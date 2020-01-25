By Mike Tupa

RAMONA — Senior power took on a whole new dimension Thursday night for the Caney Valley High School girls basketball team.

A pair of 12th-grade warriors — Hanna Jones and Paige Urquhart — combined for 35 points to power the Lady Trojans back into the championship game of the Caney Valley Tournament.

Caney Valley outlasted a young but talented Liberty Lady Tiger squad, 50-42, in the semifinals.

This will be the third-straight year the Lady Trojans will battle the Oklahoma Union High School Lady Cougars for the tourney title.

Caney Valley won it in 2018, 58-25. Oklahoma Union turned the tables in 2019, 47-37.

In order to earn another shot at Oklahoma Union, Caney Valley needed to get past Liberty.

Jones dropped in 19 points — including three defensive-breaking three-pointers. Urquhart added 16 points while hitting 5-of-10 free throws.

Gentry Webb rounded out the team’s top three with nine points, while Jade Upton and Sammi Gilbreath each hit a deuce.

LeiLani Whitworth and Jill Emery each nailed a free throw.

Jennika Boone and Jaida Cargill recorded 17 and 13 points, respectively, for Liberty, followed by Delilah Johnson with 10.

Caney Valley led after three quarters, 37-34, and then put it away in the fourth quarter on 9-of-20 free throw shooting.

But, Liberty remained close to the end.

With about four minutes left, Jones went to the free throw stripe two different times and hit 2-of-4 to give Caney Valley a 43-39 lead.

After Caney Valley went ahead by six, 45-39, Boone nailed a trey for Liberty.

Caney Valley — coached by Deric Longan — sealed the victory when Urquhart drilled a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left.