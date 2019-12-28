By Mike Tupa

Even head coach Kevin Foreman felt a pleasant tinge of surprise on how well his Copan High School boys basketball team fared in the opening eight games.

Despite several unknowns — due to youth and unexperienced — the Hornets are sitting with a winning record (5-3) at the break, and only one lopsided loss to their credit (94-45, against Nowata).

Considering Foreman went to battle without starters and veterans Wyatt Davis and Boston Mackey against the Nowata Ironmen, even that setback had to be mollified by an asterik’s mark.

One of the factors Foreman couldn’t have foreseen prior to the opening tipoff was the scoring sting of first-year sophomore Hornet player Cordell Record, who is averaging around 30 points per game.

Record attended Tulsa McLain as a freshman but moved to Copan for this school year.

Foreman didn’t have a chance to assess his ability until basketball practice began Oct. 1.

“He’s 5-11 and he jumps pretty good,” Foreman said. “He’s got a quick jump. ... His only blocked shots are kids who are already up there.”

