When it comes to wrestling and the electrifying Strachan brothers, success is virtually a by-product.

Colby — the last of the stable of Bartlesville High School’s smother brothers — propelled himself to the verge of adding a major tournament title to his already sterling resume.

But, he came up just short in the final.

Strachan — battling at 106 pounds — stampeded through the first four rounds of the Larry Wilkey (Jenks) tourney like a stinging storm, including two pins and a major decision.

The thunderous charge thrust Strachan into the championship final against Skiatook’s Brody Gee.

No other Bartlesville Bruin advanced that far.

But, Gee got the better of Strachan in the championship match, 10-1.

——

Duke McGill (138 pounds) made a promising foray, winning his first two matches on the mat before being sent to the consolation round.

——-

Eli Blankenship (120 pounds) also made it to the third round (bye, pin at 5:45) before losing in the winner’s bracket.

——-

But, Jaden James followed the opposite pattern.

Following a rugged start, the 220-pounder blitzed all the way back into the medal rounds. He fell in the opening round to tumble to the consolation bracket.

James snapped back to surge through five rounds — one by bye, one by disqualification of his opponent and three by pins — to power into the consolation medal round.

James ended up in fifth place, joining Strachan as the only two Bruins to place in the top six.

——-

