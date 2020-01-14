By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Senior power took on an elevated meaning this weekend during a towering achievement by the Wesleyan Christian School boys basketball team.

For the first time in their career, the Mustang corps of 12th grader stalwarts — including Austin Cobb, Tyler Orphin, Tyler Heck, Levi Harper and Chris Ryan — earned a tournament championship.

The best thing of all — they did it at home.

Paced by three players with 12 points apiece — Levi Harper, Kade Kelley and Austin Cobb — WCS outlasted the Washington County Homeschool Alliance (WACHA) Ambassadors in the final, 46-43, on Saturday.

WACHA — which was paced by Kent Girard with 19 points — had led at halftime, 29-25.

The Mustangs stampeded to a 39-38 lead by the end of the third period and owned the lead for most the fourth quarter.

Rounding out WCS’ main scorers were Clayton Holley with six points, Orphin with three and Heck with one.

Semifinal: WCS 60, CHEF jayvee 22

In Friday’s test, the Mustangs rode the hot hand of Cobb (19 points) to the tidy victory.

Kelley added 13 points, followed by Holley with 12. Preston Francis and Harper added seven and five points, respectively; Heck scored three and Parker Francis added a free throw.

First round: WCS 85, Wynona 30

Erupting for their highest-scoring game of the season, the Mustangs were bolstered by Preston Francis’ career-high night of scoring (21 points), followed by Kelley with 18.

Also scoring in double-digits for the Mustangs were Cobb with 11 points and Holley with 10.

Rounding out the long scoring sheet were Heck, eight points; Harper, six points; Orphin, five points; Ryan, four points; and Parker Francis two points.

Cobb was named the tourney MVP and was joined on the All-Tournament team by Kelley and Holley.

Coach’s observations

“I was really impressed that we were able to play such good defense three days in a row,” WCS head coach Kameron Nettleton said, noting the Mustangs held all their opponents to less than 45 points. “Our players have taken the challenge this year of playing defense and taking pride in what we do.”

The Mustangs won’t enjoy much of a break this week.

They board the bus three times — on Tuesday, bound for Mingo Valley High; on Thursday, bound for South Coffeyville; and on Friday, bound for Shidler.