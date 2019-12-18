If the Great American Conference basketball season were to end today, nine teams on the men’s side would be eligible to participate in the GAC Championship Tournament next March in Bartlesville.

Problem is, only eight are allowed.

Parity is the rule four games into the conference schedule.

Four teams — three of them from Oklahoma — are tied for first (3-1). They are East Central, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Arkansas-Monticello and Southern Nazarene.

Knotted at 2-2 are Arkansas Tech, Henderson State, Oklahoma Baptist, Ouachita Baptist and Southern Arkansas. East Central boasts the best overall record (8-1).

The women’ side features much of the same pattern — with more of a logjam at the top.

Tied with 3-1 records are Arkansas-Monticello, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Arkansas Tech, Southeastern Oklahoma State and Southern Nazarene.

Henderson State, Harding and Northwestern Oklahoma all sit at 2-2.

This will be the ninth year Bartlesville will have hosted the GAC tourney.