Oklahoma State’s offense is still missing in action. The Cowboys’ confidence is disappearing, too.

Three Big 12 games. Three dismal offensive performances.

And each one is considerably worse than the previous.

During OSU’s 52-40 loss at TCU on Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys’ offense again sputtered for a third straight Big 12 loss. But this loss was different. It shook the demeanor of the team.

“I’ve got an unconfident ballclub right now,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said on the radio postgame.

The Cowboys (9-6) have lost six of their last eight games. In three Big 12 games, they’ve scored just 131 points, the fewest in a three-game stretch since the 1966-67 season.

OSU shot 30.2 percent overall and made just 2 of 19 from behind the arc. In the past two games, it’s shot just 3 of 39 from 3-point range.

“We have enough guys that shoot shots and they practice on their shots enough, when they shoot ‘em they should feel confident that it’s going in every time,” said OSU star point guard Isaac Likekele, who scored a team-high 12 points and grabbed five rebounds.

“Once we get back to that, I feel like we’re going to be perfectly fine.”

Even OSU’s reliable scorers struggled against TCU.

Leading scorer Lindy Waters III failed to score for the first time since March 7, 2017. He was 0 for 8 overall, including five 3-point misses.

Sharpshooter Thomas Dziagwa returned to the starting lineup after missing Monday’s loss to West Virginia with the flu. But he was 0 for 5 from 3-point range.

The only successful 3-pointers came from Chris Harris Jr. and Cam McGriff.

OSU also went through two long stretches without scoring — 7:04 in the opening half and 6:48 in the final half. And when the game was tied at 17 late in the opening half, OSU went scoreless for 3:46 as TCU took a seven-point lead.

“We’re a team whose got good shooters,” Boynton said. “When they go in, you feel better and you think none of them are ever going to miss. But it can work the other way. That’s what’s happening to us.

“Now I’m not sure our guys really believe that any of them are going in.”

TCU (12-3, 3-0) didn’t particularly dominate offensively, shooting just 33.3 percent. Star Desmond Bane scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

But holding TCU to just 52 points was the one positive Boynton found.

It’s just not enough as OSU prepares to host Texas on Wednesday. The Cowboys are still searching for answers to an awful offensive stretch.

“Our guys came here, I think, with the purpose of trying to play well and win,” Boynton said, “and I thought we played that way for the most part on the defensive end.

“But right now, we’re a team without offensive confidence and it’s my job to find a way to get them believing in their ability to make shots again.”

Jacob Unruh, The Oklahoman