21 times, making 17.

Both teams went cold three minutes into the third quarter, combining to miss 12 straight shots, including two layups, over a three-minute span before Carter’s dunk with 5 minutes, 57 seconds left gave the crowd reason to pay attention.

The Bulls dug themselves a 14-point hole in the second quarter but clawed their way back to within 44-40 at the half. The Bulls scored 15 points in the first quarter and 10 in the third.

———

Sixers escape with win

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — Sometime in the NBA, you have snoozers — games that will put fans to sleep if they’re not careful.

Well, the 76ers had one Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, less than 24 hours after an emotional road win against the Boston Celtics.

They dozed off after a 39-point first quarter but awakened in time to emerge with an unimpressive 116-109 victory over the struggle Pelicans at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Sixers improved to 20-7 and a league-best 14-0 at home. Meanwhile, New Orleans dropped to 6-20 as their losing streak reached 11 games.

Tobias Harris finished with 31 points on 12-of-20 shooting, 6 for 7 from the foul line. Joel Embiid had 24 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal, one block, and two turnovers. Ben Simmons had 24 points, 11 assists, three steals, two blocks, and a turnover. Reserve guard James Ennis (10 points) was the team’s other double-digit scorer. Two-way center Norvell Pelle finished with six points on 3-of-4 shooting, to go along with five rebounds and three blocks in 12 minutes off the bench.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 32 points.

Sixers forward/center Al Horford missed his second straight game with left knee soreness and left hamstring tightness. Kyle O’Quinn is usually the backup center when Horford and Embiid are out. However, the Sixers elected to go with Pelle off the bench before O’Quinn, who played 5 minutes.

This game marked New Orleans shooting guard JJ Redick’s first game against Philly since leaving as a free agent after two seasons with the Sixers. Redick, a 3-point specialist, finished with 19 points while making 3 of 5 3-pointers.

The Sixers missed the spacing that he provided for Embiid the past two seasons. The Sixers had a play call for Redick that they haven’t used since his departure,

“We’re just different,” coach Brett Brown said. “He’s come in and he’s got this skill set of flying off pin-downs, and off-balance shots, and he takes a second of getting his shot. And it’s unique, he’s very unique to the NBA.”

Brown said he misses Redick as a person and not just as a player.

The Sixers acknowledged the 35-year-old’s return with a video tribute during a break in the first quarter. He received a standing ovation from the sellout crowd.

That and Pelle’s blocks were among a handful of exciting things that happened in the game. The Sixers appeared to be sleepwalking against one of the league’s worst teams.

The Pelicans pulled within five points on Jaxson Hayes’ 12-footer with 1:46 remaining. The Pelicans went on to intentionally foul Ben Simmons for the third time in a span of a couple of minutes. This time, he responded by making both foul shots to give the Sixers a seven-point cushion.

Simmons was intentionally fouled again with New Orleans down 109-105 with 45 seconds left. He converted both foul shots.

The Pelicans again pulled with four points (111-107) with 30 seconds left. After a Sixers timeout, Embiid was fouled. He split a pair of foul shots to give the five-point cushion with 27.2 seconds remaining.

The center fouled Jrue Holiday on a 3-point attempt with 21.0 seconds left. Holiday made two of three to close the gap to three points (112-109).

But Embiid and Harris combined to make four foul shots to set the final score.