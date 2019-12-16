By Gary Klein

Los Angeles Times

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — The Los Angeles Rams professed that they were peaking at the right time.

They had shaken off a rout by the Baltimore Ravens, won two games in a row, and on Sunday were facing a woefully inconsistent Dallas Cowboys team that had a sub-.500 record.

But the Rams’ playoff chances suffered a possible lethal blow at AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passed for two touchdowns and running back Ezekiel Elliott ran for two as the Cowboys routed the Rams 44-21 before 90,436. The defeat dropped the Rams’ record to 8-6.

The loss, combined with the Minnesota Vikings’ 39-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, put the Rams two games behind the Vikings (10-4) in the race for the final NFC wild-card spot.

A year after playing in the Super Bowl, the Rams seemingly have only one way to make a third consecutive playoff appearance.

They must defeat the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium next Sunday, and the Arizona Cardinals in the season finale at the Coliseum _ and the Vikings would have to lose at home against the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears.

If that scenario does not unfold, the Rams will be watching the playoffs from their couches for the first time since coach Sean McVay took over in 2017.

That situation seemed like a good possibility throughout much of the second half of the season. The Rams teetered on the verge of elimination from playoff contention several times after they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 10.

But they bounced back to defeat the Bears, and then rebounded again after getting run over by the Ravens.

The Rams’ offense and defense had impressed the previous two weeks in victories over the Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. That gave McVay and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips confidence as they prepared for the Cowboys.

But the Cowboys shut down Rams quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley.

Goff completed 33 of 51 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns, with an interception. Gurley rushed for 20 yards and two touchdowns in 11 carries.

Prescott completed 15 of 23 passes for 212 yards. Elliott rushed for 117 yards in 24 carries, and rookie Tony Pollard rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown in 12 carries as the Cowboys ended a three-game losing streak and improved to 7-7.

The Cowboys lead the NFC East, and they can clinch a playoff berth by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.

On Sunday, the Cowboys led 28-7 at halftime and then increased the margin with a 50-yard field goal early in the third quarter.

With the Rams’ offense struggling, punter Johnny Hekker completed a fourth-down pass to receiver Mike Thomas to keep alive a drive. But the drive ended when Goff’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete.

The Cowboys added two fourth-quarter field goals before Gurley ran for a touchdown and a two-point conversion with just over three minutes left.

Pollard’s 44-yard touchdown run added to the rout before Goff connected on a touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp in the final minute.

In the first half, Prescott passed for two touchdowns and Elliott rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns in 17 carries.

The Cowboys scored first near the end of the first quarter when Prescott and tight end Jason Witten combined on several completions, including Witten’s spectacular one-handed catch for a touchdown.

The Rams answered with a nine-play, 75-yard drive that Goff capped with a two-yard touchdown pass to Gurley.

But that was all the Rams could muster.

On the ensuing possession, Prescott used his strength and mobility to shed Dante Fowler and a potential sack. He set his feet and connected with wide-open former Rams receiver Tavon Austin for a 59-yard touchdown and a 14-7 lead.

Hekker’s 66-yard punt forced the Cowboys to start a drive on their own three-yard line, but that proved no problem for Prescott.

Elliott carried the ball eight times and Pollard broke free for a 25-yard gain as the Cowboys used 13 plays to drive down the field. Elliott capped the drive with a short touchdown run with just under two minutes left in the half.

The Rams wasted a first-down completion when tackle Andrew Whitworth was penalized for holding. Two plays later, Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee picked off a Goff pass and returned it to the Rams’ nine-yard line.

Elliott ran for his second touchdown with 16 seconds left in the half for a 28-7 lead.

———

Chiefs blast Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — Before we get to the football we need to start here, a direct message to the many thousands of fans who drove snowy roads to stand outside for hours and watch something that’s readily available through the magic of television:

Salute, and also, are you OK? Your decision making is both admirable and questionable.

The snow stuck on the heated field at Arrowhead Stadium from before kickoff to after the Chiefs’ 23-3 win over the Denver Broncos was completed. That the weather affected play is beyond debate, and at least in terms of using Sunday’s game to predict the rest of the season, this should be remembered as a factor.

That said, something significant happened.

Patrick Mahomes played like an MVP again.

His passes zipped, his confidence steadied, his feel for the pocket sharpened and he had perhaps his best game of the season, not to mention almost certainly his best since September.

He completed 27 of 34 passes, and many of them came with a high degree of difficulty. He stepped up in the middle of the pocket on a 41-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill’s double move, stepped away from pressure and still somehow had enough velocity to throw through a tight window on an out route by Mecole Hardman, and performed some sort of magic trick on a circular, loopedy-loop scramble for a two-point conversion to Sammy Watkins.

He did throw one interception, a bit of a heatcheck that he’d have been better off throwing away, but the impression had long been made.

The last three weeks had created this weird new version of reality in which the Chiefs’ defense had become reliable and the offense flighty. There are a thousand factors that feed into that, and at times the drop from historical in 2018 has made people forget that Mahomes is likely having the second-best season for a quarterback in Chiefs history — and the offense still ranks in the top three of various metrics.

But for this team to achieve its Super Bowl goal it needs every drop from the offense, and for most of the year that group has been fighting itself. Injuries have been an obvious factor, both in terms of talent and then timing.

Mahomes embodies much of that, from an ankle to a dislocated knee and then a hand injury last week. He has bailed clean pockets, let his footwork become sloppy and appeared to lose confidence in his protection or health … or both.

We saw none of that against the Broncos. There were times when it looked like everyone was playing in the snow but him, his decisions and movements sharp, his passes reliably where they needed to be.

If he wasn’t perfect he was damn close. If this is the beginning of the Chiefs’ offense finding its 2018 mojo, playoff seeding might not matter very much.

———

Falcons tip 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (TNS) — The 49ers’ five-season playoff drought officially ended Sunday, but their hopes for a No. 1 seed may have been extinguished by a late-game replay review and bizarre upset to the Atlanta Falcons.

Officials in New York reversed an on-field call and awarded the Falcons’ Julio Jones a touchdown catch with two seconds remaining, sending the 49ers to an eventual 29-22 defeat at Levi’s Stadium.

The Falcons (5-9) tacked on an touchdown as time expired after recovering a fumble on the 49ers’ desperation kickoff return.

The 49ers (11-3) are now tied for the NFC lead with the Seattle Seahawks (11-3); the New Orleans Saints (10-3) host the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night

Because the Los Angeles Rams (8-5) lost to the Dallas Cowboys minutes after the 49ers’ defeat, the 49ers were assured their first playoffs berth since the 2013 season.

Two replay reviews in the final seconds kept the 49ers’ fate on hold.

On the first review, NFL officials in New York then ruled that a potential, winning touchdown catch by the Falcons Austin Hooper was incomplete. But the 49ers still had to defend five final seconds off the clock, and they seemed to do that with Jimmie Ward’s tackle of Jones at the 1-yard line. An NFL officiating review ruled that Jones’ catch crested the goal line.

Before the 49ers ultimately vie for the No. 1 seed on Dec. 29 at Seattle, the Los Angeles Rams (8-6) will visit Levi’s Stadium on Saturday night.

Kittle, whose play-making excellence keyed last Sunday’s 48-46 win at New Orleans, was at it again against Atlanta. From blocking a safety into oblivion on the 49ers’ first touchdown to running through scads more defenders throughout the game, Kittle set the tone in an offense that heavily depended on him.

Kittle had a career-high 13 receptions and accounted for 134 of Jimmy Garoppolo’s 200 passing yards.

Kicker Robbie Gould rebounded from his first missed PAT of the season and nailed a 43-yard field goal to put the 49ers ahead 22-17 with 1:48 left.

Could Matt Ryan duplicate the 2-minute drill Drew Brees did last Sunday against a tired, injury-ravaged 49ers defense?

Ryan and Julio Jones (13 catches, 134 yards) got the Falcons down to the 49ers’ 5-yard line with eight seconds remaining. The 49ers called time out. Then the insanity of replay reviews ensued.

STUDS

TE George Kittle: Last game’s hero in New Orleans, Kittle’s physicality and production showed up big, again.

On a 21-play, second-quarter scoring drive, his versatility was on full display with a 5-yard reception on fourth-and-1 after lining up at fullback, and he then pancake-blocked safety Ricardo Allen into the end zone on Raheem Mostert’s touchdown run.

Kittle was at it again after halftime, flattening cornerback Damontae Kazee on a 12-yard catch-and-run-through-the-defender, then injuring linebacker Foyesade Oluokun on a third-quarter catch that required five defenders to tackle Kittle.

The 21-Play Salute: It took a NFL-high, 21-play drive for the 49ers to march 88 yards and take a 7-0 lead on Mostert’s 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The drive — The Drive? — started with 8:38 remaining in the first quarter and ended 10:43 later. Mostert started it with a 4-yard run in which the Falcons lost defensive end Takk McKinley to a shoulder injury. The drive was full of great blocks, 12 runs, a fourth-down completion to Kittle and a third-and-1 sneak by Garoppolo.

That was the 49ers’ second possession of the game, following a three-and-out on their debut series. A 15-play drive against the Browns in Week 5 was their previous high.

Mostert gave the touchdown ball to right tackle Mike McGlinchey to spike, signifying the drive’s tremendous blocking across the board.

DE Nick Bosa: He came alive in a third-quarter series highlighted by his ninth sack of the season. Jimmie Ward’s coverage of Julio Jones gave Bosa enough time to get Matt Ryan, and Bosa nearly produced a sack on the next play.

K Robbie Gould: In his encore after a walk-off winner at New Orleans, Gould nailed a 43-yard field goal with 1:48 remaining. He had a 46-yard field goal in the third quarter and a 22-yarder just before halftime. That 43-yard field goal was a swift response after his first point-after miss of the season.

FB Kyle Juszczyk: Correct, he’s not just a Pro Bowl lead blocker. His 2-yard touchdown, fourth-quarter catch came two plays after he recovered a fumble Ross Dwelley forced against Falcons’ punt returner Kenjon Barner. Juszczyk

WR Deebo Samuel: His 29-yard reception to the Falcons’ 34-yard line in the closing minutes helped offset a drop earlier in the fourth quarter. He had an 8-yard run on the 21-play drive that led to the 49ers’ first touchdown.

WR Kendrick Bourne: One play after Samuel’s drop, Bourne delivered a third-and-6 conversion for 11 yards.

RB Tevin Coleman: A 2-yard carry on the 49ers’ first snap wasn’t a good start, but he responded about an hour later with a 37-yard run to the Falcons’ 43-yard line, at the 2-minute warning. Then came a dud: 1-yard loss on second-and-goal from the 4 a minute before halftime.

SS Marcell Harris: After a disastrous game last Sunday, Harris had an impressive opening drive, including a hard-hitting tackle and a near interception on third down to force a punt.

DUDS

Defending Julio Jones: His 5-yard touchdown catch ruined the 49ers. Early on, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley had little chance defending Julio Jones on his own. Moseley wasn’t the only victim. Jones had 10 catches for 94 yards and, with 5:20 remaining, he drew a pass-interference penalty on Jimmie Ward in the end zone to set up a 1-yard, Quadree Ollison touchdown that cut the 49ers’ lead to 19-17. Moseley was fortunate a replay challenge did not yield a first-half, pass-interference call on him covering Jones in the end zone.

RB Matt Breida: His first lost fumble of the season in the final minute of third quarter, ending a potential scoring drive with the 49ers clinging to a 13-10 lead.

CB D.J. Reed: K’Wuan Williams’ replacement at nickel back wasn’t terrible, but he broke up a potential Fred Warner interception in the fourth quarter and drew a third-down holding penalty to keep alive the Falcons’ opening series.

Opening drive: The 49ers went three-and-out on their opening drive: 2-yard run by Tevin Coleman, Vic Beasley sack allowed by Joe Staley, incomplete swing pass to Coleman on third-and-15. Last week’s opening drive: six plays, 75 yards, touchdown, 3:08.

———

Jags nip Raiders

OAKLAND, Calif. (TNS) — Some came with painted faces and spikes protruding from shoulder pads and helmets that made them look more like Halloween characters instead of diehard football fans.

They cheered, cussed and ranted, all directed toward the Jaguars.

But the Jaguars sent the Raiders fans home disappointed after Gardner Minshew threw two fourth quarter touchdowns for a 20-16 victory in the final game played at Oakland-Alamada County Coliseum before the franchise heads to Las Vegas next season.

The Jaguars finally earned themselves some good fortune after losing five straight by at least 17 points. It was the Jaguars’ first victory on the West Coast since defeating the Raiders, 13-6, on Jan. 2 2005.

Minshew is special. He delivered in the clutch.

The Jaguars trailed by a 16-3 deficit at halftime and the Jaguars looked like they were heading for their sixth straight lose.

But Minshew put on a magic show in the fourth quarter, throwing two fourth quarter touchdowns passes to Chris Conley. The go-ahead score came with 31 seconds left and Minshew threw a 4-yard strike to Conley running a crossing pattern at the end of the end zone.

It appeared early in the game, the Jaguars didn’t have a chance, they were ambushed by a Black-and-silver clad crowd and a Raiders football team determined to close out an era of playing in Oakland for 60 years with a win.

Coach Doug Marrone had loud music blaring from loudspeakers during Friday’s practice in their indoor practice facility to get his players prepared for what they were going to get Sunday. But there was no duplication. When the Jaguars marched on the field about an hour before kickoff, boos reigned like an orchestra and it got louder when they headed toward the sideline just before kickoff.

It didn’t take long for the Raiders to expose the Jaguars list of flaws. They couldn’t stop the run or stop the Raiders from making big plays. For nearly the entire game, the offense had no pop just an overabundance of stalled drives. After Minshew connected with Keelan Cole on a 55-yard pass on the Jaguars’ opening drive, the gained just 8 yards on their next 11 offensive plays.

Trailing by 13 at halftime, the Jaguars were held to two first downs and just 75 total yards. The Raiders had 17 first downs and Darren Waller did just about anything he wanted — catching six passes for 106 yards in the first half.

The Jaguars’ lone points came from Josh Lambo, a 28 field goal in the first quarter and a 43-yarder in the third. Derek Carr carved up the Jaguars for ??? yards but the Jaguars defensive front had their moments with three sacks. But it was far from enough.

After the game, Raiders fans threw water bottles and other objects at security officials who were in charged in keeping fans off the field. There also were several arrests made.

———

Vikes defuse Chargers

CARSON, Calif. (TNS) — The defense broke open a close game with a strange touchdown at the end of the first half, and the Vikings moved a step closer to a playoff berth with a 39-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Vikings took the field as the Packers beat the Bears, whittling the Vikings chances for the NFC North title to a thread. They’d need wins against the Packers and Bears the next two weeks, as well as a Packers loss in Detroit in Week 17, to claim the division title.

But the victory also put the Vikings (10-4) on the doorstep of clinching at least a wild-card berth, with the Rams (8-6) losing to the Cowboys.

“It’s not easy to win 10 games in this league,” said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer.

The Vikings took the ball away from the Chargers seven times, the first time they’ve registered that many takeaways in a game since a 44-24 win over the Steelers on Sept. 24, 1995. They scored 20 points off those turnovers, turning the game into one of their most comfortable wins of the year and rendering moot, at least for Sunday, the early issues they had in their secondary on Sunday.

The 29-point margin of victory was the seventh largest for a road game in team history.

Los Angeles quarterback Philip Rivers threw three interceptions and lost a fumble. That fumble came at the end of the first half, with the Chargers trailing 12-10 but threatening at the Vikings’ 26, and resulted in a 56-yard touchdown by Vikings defensive tackle Ifeadi Odenigbo.

The Vikings allowed the Chargers to convert five of their first six third downs, as Rivers continually went to work on the Vikings’ cornerbacks with hitch routes that gave his big receivers chances to box out defenders as they worked back for the ball. Coach Mike Zimmer rotated Mike Hughes, Trae Waynes and Xavier Rhodes as his outside corners early in the game, turning to Holton Hill once Rhodes left for part of the game with a calf injury.

Los Angeles took a 10-9 lead early in the second quarter as Rivers hit Mike Williams for a 2-yard score with Hughes in coverage.

Rivers threw a third-down jump ball off his back foot that Harrison Smith intercepted in the second quarter, only for the Vikings to give the ball back once Melvin Ingram quickly read a screen pass and backed off Riley Reiff to drop into coverage and pick off Kirk Cousins. Rivers moved the Chargers, trailing 12-10, into scoring range with three straight hitches toward Hughes, connecting on two of them. But the Chargers’ brigade of turnovers was only beginning.

Danielle Hunter stripped Rivers for his second forced fumble of the day on a third down, and after both Odenigbo and Chargers tailback Austin Ekeler missed chances to secure the ball, Odenigbo picked it up and stormed 56 yards to the end zone with Hunter escorting him and Eric Kendricks holding down Ekeler to keep him from giving chase.

It turned what could have been a Chargers lead before halftime into a 19-10 margin for the Vikings. Melvin Gordon’s second fumble of the day came on the first play of the second half, leading to a Vikings field goal. The closest the Chargers would get to scoring again was on a drive that reached the Vikings’ 15 with Los Angeles trailing 25-10. Rivers overthrew Mike Williams in the end zone on fourth down. Each of the Chargers’ next two possessions would end in turnovers (a Hunter Henry fumble and a Hughes pick of Rivers).

For the second time in three weeks, the Vikings were set to fly home with concerns about Dalvin Cook’s shoulder, after the running back was twisted down and landed awkwardly on a third-quarter carry. The Vikings quickly ruled out Cook’s return to the game, though he watched the rest of the game on the sidelines with teammates instead of heading to the locker room for further tests.

Kirk Cousins threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Irv Smith on the Vikings’ opening drive, and Mike Boone scored two fourth quarter touchdowns. Dan Bailey, who missed the extra point after Smith’s touchdown, hit field goals of 44, 38, 27 and 26 yards.

Boone, who got second half action because Cook and Alexander Mattison were out because of injuries, scored his first two NFL touchdowns on runs of 8 and 3 yards.

Harrison Smith, Anthony Harris and Hughes had interceptions for the Vikings.

———

Cards bury Browns

GLENDALE, Ariz. (TNS) — Frustration mounted and tempers flared as the Browns had their playoff hopes buried in the desert Sunday.

The Browns are on the brink of being mathematically eliminated from postseason contention after falling 38-24 to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Coach Freddie Kitchens needed a win in his reunion with the Cardinals, who employed him as an assistant coach for 11 seasons.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield wanted to earn what he called “real bragging rights” against Cardinals rookie QB Kyler Murray, his friend and former teammate at the University of Oklahoma.

Instead, the Browns (6-8) were embarrassed by the Cardinals (4-9-1).

The Browns fell behind 14-0 to begin the game, 21-10 at halftime and were on their heels all day. The Browns have lost their past four games against the Cardinals and haven’t prevailed in Arizona since Nov. 16, 2003.

Cardinals running back Kenyon Drake finished with 22 carries for 137 yards (6.2 average) and four touchdowns. He entered the game with just one TD this season.

Murray went 19-of-25 passing for 219 yards and one touchdown with an interception and a rating of 98.6. He also rushed for 56 yards on eight carries (7 average).

Mayfield completed 30-of-43 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns with an interception and a rating of 90.

After being dominated in the first half, the Browns came out swinging to begin the third quarter and produced an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive.

A 29-yard run by Chubb gave the Browns a first down at the Arizona 3. Two plays later, Mayfield threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to wide-open tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, allowing the Browns to slice the Cardinals’ advantage to 21-17 with 8:54 left in the third quarter.

But after the teams traded possessions, the Browns had a crucial ruling go against them.

On third-and-3 from the Cleveland 22, Murray threw incomplete into the end zone on a pass intended for wide receiver Christian Kirk, who was covered by free safety Damarious Randall.

The officials didn’t call a penalty, but Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury challenged the play because he thought Randall should have been flagged for pass interference. After a replay review, the ruling on the field was reversed with Randall receiving a 21-yard PI penalty.

So instead of kicking a 40-yard field goal on fourth-and-3 from the 22, the Cardinals faced first-and-goal at the 1. On the next play, Drake rushed for a 1-yard touchdown to finish the six-play, 61-yard march, and the Cardinals seized a 28-17 cushion.

With a chance to make it a one-score game during the next series, Browns rookie kicker Austin Seibert missed a 45-yard field goal wide left with 12:05 left in the fourth quarter.

Receiver Jarvis Landry had a heated exchange with Kitchens on the Browns’ sideline after the offense failed to convert on third down on the previous play. The scene shown during CBS’ telecast continued when Landry sat on the bench with his head down and Kitchens tried to talk to him. Landry caught a 2-yard pass from Mayfield on third-and-5 from the Arizona 29 before the Browns settled for Seibert’s failed field-goal attempt.

Then the Cardinals sealed their win.

Drake rushed for a 17-yard touchdown to end an eight-play, 65-yard drive as the Browns fell behind 35-17 with 7:25 left.

In desperation mode, the Browns immediately gave the ball back to the Cardinals. Seals-Jones caught a 26-yard pass from Mayfield but fumbled when linebacker Joe Walker knocked the ball out. Safety Jalen Thompson recovered and returned the ball 24 yards to the Cleveland 30 with 7:13 to play.

The Cardinals extended their lead to 38-17 when Zane Gonzalez, a former Browns kicker, ended a six-play, 27-yard drive with a 21-yard field goal, giving Arizona a 38-17 lead with 5:18 remaining.

Although Seals-Jones suffered a shoulder injury on his fumble, he returned to the game to catch a 1-yard touchdown pass from Mayfield with 1:21 left. The garbage-time TD let the Browns trim the Cardinals’ lead to 38-24. The Cardinals recovered the ensuing onside kick.

The Browns were torched and gashed by Murray and Co. in the first half and trailed 21-10 at halftime. The Cardinals racked up 299 yards compared with 151 for the Browns through the first two quarters.

The Cardinals began the game by punching the Browns in the mouth. Drake took a pitch from Murray on an option play and rushed for a 5-yard touchdown on second-and-goal. The score finished a 10-play, 90-yard opening drive, and the Cardinals captured a 7-0 lead with 10:09 left in the first quarter.

Instead of countering, the Browns gave the ball away in the red zone. On first-and-10 from the Arizona 20, Mayfield’s high pass intended for receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was intercepted in the end zone by cornerback Patrick Peterson with 4:11 left in the first quarter.

Fortunately for the Browns, their defense got a stop on the next series to prevent the Cardinals from scoring off Mayfield’s interception. But then the offense failed to play complementary football by going three-and-out on a possession beginning with outside linebacker Chandler Jones sacking Mayfield for a 6-yard loss.

The Cardinals started their next drive with a 35-yard run by Murray and finished the six-play, 67-yard march when Drake rushed for a 1-yard touchdown on first-and-goal with 12:02 left in the second quarter. As a result, the Browns found themselves in a 14-0 hole.

But the Browns showed enough life to go on a 10-0 run.

They answered Drake’s second touchdown with a seven-play, 83-yard scoring drive. Chubb finished it by breaking loose on second-and-7 for a 33-yard rushing TD, and the Browns cut their deficit to 14-7 with 7:50 left in the second quarter. Chubb became the first Browns player to record at least eight rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons since Hall of Famer Leroy Kelly did it in 1968-69.

On the ensuing series, rookie linebacker Mack Wilson intercepted a pass Murray intended for tight end Charles Clay and returned it 21 yards to the Arizona 28 with 6:45 left in the second quarter.

But the Browns failed to gain a first down on the subsequent possession and summoned Seibert, whose successful 44-yard field goal reduced the Cardinals’ lead to 14-10 with 4:33 remaining in the second quarter.

However, the Browns couldn’t get a defensive stop to end the first half.

On second-and-9 from the Arizona 14, receiver Damiere Byrd caught a pass from Murray, got away from linebacker Joe Schobert and rookie safety Sheldrick Redwine at the 28 and raced for a 51-yard gain. Schobert tried to strip Byrd of the ball instead of securing the tackle. Redwine missed a tackle, too.

On second-and-goal, the Cardinals put an exclamation point on an 11-play, 87-yard drive. Murray threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dan Arnold, who jumped to make the catch over Redwine in the back corner of the end zone with 25 seconds left in the second quarter, and Cardinals went ahead 21-10.

———

Bucs add to Lions’ woes

DETROIT (TNS) — For a coach on one of the hottest seats in the NFL, with few chances left to prove he deserves to keep his job, it wasn’t the start — or finish — he needed.

The Detroit Lions played their worst first quarter of the season, then mounted a comeback that went up in flames when David Blough threw a fourth-quarter interception that Sean Murphy-Bunting returned 70 yards for the game-clinching touchdown as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers embarrassed the Lions, 38-17, at Ford Field.

The Lions have lost seven straight games and 10 of their last 11, and at 3-10-1 need to win one of their final two games to avoid their worst record since 2010.

Wes Hills ran for two second-half touchdowns in his NFL debut, but it was too little, too late for a Lions team that was booed off the field in a brutal first half and played the final few minutes to a mostly-empty stadium.

Jameis Winston completed 10 of 12 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter as the Buccaneers scored the game’s first 21 points.

Winston threw his NFL-worst 24th interception of the season on the game’s opening drive, but the Lions went three-and-out on the ensuing possession and were outgained at one point in the first half, 314-2.

Winston finished 28 of 42 for 458 yards and four touchdowns, and it would have been worse had Tampa not taken its foot off the gas in the second half.

Chris Godwin had five catches for 121 yards before leaving with a hamstring injury, and Breshad Perriman — the son of former Lions receiver Brett Perriman — had five catches for 113 yards and three touchdowns for the Buccaneers, who had six pass plays of 20-plus yards in the first quarter and 10 for the game.

The Lions trailed, 21-3, after a shameful first half, and were so bad defensively that head coach Matt Patricia gathered the unit and gave them an animated butt-chewing at one point in the first quarter.

Winston, after his interception, threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Perriman on Tampa’s second possession then led the Buccaneers on a five-play, 99-yard drive on the third.

Lions fans serenaded the home team with Bronx cheers the few times they moved the ball in the first half, and booed when Blough took a knee to end the game.

Trailing 24-3 early in the third quarter, Hills scored 1-yard touchdowns on back-to-back Lions possessions and Matt Gay missed a 54-yard field goal off the left upright to give the Lions a glimmer of hope with just under 8 minutes to play.

But Blough threw his second interception of the game on the following possession and Winston tacked on one more touchdown pass to Perriman to send fans spilling out of the stands.

The Lions entered the day clinging to the fifth pick in April’s NFL draft, and could climb even higher after the New York Giants beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The Giants and Washington, both three-win teams, play next week.

———

Pats overpower Cincy

CINCINNATI (TNS) — The Patriots were indeed on to Cincinnati.

After a week of controversy, which some are dubbing ‘Spygate 2,’ the Cincinnati Bengals wouldn’t get any revenge on Bill Belichick and the Patriots. A week after the Bengals were reportedly furious as a Patriots production video crew was caught filming the Cincinnati sideline in Cleveland, the only team that played angry on Sunday was the Patriots.

It wasn’t perfect inside Paul Brown Stadium, but this Patriots team never took their foot off the gas pedal.

This game played out like many other Patriots contests this season — the defense and special teams units stood up and forced turnovers to lead the way. Meanwhile, the Patriots offense played a blend of inconsistent football against this 1-12 Bengals team. But the effort on Sunday was more than enough as the Patriots handed the Bengals a 34-13 loss.

By the late fourth quarter, chants of ‘Brady! Brady! Brady!’ filled the stadium as the Patriots improve to 11-3.

Brady complete 15/29 passes for just 128 yards to go with two touchdowns to N’Keal Harry and James White. Sony Michel also ran for 89 yards. Of course, in this game, the Patriots defense led the way with four interceptions, two by Stephon Gilmore, who returned one for a touchdown, and two by J.C. Jackson.

It didn’t take Brady long to get going on Sunday. In the first drive, the Patriots traveled 75 yards down field in just 3:16 to take a 7-0 lead. Brady’s only two completions of the drive went to White. The first was a gain of 22. The last, on third-and-10, was a 23-yard touchdown pass to the running back, who caught the ball in the flat and scampered past multiple Bengals defenders for the score at 11:44 of the first quarter.

The Bengals ran all over the Patriots defense on the next drive. Cincinnati averaged 8.4 yards per carry on the nine-play, 75-yard drive to tie the game, 7-7. The Bengals ran the ball on the first eight plays of the series before Andy Dalton hit Cethan Carter for an 8-yard touchdown, on third down, at 6:13 of the first quarter.

———

Eagles rip Washington

LANDOVER, Md. (TNS) — Greg Ward did something Eagles fans haven’t seen much this season, and all — or at least much — was forgiven as the Eagles escaped FedEx Field with a victory over the now 3-11 Washington Redskins.

Ward outleaped Josh Norman in the left corner of the end zone, catching a 4-yard Carson Wentz touchdown pass at the end of an 11-play, 75-yard drive. Then, on the final play of regulation, Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins fumbled and Nigel Bradham ran 47 yards with the fumble, scoring to set the final score at 37-27.

It really wasn’t that easy.

It was another hugely infuriating first half for Eagles fans, their team playing down to the level of the Redskins, and then some.

For the third week in a row, it was bombs away on Jim Schwartz’s secondary. Terry McLaurin, the rookie wide receiver Washington drafted a round after the Eagles took J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, caught a 75-yard touchdown pass to give his team a 7-3 lead. It was just like that early TD Darius Slayton scored last week for the Giants, except this time it was Avonte Maddox, not Ronald Darby, who whiffed on the tackle attempt.

Haskins came in with the lowest passer rating of an NFL starter, 61.2. So of course, he completed his first 6 passes and 7 of his first 8, for 130 yards, two touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating, midway through the second quarter. Washington led 14-10 at the half.

In the second half, the Eagles’ offense put together a very nice 12-play, 66-yard touchdown drive for a 17-14 lead. The touchdown came on one of the best passes of Wentz’s career, a 15-yard bullet on a dead run to Miles Sanders in the corner of the end zone.

The defense responded to this bit of inspiration by giving up a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to the lowest-scoring team in the NFL. The lowlight might have been Haskins’ 23-yard run on third and 1 — unless it was the scoring play, on which Adrian Peterson started to his left, saw nothing but Eagles, turned around and ran around the right end as several Eagles watched, apparently too puzzled to react. Washington was winning again.

Wentz wasn’t done. Eight plays, 75 yards, highlighted by Sanders’ 56-yard run, which made him the leading rookie rusher in Eagles history. Zach Ertz, sprung on a pick route, was wide open for the 2-yard TD.

The score quickly was tied again, mostly thanks to a 44-yard kickoff return by Steven Sims, Jr. Washington “drove” 20 yards in six plays for a 53-yard Dustin Hopkins field goal, with 8:02 remaining.

Then, disaster. On third and 2 from the Eagles’ 33, Wentz scrambled around, looking for a receiver. Linebacker Ryan Anderson stripped the ball and defensive lineman Jonathan Allen recovered. It was Wentz’s seventh lost fumble of the season.

This scoring drive was all of 9 yards, Hopkins giving Washington the lead on a 43-yard field goal with 4:52 left.

But the Eagles had this, somehow. Now they host Dallas with dreams of the NFC title still looking attainable.

———

Eli boosts Giants

NEW YORK (TNS) — George Schmidt teaches fourth grade Monday through Friday at Forrest Elementary School in Fair Lawn, N.J.

But on Sunday mornings for the last 15 years, Schmidt has stood as a security guard outside the Giants’ locker room. And that meant greeting Eli Manning before every home game for most of his 16-year NFL career.

“Good morning. Merry Christmas,” Manning, 38, said Sunday with a smile, switching his garment bag to his left hand to shake Schmidt’s.

“He’s always been a gentleman,” Schmidt, 57, told the Daily News after holding the door for Manning. “Even since he was a kid and he first got here.”

Manning’s consistency in how he has represented the Giants, in how he has treated people, in how he has never missed an NFL start due to injury: these are rare qualities in any walk of life, including professional sports.

Put two Super Bowl MVPs on top and it’s no wonder Manning received several standing ovations on Sunday before and during what may have been his final NFL start.

So if this was Manning’s last hurrah, at least he went out on a win.

It was startling how few fans stayed for Manning’s ceremonial exit from the game on the Giants’ final drive. But those who remained sent him out the right way, with loud cheers that got Manning choked up.

He teared up on the Jumbotron, nodded, and gave a thumbs up. Father Archie and mother Olivia watched from a suite above. He finished the game 20-for-28 for 283 yards, two TDs and three interceptions.

Now, to be clear, Sunday’s 36-20 victory over the skeleton crew Dolphins certainly won’t go in any museums. Manning threw three interceptions, two into the chests of Miami linebackers Vince Biegel and Jerome Baker that he never even saw.

(More Giants) Giants rookie cornerback DeAndre Baker injures right knee in first game after Janoris Jenkins waived »

And his red zone pick to Baker early in the third quarter, which handed the Fins a field goal to cut the Giants’ lead to 14-13, felt like it was going to turn the game for good. Manning’s offense even went four-and-out on the next drive.

But punter Riley Dixon and long-snapper Colin Holba pinned the Dolphins deep. Rookie corner Sam Beal made a great tackle on Dolphins back Patrick Laird for a safety. And Manning hit Sterling Shepard for two big completions to set up the first of two Saquon Barkley rushing TDs to put the game away.

Understand: beating the Dolphins (3-11), who tanked their roster for more draft picks and a higher selection, is no amazing feat. MetLife Stadium had a lot of empty seats.

It is also easy to argue Manning shouldn’t have even been playing, since rookie Daniel Jones seemed more than capable of starting on Sunday and playing through his high right ankle sprain.

Playing Jones also gives him learning experiences for the future. Manning running this offense has little ramifications or impact for anything past Sunday.

The Giants’ last few seasons have been catastrophic, however, for both the franchise and their franchise QB. So they all got what they wanted Sunday: instead of ending his career on benchings that Manning considered premature in 2017 and 2019, it concludes on this win.

Manning’s career record also improves back to .500 for his regular season career at 117-117 for his Hall of Fame resume. Monday night’s dreadful loss in Philadelphia had plummeted him below that meaningful mark.

But his 51-yard touchdown pass to Golden Tate, and his likely final NFL TD pass, six yards to Darius Slayton, were reminders that Manning believes he can still do it.

And as he ran off into the tunnel, No. 10 was greeted by his family. And he stepped off, most likely, into his next chapter of life.

———

Pack whack Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. (TNS) — The Bears had one final play to try to keep Sunday’s game against the Packers — and likely their playoff hopes — alive at Lambeau Field.

With 34 yards to go for the touchdown, Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky passed to Tarik Cohen, who threw a lateral pass to Trubisky, who threw another lateral to Jesper Horsted. But as Horsted’s pitch near the goal line dropped to the ground, so did the Bears’ hopes.

Trubisky had three chances to lead tying drives in the final seven minutes of the 21-13 loss to the Packers. But he threw an interception to Dean Lowry on the first and threw four straight incompletions on the second as the Bears turned the ball over to the Packers.

The third ended on that wild play when cornerback Tramon Williams fell on the ball.

The Bears must now wait for the rest of Sunday’s results to see if they are officially eliminated from playoff contention. A win by the Vikings or the Rams would end their playoff hopes.

The Packers led just 7-3 at halftime but burst out with two touchdowns in the first eight minutes of the third quarter, both on runs by Aaron Jones.

The Packers had scored their only touchdown of the first half on a short field following a questionable kick catch interference penalty on the Bears’ Cordarrelle Patterson. But the Bears defense missed a few tackles to help the Packers surge to the lead in the second half.

Trubisky led two second-half scoring drives, which included a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Anthony Miller that brought the Bears within a touchdown and two-point conversion of tying the game.

But Trubisky and the Bears couldn’t close the rest of the gap.

On fourth down of the second potential drive, Trubisky scrambled to his right under pressure from two Packers defenders and let the football fly. But it sailed over wide receiver Allen Robinson’s head and dropped to the ground in front of cornerback Chandon Sullivan.

A year ago Monday, the Bears beat the Packers to clinch the NFC North title, but the tide has turned this season as the Packers improved to 11-3. The Bears dropped to 7-7 with games against the Chiefs and Vikings remaining.

———-

Bills hang on vs. Steelers

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers committed five turnovers, four on interceptions from quarterback Devlin Hodges, and lost to the Buffalo Bills, 17-10, on Sunday night at Heinz Field, ending their three-game winning streak.

Despite the loss, the Steelers remain the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoffs with an 8-6 record because they have a better conference record than the Tennessee Titans (8-6). The Bills improved to 10-4 and remain the No. 5 seed in the AFC heading to a showdown in New England with the first-place Patriots.

It was the final home game for the Steelers, who finish the regular season at the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers had two chances to tie the game in the final two minutes, but each time Hodges threw interceptions in the end zone.

Steelers running back James Conner practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, on the South Side.

The first came when his fourth-down pass for receiver Deon Cain in the end zone was intercepted by safety Jordan Poyer with 1:54 remaining. He was intercepted again with 14 seconds remaining when his second-down pass for James Washington was picked off in the end zone by cornerback Levi Wallace.

The Steelers offense struggled again, scoring just one touchdown for the sixth time in the last seven games. The only score came on an 11-yard pass from Hodges to running back James Conner to start the third quarter.

The Bills took a 17-10 lead with 7:55 remaining when quarterback Josh Allen hit tight end Tyler Kroft with a 14-yard touchdown behind safety Terrell Edmunds on third-and-9. The six-play, 70-yard drive was set up when Allen connected on a 40-yard pass with wide receiver John Brown against cornerback Steve Nelson on the first play of the series.

The Steelers held a 10-7 lead on the Bills after three quarters, but the Bills tied the game early in the fourth quarter after a second interception and 49-yard return by cornerback Tre’Davious White to the Steelers 18.

After the Bills got a first down at the Steelers 8 on a 2-yard run by Allen on third down, the Steelers defense came up with three consecutive stops for negative yards to force a 36-yard field by Stephen Hauschka with 12:23 remaining.

The Steelers took a 10-7 lead by doing something that has become a habit — scoring on the opening possession of the second half.

Conner, who had missed five of the previous six games with a shoulder injury, scored on a 11-yard pass from Hodges with 11:18 remaining in the quarter, capping a seven-play, 69-yard drive that started with a 31-yard pass from Hodges to rookie receiver Diontae Johnson to the Bills 38.

Conner, who started the game with a 15-yard run, had a 17-yard run on first down to the Bills 10 to set up his touchdown.

The Steelers trailed the Bills, 7-3, at halftime but blew a good scoring opportunity near the end of the quarter.

The Steelers looked as though they might have a chance to take the lead, at the very least cut the lead, when Nelson picked off a pass that deflected off the hands of receiver Cole Beasley and returned the interception 33 yards to the Bills 20. It was Nelson’s first interception of the season.

After a facemask penalty against Bills cornerback Kevin Johnson moved the ball to the 10 on first down, Conner lined in the wildcat and had a bad exchange on a handoff to Diontae Johnson. Defensive end Trent Murphy forced a fumble and Poyer recovered at the 9 with 1:53 remaining, killing the opportunity.

The Bills took a 7-0 lead two plays into the second quarter when Allen scored on a 1-yard run. The touchdown came one play after running back Devin Singletary ran 14 yards to the Steelers 1.

The Bills took advantage of good field position on the nine-play scoring drive after a 22-yard punt by Jordan Berry gave them possession at the Steelers 40. And, on fourth-and-6 from the 36, Allen threw a 10-yard pass to Brown to keep alive the drive.

The Steelers came right back on the ensuing possession to cut the lead to 7-3 on a 49-yard field goal by Chris Boswell, his 27th of the season. And they wasted little time getting in scoring position when Hodges hit Washington with a 34-yard completion to the Bills 38 on the first play of the drive. It was Washington’s fifth catch of at least 30 yards in the past four games.

———

Seattle drops Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (TNS) — The Seahawks came out hot and held on for a tense 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, giving them a franchise-record seven road wins this season and keeping them, at 11-3, in the hunt for the NFC West division title.

Three immediate impressions from Sunday’s game:

Revitalized passing attack

The biggest takeaway from this one has to be the return of the Seahawks’ potent passing attack.

After three consecutive so-so games, Russell Wilson had a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in the first half and finished with one of his most efficient performances of the season. He threw two first-half touchdowns — to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett — helping the Seahawks build a 20-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Wilson was 20 for 26 for 286 yards and two touchdowns, with no turnovers.

His passer rating of 137.7 is his best since the Oct. 3 Thursday night victory over the Rams.

Just as important for the Seahawks offense was the return of a healthy Lockett, who had just five catches total in the previous three games as he recovered from a shin injury and illness.

Lockett finished with eight catches for 120 yards and that 19-yard TD catch early in the second quarter.

Against one of the worst run defenses in the league, Chris Carson also had a huge day.

He rushed 24 times for a career-high 133 yards and two touchdowns, and he had several key runs on the final drive that allowed the Seahawks to ice the clock and seal a must-have road victory.

How serious is Bobby Wagner’s injury?

A scary scene for the Seahawks — and all of Seattle, surely — in the fourth quarter when star middle linebacker Bobby Wagner was down on the field, flat on his back, with three trainers at his side.

Moments earlier, Wagner slipped on the grass and his right leg buckled awkwardly as he was blocked by Carolina receiver Jarius Wright.

Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson both walked from the sideline and past midfield to check on Wagner, who got up and walked back to the Seattle sideline on his own, gingerly.

A few minutes later, Wagner tested out his injured ankle, chatting with trainers, appearing as if he had escaped serious injury.

That, of course, would be welcome news for the Seahawks, especially considering the defense was already playing without four starters — Jadeveon Clowney, Ziggy Ansah, Shaquill Griffin and Mychal Kendricks.

Then in the first half, starting free safety Quandre Diggs left the game with an ankle injury. He did not return. There was no immediate word on the extent of that injury, but how much more can this defense take?

Hang-on time

It was a classic 2019 Seahawks game, wasn’t it? In other words, these guys can never make it easy on themselves.

After Wagner left the game, Carolina scored two touchdowns in less than two minutes — trimming the Seahawks’ 30-10 lead to 30-24 with 3:14 left.

Then the Seahawks, as they tried to chew up the final three minutes off the clock, were called for two holding penalties that negated first downs.

That set up a thrd-and-11 play from the Seattle 24-yard line. Wilson came through.

Wilson scrambled out of the pocket, away from pressure, and on the run found Lockett open in the middle of the field for a 14-yard gain to the 38-yard line with 2:12 remaining.

Lockett got up and celebrated with an emphatic first-down signal.