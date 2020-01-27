MIAMI — A 19-9 advantage in the fourth quarter helped the Northeast Oklahoma Association of Homeschoolers to turn back Fairland 47-38 in the Girls Gold final at the Northeastern A&M High School Basketball Tournament here Saturday night.

NOAH carried a two-point lead into the half and the Lady Owls trimmed it to one going into the final stanza.

“We had a couple of breakdowns defensively to start the fourth and they did what good teams do: they made shots on three straight possessions,” Fairland coach Justin Goins said. “Other than that, I thought we played really good. It was a game that will get us ready for the playoffs, I think.”

This marked the third time in five year FHS reached the finals.

The Lady Owls claimed titles in 2017 and 2015. They also won it in 2010.

Aubrey Yant got eight of her 11 points in the fourth quarter and Mallory Beasler picked up half of her 12 down the stretch.

The Lady Cougars also were 7 of 13 at the free throw line in the fourth.

Leading the Fairland scoring were Kyndall Davis with nine and Erica Schertz with eight.

Grace Goins, Alexis McGranahan and Scout Mayfield finished with six each and Makynzi Jones added a free throw.

“I was really proud of the way we played,” Goins said. “There is no quit in my girls.”