By Joe Buettner

The Norman Transcript

(TNS) —Brady Manek recognizes Austin Reaves has a few flashy dunks in him.

“He just doesn’t do it very much,” the junior Manek quipped after Oklahoma’s 82-69 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

It was almost as if Reaves saved his quasi-acrobatic, second-half slam for the Sooners’ impromptu dunk contest against the Cowboys.

Reaves intercepted an Oklahoma State pass, raced the pass’ intended recipient — Lindy Waters III — to the other end and launched toward the rim.

Reaves’ legs didn’t seem to get the message that his hands reached the basket. What started as a two-hand jam turned into Reaves hanging on to the rim with one hand and his body almost laying perfectly horizontal in mid-air.

Plays like that are “momentum changers,” says Manek. And OU enjoyed plenty of them on its way to Saturday’s win.

OU finished with six dunks — three from Alondes Williams, two from Reaves and one from Manek.

The frequent jams electrified the Lloyd Noble Center crowd, which was announced at 10,186. Though, Manek’s sharpshooting juiced up the arena just as well.

Manek scored 30 points on 11-of-18 shots from the field and 7 of 13 from the perimeter.

“I think we were moving it well,” said Manek, who’s the only Big 12 player this season to post multiple 30-point games. “I happened to be the guy who was open a lot of the time. They found me, and I was knocking them down.”

Manek’s touch from the floor arrived early, resulting in the forward grabbing 22 points by halftime.

His quick start opened up Reaves to piece together a 21-point performance, Williams to finish with 12 points and senior Kristian Doolittle to pitch in six.

“It was huge,” said OU coach Lon Kruger of Manek’s performance. “I thought, again, Doolittle from the middle of the zone, found guys on the perimeter. Brady, often times, was the guy. He’s been shooting like that for us for a while. Looking to find him, did today, and he stepped up and delivered.”

Williams also delivered as he’s done with more regularity.

The Sooner newcomer has scored 12 or more points in OU’s last three outings and affecting the game in other ways than just dunks, according to Kruger.

“He gives us an extra punch for sure,” Kruger said. “He’s making shots. He can put the ball on the floor and make plays for others. And he’s really done a nice job defensively, so really happy.

“It’s kind of like a new person in the rotation when you have Alondes playing like that.”

A road test against Texas Tech now awaits the Sooners on Tuesday.

OU’s struggled to extend momentum from one game to the next, perhaps best told by its 4-4 conference record.

Although, Saturday’s performance would seem to be an ideal launchpad for when the Sooners square off with the Red Raiders in Lubbock, Texas.

“It was probably, for 40 minutes, overall, probably one of the better efforts on both ends of the floor,” Kruger said. “We need to keep that going.”

Kansas holds on

LAWRENCE, Kan. (TNS) — Texas Tech’s basketball players and student managers wore red, long-sleeved No. 5 Patrick Mahomes II shirts during warmups prior to Saturday’s Kansas-Red Raiders game in Allen Fieldhouse.

Any attempt to gain favor with KU players and fans — who share the desire for Tech graduate Mahomes and the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami — did not exactly pay off once the ball was tipped.

Devon Dotson scored 21 points, with six rebounds and three assists, as the No. 3-ranked Jayhawks upended the Red Raiders, 78-75. KU (18-3, 7-1 Big 12) raced to leads of 10-0 and 17-2 in front of the 301st sellout crowd in the fieldhouse.

Marcus Garrett added 15 points and five rebounds while Isaiah Moss contributed 12 points and Ochai Agbaji 11 for the Jayhawks.

David McCormack, who returned from a two-game suspension, had six points and six boards in 20 minutes. He played a pivotal role on a night Udoka Azubuike had foul problems and went for five points and eight boards in 16 minutes.

Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey had 26 points for Tech (13-8, 4-4). TJ Holyfield contributed 19.

Mahomes, who will lead the Chiefs’ offense against the 49ers, by the way, wore No. 5 in college. He, of course, wears No. 15 with KC.

KU fans, caught up in Super Bowl fever, bellowed “Home of the Chiefs” loudly at the end of Saturday’s National Anthem.

KU survived a 14-point onslaught from Ramsey and early foul problems of Azubuike to lead, 44-35, at halftime.

Dotson scored 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, while Garrett and Agbaji had seven points apiece in the half.

Tech cut the deficit to four points, 57-53, at 9:33 and two points, 57-55, at 8:51.

KU answered with a 6-0 run and led 63-55 at 7:32. Dotson and Agbaji scored buckets and McCormack slammed in a lob from Dotson. KU led by 10 at the final TV timeout, 70-60. But Tech immediately cut it to 70-65 at 3:07 on two free throws by Terrence Shannon and a three by Holyfield.

Holyfield’s 3 pulled Tech within five points again at 76-71 with 1:38 left. He went to the line at with 57.1 seconds left and made two free throws, then Garrett missed an inside shot and Ramsey scored a layup that made it 76-75 KU with 29 seconds left.

Agbaji went to the line with 14.3 seconds left, made two free throws and KU led 78-75.

Baylor buries TCU

WACO, Texas (TNS) — No. 1 Baylor showed why it’s the top team in the country with a dominant 68-52 victory at the Ferrell Center, fending off any threat TCU showed in the second half.

Baylor (19-1, 8-0 Big 12) has now won a program-record 18 consecutive games and remains the Big 12’s only unbeaten team in league play. Junior guard MaCio Teague had a team-high 19 points, including a season-high five 3-pointers.

TCU’s Kevin Samuel ended the scoring drought with a basket with 1:50 left, but the damage had been done. Baylor closed the half with a 3-pointer by Matthew Mayer to take a 35-24 lead into the locker rooms.

The Frogs shot just 26.7% from the field (8 for 30), including 2 for 12 from 3-point range, in the opening half. They also had nine turnovers.

WVU drops K-State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (TNS) — Bruce Weber had seen enough.

Shortly after Derek Culver made a contested layup that gave West Virginia a seven-point lead over Kansas State midway through the second half of their basketball game on Saturday at WVU Coliseum, Weber signaled for a timeout in hopes of composing his team.

That would normally be viewed as a wise coaching move, but the timing of his decision worked against K-State in this situation. With 12:04 remaining, a media timeout was coming at the next dead ball. And it arrived 35 seconds later when K-State turned the ball over on a shot-clock violation on its next possession.

K-State still trailed by seven, but now it only had one timeout left and no way to slow West Virginia as it scored seven straight points and pulled away for a 66-57 victory in front of a capacity crowd.

That was far from the only reason the Wildcats lost this game. They shot the ball miserably from 3-point range, making just 3 of 17 attempts, committed too many fouls and failed to take advantage of their opportunities at the free throw line. But K-State entered this game with a slim margin for error in hopes for a road upset.

West Virginia has been invincible here this season, improving to 11-0 at home.

For that reason, few gave the Wildcats much of a chance even though they defeated the Mountaineers 84-68 two weeks ago at Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State fared better than some expected in a difficult road environment, but it didn’t play nearly well enough to win or challenge West Virginia until the final moments.

The biggest culprit: A complete lack of offensive punch. Montavious Murphy made a 3-pointer and Cartier Diarra knocked down a pair, while the rest of the team missed 14 long range shots.

David Sloan led K-State in scoring with 13 points. He had some success attacking the rim off the dribble, but he struggled in most other areas.

Xavier Sneed was next with 11 points, but the senior wing will take little solace in that as he went 0 for 7 from 3-point range.

Offense is never K-State’s strong suit, but this was a particularly long day for the Wildcats, as they shot 37% from the field, 18% from 3-point range and 69% from the free-throw line.

Meanwhile, Culver was a force inside for the Mountaineers and scored a game-high 19 points. Ten different West Virginia players scored.

With the win, No. 12 West Virginia (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) remained within shouting distance of No. 1 Baylor in the Big 12 championship race. With the loss, K-State (9-12, 2-6) dropped another game under .500 and lost again away from Manhattan.

The Wildcats haven’t won a game outside Bramlage Coliseum since Nov. 9 when they beat UNLV on the road 60-56 in overtime. This was their ninth straight loss away from home.

A strange thing about this game for K-State was that it got off to a solid start.

The Wildcats led the Mountaineers 16-15 midway through the first half on a layup from Mike McGuirl. That alone felt like an accomplishment given the way West Virginia has massacred opponents at home recently.

K-State didn’t back down, but it couldn’t maintain its hot start.

With Murphy, Makol Mawien and Diarra all in foul trouble, the Wildcats didn’t make a basket for the next 5 minutes, 16 seconds.

During that time, they fell behind 25-16. But then they played strong defense and made a few shots, pulling to within 30-27 by halftime.

K-State pulled even closer at 30-29 early in the second half but missed a string of free throws when it had an opportunity to take the lead. West Virginia dominated from there.