NEW ORLEANS (TNS) — The sudden quiet washed over the Minnesota Vikings as they piled in the corner of the Superdome, the noise they had worked for all week and waited more than four quarters to hear. “Make sure when that game is over,” tight end Kyle Rudolph had told teammates at practice, “that the Dome is silent.” Now, as Rudolph held the ball late Sunday afternoon at the edge of the end zone and teammates rushed toward him, the job had been done.

Boos broke the silence first, followed by a referee’s announcement that Rudolph’s overtime touchdown would stand. Trash floated from the upper deck, in the direction of the officials running into the tunnel, and the public address announcer pleaded, “Ladies and gentlemen, please do not throw anything on the field.” It served as the soundtrack to a fresh layer of heartache atop the scars of the past two January early endings.

The third-seeded New Orleans Saints’ 26-20 overtime loss to the sixth-seeded Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the NFL playoffs lacked (most of) the drama and (most of) the controversy from their wrenching recent exits. The sting of another missed Super Bowl will linger just the same. The Saints may cringe at an uncalled, possible pass interference ending to their season in the first round a year after an egregious missed pass interference cost them the NFC championship. But they will have to live with a loss they deserved while the Vikings prepare to play the 49ers in San Francisco.

“You invest so much, and we have invested so much into it,” Saints quarterback Drew Brees said. “You understand that these opportunities are so few.”

Brees never touched the ball in overtime, a testament to the brilliance of maligned Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins entered with a well-earned reputation for crumbling in the spotlight, a 6-30 career record against winning teams and no playoff victories. And then he walked into the Superdome and vastly outplayed Brees, who committed two momentous turnovers. Cousins played spotless all game and dominated overtime, completing 4 of 5 passes for 74 yards while converting two third downs, including his game-winning, four-yard strike to Rudolph.

Afterward, teammates presented Cousins with a game ball. In giving a speech, he shouted, “You like that!” which he had made his personal motto in Washington. (“I’ve been waiting for him to say that,” tackle Brian O’Neil said.)

“It’s fun to be able to win, to feel like I’m moving forward,” Cousins said. “When you climb a mountain, you sit there on the top and you look around, you realize there are only more mountains to climb. Being a fourth-round pick, working your way up in the league, now you win a playoff game. Guess what? You look around and you realize there are more mountains to climb. You want to win another playoff game. You want to get to the Super Bowl.”

The Vikings moved on after a controversial ending, because what other ending could there be in New Orleans? Rudolph and cornerback P.J. Williams jostled for position as Cousins tossed a fade pass. Rudolph extended his arm. On Twitter, former official Terry McAuley opined that the play should have been flagged for offensive pass interference.

“He pushed off,” Saints safety Vonn Bell said. “You can’t do anything about it.”

Because of how the NFC title game ended here last season, pass interference calls and non-calls can be reversed. The NFL reviewed the play but found no reason to overturn it.

“There is contact by both players, but none of that contact rises to the level of a foul,” NFL head of officiating Al Riveron told a pool reporter. “This is consistent with what we’ve done all year long - we left the ruling on the field.”

Saints Coach Sean Payton said the Vikings deserved to win, and the entire afternoon backed that assertion. Minnesota built a 20-10 after the third quarter, leaning on newly healthy star running back Dalvin Cook, who pierced the edges of New Orleans’s defense on tosses and stretch plays, running for 94 yards and two touchdowns. The Vikings’ pass rush, led by Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen, assaulted Brees all day while rarely needing to blitz, sacking him three times and forcing numerous throwaways.

Brees played one of his worst games in recent memory. He threw an interception to Anthony Harris into double coverage. At the end of the first half, when not targeting superstar wideout Michael Thomas, Brees had completed 4 of 8 passes for 11 yards. With less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Saints down 20-17, two rushes from wildcat quarterback Taysom Hill put the Saints in field goal position with a chance to take the lead. Brees dropped back and Hunter blasted him from behind, jarring the ball loose, and the Vikings recovered.

The Saints around Brees erred in crucial moments, too. They missed a chance at a closer field goal - which Wil Lutz ultimately missed - or touchdown at the end of the first half because of the 10-second run-off after lining up incorrectly on a clock-killing spike. Hill successfully converted a fake punt in the fourth, only for it to be called back on a false start.

Largely because of Hill, who threw a 50-yard pass, caught a 20-yard touchdown, rushed for 50 yards and threw the key block on a touchdown run, the Saints still had life. Brees, a master at the two-minute drill even on a bad day, completed all five of his passes against Minnesota’s curiously soft coverage. Lutz’s 49-yarder sent the game to overtime.

When the Vikings won the coin toss, they received an opportunity they knew they could not squander. “We didn’t want Drew to have the ball in overtime,” Rudolph said. “It’s scary when a Hall of Famer is taking the ball with a chance to win the game.”

On the third play of the drive, Cousins hit Stefon Diggs on a third-and-one slant, a play teammates pointed to as the most crucial - and most impressive throw - of the day. It set up Cousins’s 43-yard bomb, two plays later, to Adam Thielen on a pass down the right sideline that gave the Vikings the ball at the 2.

Cook slammed into the line for one yard. A toss lost three yards. Rudolph lined up split out wide left, with Williams across from him. The Vikings expected the Saints might call a “zero” blitz, sending everybody at Cousins. At the snap, if the Saints brought the house, Cousins knew Rudolph would be one-on-one, and that’s where he would throw.

The Saints sent the zero blitz. Cousins took three steps back and lofted the ball to the back of the end zone. Rudolph played basketball all his life - Notre Dame offered him a basketball scholarship before it gave him a football scholarship. As the ball spiraled toward him, he relied on those instincts.

“Kirk gave me a chance,” Rudolph said. “Go up and get the rebound.”

Rudolph came down with it, and despite the angry New Orleanians, nothing could change the result. Vikings players and coaches reminded each other about the last time they won a thrilling playoff game against the Saints, when they went on to Philadelphia and lost in a rout. There are no lessons for the Saints, who will rue a loss they never saw coming.