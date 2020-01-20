The Kansas City Chiefs held up their end of the bargain, but the Green Bay Packers faltered in their bid to reach Super Bowl LIV — and as a result, two former Golden Norse players won’t be going head-to-head.

Darwin Thompson is a running back for the Chiefs while Jace Sternberger is a tight end with the Packers.

The Chiefs spotted Tennessee an early lead then came roaring back to claim a 35-24 win — sending Kansas City to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

Thompson had one carry for 7 yards.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns and led the team with 53 yards rushing, including a nifty 27-yard score.

San Francisco popped the Packers’ bubble with a 37-20 victory, giving the franchise its seventh trip to the Super Bowl.

Sternberger had his first career TD reception — an 8-yard scoring pass from Aaron Rodgers for Green Bay’s final touchdown.

While it wouldn't be the first time NEO has had players in the Super Bowl, it would have been one of the rare times where former Norsemen have gone head-to-head in the championship game.