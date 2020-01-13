COMMERCE — Crazy weather led to the postponement of Saturday’s final day of action in the Commerce Tiger Invitational basketball tournament.

The full slate of games now will be played Saturday, Feb. 1.

Afton will face Nowata in the 6 p.m. girls’ final and the Commerce boys tackle Nowata at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s scores included Commerce boys 47, Salina 45 (ot); Commerce girls 54, Nowata 38; Nowata boys 91, South Coffeyville 44, and Afton girls 66, Bluejacket 58 (ot).

Results on Thursday included Commerce boys 67, Bluejacket 40; Bluejacket girls 56, South Coffeyville 35; Nowata boys 65, Afton 43, and Nowata girls 32, Commerce 27.

Then on Friday it was Nowata girls 35, Salina 31; Salina boys 47, Bluejacket 33; Afton girls 45, South Coffeyville 34, and Afton boys 73, South Coffeyville 42,