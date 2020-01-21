By Abby Bitterman

The Oklahoman

(TNS) —It was almost another Manek Monday.

Two days after scoring a career-high 31 points, Brady Manek led Oklahoma to the cusp of on its biggest upsets in school history Monday at top-ranked Baylor.

But chalk it up Baylor 61, OU 57.

A pair of late 3-pointers by Manek and Austin Reaves gave OU a chance to stun the newly-minted No. 1 team in the country.

Trailing 59-57 in Waco, Texas, OU’s Kristian Doolittle stole the ball from Baylor’s Jared Butler, setting up a potential game-winning 3-pointer from Reaves on the wing with six seconds left. It missed and Baylor (16-1, 6-0 Big 12) survived in its first game as the AP No. 1 team in three years.

The Sooners started strong, shooting 54% in the first 10 minutes of the game. They played the Bears close, but the Sooners couldn’t close out the half that strong.

Baylor’s offense started to come alive late in the first half, and the Bears led 35-24 at halftime.

Then Manek came to life in the second half.

Manek scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half to keep the game close, but when he went to the bench, Baylor would start to pull away again.

Things stopped going Manek’s way late in the game. With about 4:30 left, Freddie Gillespie — who Manek had contained for most of the game — slipped around the Sooner to grab a rebound and turn it into a dunk.

It was far from the first time the Sooners (12-6, 3-3) had gotten beat on the glass Monday. Oklahoma got beat 46-36 in the rebounding battle, giving Baylor plenty of second chances to capitalize on.

Up next for OU is the SEC-Big 12 Challenge on Saturday against Mississippi State at Chesapeake Energy Arena.