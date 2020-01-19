By Abby Bitterman

The Oklahoman

NORMAN — With less than a minute left in Saturday’s game against TCU, Brady Manek found himself at the free-throw line.

The Oklahoma junior forward sunk both with ease and was then subbed out. As he headed to the bench, an announcement came over the speakers at the Lloyd Noble Center. Manek had reached a career milestone.

His two free throws were point 1,000 and point 1,001 of his OU career.

A big smile came across Manek’s face as he heard the announcement, and he high-fived everyone on the Sooners’ bench as they congratulated him.

“I knew that I was close,” Manek said of the importance of the free throws. “I didn’t know exactly how close, but I knew I was close.”

In a game where the Sooners needed a win to snap a two-game losing streak, they got one in dominant fashion, beating TCU 83-63. Better ball movement and better shooting were a big part of Oklahoma’s strong performance, but Manek’s play had the greatest impact.

The milestone was meaningful for Manek. The Harrah native grew up watching the Sooners (12-5, 3-2 Big 12). He credited his teammates for finding him so often.

“A lot of my points have been catch-and-shoot,” Manek said. “I have to give it up to them.”

Not only did Manek become the 46th Sooner to score 1,000 career points, he also did so in a career-high game. His 31 points and seven made 3-point shots were both career bests.

While this game was the best of Manek’s career, it came one game after he struggled against Kansas on Tuesday.

“It frustrated me all week, it tore me,” Manek said. “But I bounced back.”

Manek was helped by one of OU’s best-ball-movement games of the season. The Sooners entered play Saturday last in the Big 12 in assists per game but had 20 assists against TCU.

“Best ball movement we’ve had in awhile,” Kruger said. “Guys did a really good job of driving and kicking and making the extra pass.”

The extra pass sometimes turned into an extra two or three passes for the Sooners, but it usually ended in a bucket.

Early in the second half, sophomore guard Jamal Bieniemy brought the ball up and passed it to De’Vion Harmon. The freshman guard found Kristian Doolittle who drove toward the basket and then kicked the ball out to Bieniemy in the corner. Bieniemy saw Manek across the court and chucked it to him. Manek knocked down a 3-point shot, and OU extended its lead.

Manek led the way for the Sooners from start to finish against the Horned Frogs (12-5, 3-2 Big 12). He scored OU’s first five points off a 3-pointer and a jump shot and finished with the team’s last five points as well, another 3-pointer and the pair of free throws.

“He stepped up and delivered,” Kruger said. “He’s been shooting the ball well. When he makes shots, it’s no big surprise because he does that extremely well.”

——-

Pokes prod Bears

STILLWATER — Mike Boynton believes Oklahoma State is close to solving its woes.

With blood-shot eyes from Saturday’s emotions, the Cowboys’ coach delivered a passionate message.

He was proud. He’s not accepting the losses. But his team has improved.

It’s just still falling short in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys had No. 2-ranked Baylor on the ropes Saturday inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. OSU looked more like the November version and led by a dozen points in the second half. But when losing streaks get going, it’s hard to break free.

Baylor rallied for a 75-68 victory, closing strong to keep the Cowboys winless in conference play with a fifth straight loss.

“I saw a team that fought for each other today, in a way that if they continue to we’ll win some games moving forward,” Boynton said. “How many? I don’t know. But we’ll win, we’ll get better, our young guys will keep learning and it’ll happen.

“I have more confidence in that today than at any other point in the season, including when we were 7-0. I’m more proud of our team today than at any other point of the season.”

The Cowboys (9-8, 0-5 Big 12) played inspired. They led throughout the entire game until Baylor’s MaCio Teague hit a 3-pointer with 8:43 remaining.

From there, the lead changed five times, with OSU’s Isaac Likekele delivering powerful layups and Lindy Waters III hitting a big 3-pointer. But Baylor reserve Devonte Bandoo hit two of his four 3-pointers in the final stretch.

OSU still had a chance with 18 seconds remaining to tie the game when Baylor’s Jared Butler missed a free throw that would have made it a four-point game.

OSU’s Yor Anei grabbed the rebound, but threw away the outlet pass to Likekele. The Cowboys had to foul again. Bandoo sealed the game with two free throws.

“I think we’re really close,” OSU senior Cam McGriff said. “I feel like we were in a better situation than we were last game against Texas at home. And we just played harder.”

Deploying a stout 2-3 zone defense, the Cowboys stifled Baylor (15-1, 5-0) early. The Bears shot just 35.5 percent overall and made just 2 of 12 3-pointers in the opening half. They caught fire in the second half, making 6 of 11 3s.

It had to happen to overcome OSU’s hot offensive start.

McGriff caught fire in the opening half, tying his career high with four 3-pointers. Thomas Dziagwa, coming off the bench for the first time this season, made three treys as well.

The Cowboys’ offense was finally alive for the first time in weeks with a 12-point lead multiple times.

OSU ultimately shot 41.1 percent overall and 41.7 percent from 3-point range.

“These past two games, I would say we’re playing free,” McGriff said. “We’re definitely making a lot of mistakes, but there’s nothing not left on the floor from an effort standpoint.”

McGriff finished with 16 points and five rebounds. Likekele also had 16 points to go with nine rebounds, five assists and four steals. Dziagwa and Waters added 14 points apiece.

The offense clicked and the defense remained stout. Now, the Cowboys just need that elusive victory.

“You have to see the progress that’s being made,” Boynton said. “I can’t hide from the fact that we’ve played much better this week than we did two weeks ago, and not just from a shooting standpoint. I think defensively we were pretty good today.

“If they don’t start doubting that we can have success, we will have success. It’s just right now we’re not and we’ve got to own that. But we’ve gotta also acknowledge the progress that’s — I think — pretty evident.”

By Jacob Unruh, The Oklahoman

———

Jayhawks hold off Longhorns

AUSTIN, Texas (TNS) — No. 6 Kansas picked up its second road win in a week — and its inside play can be thanked for that.

Udoka Azubuike had 17 points, and the Jayhawks dominated the paint in the second half while pulling away for a 66-57 victory over Texas Saturday afternoon at the Erwin Center.

“For Doke to get cooking, he needs to catch it at two feet. He caught a couple at two feet that he could dunk (second half),” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “Maybe that gave him some confidence.”

KU, after trailing by five at halftime, went immediately to Azubuike in the second half. He had 10 of the team’s first 12 points out of the break and finished 7 of 9 from the floor with nine rebounds in 35 minutes.

“It was an emphasis to get him the ball in the first half too,” Self said. “We just didn’t do it very well.”

The Jayhawks’ guards also made some clutch plays late. Marcus Garrett had a driving layup to break a tie at the 4:40 mark, then had an and-one on the next possession to help push the Jayhawks’ advantage to five.

Point guard Devon Dotson returned to KU’s starting lineup and didn’t appear affected too much by a lingering hip pointer injury. He scored 21 points with 8-of-9 shooting at the free throw line, while also going 4 for 4 from the stripe in the final minute.

“Their guards outplayed our guards today,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said.

Dotson sat out KU’s previous game against Oklahoma with that hip issue. Self had labeled Dotson earlier in the week as a game-time decision.

“It was fun playing out there and getting back into the swing of things,” Dotson said. “When I know that I’m out there and playing, I know there’s no excuses when I play, however I’m feeling.”

Texas took a 31-26 halftime lead with help from excellent defense.

KU (14-3, 4-1 Big 12) managed just four shots at the rim and one 3-pointer in the game’s opening 20 minutes, with new Texas defensive coordinator Luke Yaklich working his specialty: forcing opponents into tough shots in the mid-range.

The Jayhawks didn’t initially take advantage of their strength inside. Though the Longhorns (12-5, 2-3) entered as one of the Big 12’s worst teams on the defensive glass, they held their own early. KU came away with just four offensive rebounds on its 14 first-half misses.

Garrett left the game at the 13:34 mark of the second half after falling hard in the lane when his shot was blocked by Texas’ Jericho Sims. After staying on the ground for a couple minutes, Garrett walked to the locker room under his own power, but later checked back into the lineup after the 12-minute media timeout.

Self said the one of the biggest keys for KU down the stretch was its defense. Texas scored only three points in the final 4 { minutes.

“We made free throws, you don’t turn it over and you get stops,” Self said. “That was kind of what happened with us.”

By Jesse Newell, The Kansas City Star

———

K-State stuns WVU

MANHATTAN, Kan. (TNS) — Antonio Gordon threw down a dunk and thumped his chest three times. His teammates watching from the Kansas State bench jumped out of their seats and danced like they were at a party.

Behind them, the crowd at Bramlage Coliseum roared louder than any home throng the Wildcats have heard in nearly a calendar year.

Those are the type of scenes K-State basketball fans were hoping to see all season, and they came together in perfect harmony as the K-State basketball team played its best game of the year.

The Wildcats stunningly snapped a four-game losing streak with an impressive 84-68 victory over No. 12 West Virginia Saturday. Few saw this coming, but they sent out a reminder to the rest of the Big 12 Conference that they are still capable of big things.

K-State (8-9, 1-4 Big 12) flexed its muscles against the heavyweight Mountaineers (14-3, 3-2) and looked like the superior team from start to finish. Behind some stingy defense and efficient offense, the Wildcats raced to a 42-25 lead and pulled ahead by 24 early in the second half.

West Virginia refused to let K-State completely runaway with things and battled back to within six at one point, but the Wildcats played with enough composure down the stretch to stretch their advantage back to double digits and secure their most important victory of the season.

Wins like this have been hard to come by since Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes and Dean Wade left campus last March. The Wildcats lost all of their high-profile games in nonconference play and then opened up the Big 12 season with four straight losses.

Before Saturday, their best victory of the 2019-20 campaign came at home against middling Tulsa. Now they own a victory over a ranked opponent that many expect to contend for a Big 12 championship.

Cartier Diarra led the way with a career-high 25 points. The junior guard was cool and collected throughout the game and hit what felt like a dagger-3 to give K-State a 79-61 lead in the final minutes. He also six rebounds and four assists.

On this day, he got lots of help. Xavier Sneed played through foul trouble for 16 points and DaJuan Gordon came off the bench to score 15. K-State coach Bruce Weber said the Wildcats might need three players to have special efforts in this game, and that is exactly what he got.

Miles McBride led West Virginia with 11 points.

The Wildcats beat the Mountaineers at their own game. K-State was the better team on defense and played with much more toughness than West Virginia, which are both staples under coach Bob Huggins.

The Wildcats beat the Mountaineers with a full-court press, a stifling approach to half-court defense and a barrage of buckets that haven’t been seen in this building for many games.

Weber gave K-State a spark in some of those areas by switching up his starting lineup. Junior point guard David Sloan and junior forward Levi Stockard were both on the court for opening tip, and they helped the Wildcats get off to a hot start.

It’s been a trying season for the Wildcats, but it didn’t feel that way Saturday.

K-State will try to build off this victory in its next game on Tuesday against Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse.

By Kellis Robinett, The Wichita Eagle