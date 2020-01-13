Edits

MIAMI — Northeastern A&M finished sixth at the NJCAA Coaches Duals that were held here Friday, Jan. 10.

They suffered a 22-18 loss to Iowa Central Community College in their final match of the day.

Weather forced most of the action on Saturday to be scrapped.

“Obviously we made some smaller mistakes that we weren’t anticipating, but I think we are still in a pretty good position with the majority of our guys,” Norse coach Joe Renfro said. “We’ve got to get a couple other of our guys to get on board and come around. We obviously didn't finish where we wanted to, but we also know this isn’t our peak time right now.

“It’s kind of a double-edged sword. You definitely want to win it, but if you have to forfeit one to get the other, that’s what we would like to do. I’m not saying we will win the other either, but I think we definitely have got some potential to get it done.”

The Norse were minus Dalen Moore at 125, Zach Porter at 149 and heavyweight Dan Baker. Porter has been sidelined with a dislocated elbow. Renfro hopes he can return by Feb. 1, when NEO travels to Marshall, Missouri, for the Missouri Valley Open.

NEO had gone 6-0 in round robin competition last year, including a 31-9 romp over Clackamas (Oregon) Community College.

The Norsemen opened up an 18-16 lead against Iowa Central in Friday’s fifth-place match following a 14-5 major decision by Joshua Molinar over Triston Licht at 184.

However, Colben Dodson was decisioned 3-2 by Ja’Quez Bostic at 197 and Seth Seago was pinned by Boone McDermott at 1:12 to give the Tritons the win.

The Norse went 3-2 on the day.

They rolled 39-3 over Labette (Kansas) Community College but suffered a 20-17 loss Iowa Western Community College.

NEO bounced back to pound Colby (Kansas) Community College 44-0 and Ellsworth (Iowa) Community College 47-0 before stumbling against Iowa Central.

Norse 174-pounder Jayden Smith went 5-0 on Friday while Mikey Mascarenas and Blake Gonzalez were 4-0 at 133 and 141, respectively.

At 184, Josh Molinar was 3-0 and Dayton Fields won both of his matches.

Clackamas claimed first place with a 38-15 win over Iowa Western.

Western Wyoming was third after beating North Idaho 45-6.

Only 11 of a scheduled 45 duals were wrestled Saturday because of the weather, which saw torrential rain on Friday followed up by a winter weather blast on Saturday.

“I asked the coaches who they wanted to wrestle and paired them up,” Renfro said. “Nobody took Iowa Central, nobody took Clackamas and nobody took NEO. Most of the teams had wrestled five times on Friday.

“They felt with the weather, we can stay the night and get a fresh start on the way home. Ellsworth left Friday night.

“A couple just wanted to get a couple quick matches in and didn’t want to get drummed on because you could tell with the pairings, once you got out of that top eight, there were a couple getting whipped pretty bad.”