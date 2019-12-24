By Mike Tupa

Bartlesville High School kept grinding and punching and hustling and clawing on Friday.

But, Jenks High School was just too.

Too tall and too deep.

Jenks used both advantages to lower the boom and zoom past Bartlesville, 69-36, in boys’ basketball action at the Bruin Fieldhouse.

Bartlesville players fought valiantly to get good looks inside — only to have several of their shots rejected by a Trojan squad that has been defeated just once.

And, it didn’t help the Bruins that their star post player Adam Nakvinda would be whistled for three fouls in the first quarter and have to populate the bench for long stretches of time.

Nakvinda’s woes begin in the opening seconds when he was whistled in the opening seconds for a rebounding foul.

Indeed, the action on both ends of the court was torrid in the early going.

Nakvinda won the opening tip, but Shane Simpson’s shot shortly after was rejected.

Jenks finally got the ball, leading to a foul on Jenks’ Chase Martin. He dialed in both free throws to put the Trojans ahead, 2-0.

The teams continued to trade possessions until Bartlesville’s Caleb Perry sliced to the left side of the hoop and dropped in a layup to knot the score, 2-2, with about 6:10 remaining in the first quarter.

Bartlesville’s defense continued to play Jenks with a grudging attitude to keep the game within reach during the first several minutes.

At the 3:54 mark of the first quarter, Jenks led by just five points, 7-2, on two free throws.

Bartlesville missed on the other end and Jenks came down went ahead, 10-2, on Anfernee Nelson’s trey.

The Trojans continued to slowly widen the gap in the first period, going ahead, 13-2, on Martin’s fast break bucket off a defensive rebound and long pass by Cain Smith.

But, the Bruins — who are coached by Clent Stewart — then broke their scoring drought on Chris Ward’s net-busting three-pointer, which brought the margin back to a single digit, 13-5.

The close of the opening period saw Jenks with a 15-point advantage, 20-5.

Bartlesville played the Trojans much closer in the second quarter — within six points, 16-10.

The hill following the first quarter was just too steep.

Early in the second period, Simpson pumped in a three-pointer to try to jump start the Bruin offense.

During the final two minutes of the half, the Bruins added four points — a deuce by Perry and two free throws by Caden Davis.

Jenks then went into intermission with a 36-15 lead.

Bartlesville got off to a sizzling start in the third quarter — a quick burst to the hoop by Nakvinda for a layup, a three-pointer by Nakvinda and a coast-to-cast drive by Gage Keaton for a layup to narrow Jenks’ lead to 19, 41-22.

But, the Trojans outscored the Bruins the remainder of the quarter and moved into the fourth quarter with a 24-point lead, 48-24.

Bartlesville went on a 5-0 spurt in the fourth quarter — on a three-pointer by Simpson and spin move by Nakvinda for a layup.

In the closing minutes of the game, L.P. Smith rang up Bartlesville’s final points on a deuce.

Simpson and Nakvinda both scored seven points to lead the Bartlesville scoring sheet.

For Jenks, Nelson and Averitt each pumped in 12 points.

Bartlesville finished December with a 1-5 record.

The Bruins will look to get off to a strong start in 2020 when they play host on Jan. 7 to Broken Arrow.

Jenks 69, Bartlesville 36

Jenks 20-16-12-21—69

Bartlesville 5-10-9-12—36

Jenks

Anfernee Nelson 12, Benjamin Averitt 12, Trendon Tisdale 9, Chase Martin 8, Braxton Scott 6, Ike Houston 5, Peyton Wort 4, Peter Lymberopoulos 3, Jordan Becknell 3, Cain Smith 3, Carson Cooper 2, Stephen Kittleman 2.

Bartlesville

Shane Simpson 7, Adam Nakvinda 7, Caden Davis 5, Caleb Perry 5, Gage Keaton 4, Chris Ward 3, Troy Riebel 3, L.P. Smith 2.