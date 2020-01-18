Throwback games bring out the dramatic best in the Bartlesville High School girls basketball team.

In last year’s contest in the old Bruin Fieldhouse — now known as the Phillips Field House — junior Elise Cone drained a late three-pointer to lift the Lady Bruins to victory.

In this year’s battle in the former main gym — the tussle again came down to the last gasp.

This time it was Lady Bruin sophomore Kate Gronigan who delivered in the clutch. Rescuing a loose ball out on the perimeter, Gronigan threw up an off-balance shot — while she was falling forward — that hit the front of the rim, bounced up and came down through the net — with two seconds left — to power Bartlesville to a 38-37 win against Owasso.

Bartlesville then stole the ball on the inbounds pass to secure the triumph. Gronigan finished with a team-high 12 points — her second-straight outing of scoring in double-figures.

Temporarily forgotten in the glow of the winning shot was Lady Bruin senior Lydia Knollmeyer’s equally-clutch shot with less than 49 seconds left, hitting a hook shot from the middle of the paint — to tie the game, 34-34.

Bartlesville then grabbed the lead on a basket by Elise Cone — set up by a steal of the inbounds pass — to move Bartlesville in front, 36-34.

But, Owasso converted a three-point play with 12 seconds left to hi-jack the lead, 37-36, necessitating Grongian’s crunch-time special. In reality, the sequence leading to the winning shot was not how Lady Bruin head coach Donnie Martin had drawn it up, but …

Bruins fall.

In the boys game, Bartlesville waged a gritty, valiant effort. But, several promising shots off the Bruins’ fingertips refused to find the mark.

Owasso erupted for 29 points in the second half to pull past the Bruins, 53-35.

Adam Nakvinda dialed in 12 points for Bartlesville.