CATOOSA — Keedin Crockett and Clay McCormick placed for Miami at the Port City Classic in Catoosa.

Crockett was fifth at 160 pounds and McCormick eighth at 220.

Crockett picked up a 5-1 decision over Dakota Monk of Locust Grove in his final match.

He had breezed through his first five matches, getting three falls, a major decision and a decision.

Crockett won by injury default in the quarterfinals, but dropped a 14-4 major decision to Zach Coy of Jay in the semis.

He was pinned at 4:04 by Elijah Hynes of Broken Arrow in the first round of consolations, but came back to get the win over Monk.

McCormick was pinned by Danny Rowe of Catoosa at 2:16 in the 220 seventh-place match.

He had a forfeit, two falls and a decision, and was pinned in pool competition.

McCormick was pinned in the quarterfinal and second round of consolation wrestling.

Wardogs competing but not placing were Isaac Baz, 160; Salvador Gonzalez, 170, and Braulio Ladron, 195.

The Wardogs finished 21st as a team with 29 points.

Sergio Angulo was first at 155 pounds during a junior high tournament at Wagoner.

He pinned his way through pool competition, then picked up a pair of decisions before getting a 6-2 win over Kevin Lund of Glenpool to take first place honors.

Brian Cox placed third and Elijah Sanda and Jakob Widby were fourth.