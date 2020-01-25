By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Bartlesville High School depended on a Ridge to get them over the hump on the wrestling match.

During a white-knuckled thriller Thursday at Bixby, Bartlesville sophomore heavyweight Ridge Brewington plowed out a 3-0 decision to propel the Bruins to the five-point win against the Bixby Spartans, 37-32.

“It was definitely a big win for them,” Bartlesville head mat coach Josh Pulsifer said. “They were excited. I had to calm them down in the locker room to talk to them.”

The victory save Bartlesville from being skunked in district dual competition — the Bruins had lost — by sizable deficits — at Owasso and Stillwater in their previous two district matches. Thursday’s showdown at Bixby wrapped up the district round-robin.

The Bruins surged to a 16-0 lead, spearheaded by pins by Colby Strachan (106) and Tarun Vinodkumar (113).

Strachan made quick work of his foe while Vinodkumar wrapped up the fall in the second round, Pulsifer noted.

At 120 pounds, up-and-coming Bruin warrior Elijah Blankenship blasted to a major decision (four points).

“That was real good for a freshman,” Pulsifer said.

But, Bixby snapped back to win the next three matches, at 126, 132 and 138 pounds, to hi-jack the lead, 17-16.

Pulsifer lauded 132-pounder Parra for avoiding a pin.

Bartlesville suffered its toughest emotional agony about Ethan Gilkey’s defeat at 138 pounds.

Gilkey led by 11 points partway into the third period, and appeared on his way to a major decision victory, if not a technical fall.

But, when Gilkey make a takedown move in the third period, “he got rolled through … and got pinned,” Pulsifer explained. “It was a heartbreaker.”

Duke McGill (145) pushed the Bruins back ahead with a two-point winning decision.

At 152 pounds, Kaleb Childress lost by decision — but he did a gritty job of fighting back from 10 points down to avoid a major decision loss, Pulsifer noted.

At this point in the match Bixby led, 20-19.

Bartlesville bolted back to the lead on pins by Jakob Hammack (160) and Laken Clowdus (170), 31-20.

Clowdus led by six points when he turned his opponent in the final 30 seconds to administer the pin and earn six points rather than just three.

“That was huge for the team,” Pulsifer said.

But, the irrepressible Spartans made one final run by racking up pins at 182 and 195 pounds to inch back ahead, 32-31.

Both of Bartlesville’s wrestlers at those weights — Brody Lawson and Landon Bidleman — battled with great effort, Pulsifer said.

The match’s outcome went down to the wire, depending on what happened in the 220 pound and heavyweight clashes.

At 220 pounds, Bartlesville’s Jaden James grinded to a one-point win by decision to elevate the Bruins to a 34-32 lead.

The match would be decided in the heavyweight rumble.

Bartlesville’s Ridge Brewington gave up 30 pounds in weight but gutted it out for 3-0 win by decision. He led by only 1-0 going into the final period.

The victory upped Bartlesville’s dual match record to 5-5 overall.

During the first week in February, Bartlesville will wrestle at both Barnsdall and Pawhuska, with an opportunity to nail down a winning (7-5) dual meet record for the season.

Prior to those tests, the Bruins are slated to participate Jan. 31-Feb. 1 in a tournament hosted by Tulsa Rogers.