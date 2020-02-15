Saturday

Feb 15, 2020 at 12:01 AM


By Scott Wright


The Oklahoman


STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s final leg of its Big 12 reunion tour is officially on the schedule for 2034.


In the years since the original Big 12 Conference lost four teams, Oklahoma State has played three of them, with bowl matchups against Colorado, Missouri and most recently, Texas A&M.


Now, the Cowboys have added the fourth, Nebraska, to their football schedule for the 2034-35 seasons in a home-and-home deal announced Thursday.


Nebraska will host the Cowboys on Sept. 16, 2034, with the return game in Stillwater on Sept. 15, 2035.


The Cowboys and Cornhuskers met every year from 1960-2010 as members of the Big Eight Conference, then the Big 12.


While Nebraska has controlled the overall series 37-5-1, Oklahoma State won three of the final five matchups before the Nebraska left for the Big Ten.


Nebraska adds to a strengthening list of Power 5 opponents on the OSU non-conference schedule in the coming years, with Arizona State, Arkansas and Oregon.


Here’s a look at all of Oklahoma State’s future opponents:


2020


Sept. 3: Oregon State


Sept. 12: Tulsa


Sept. 19: Western Illinois


2021


Sept. 4: Missouri State


Sept. 11: Tulsa


Sept. 18: at Boise State


2022


Sept. 3: Central Michigan


Sept. 10: Arizona State


Sept. 17: Arkansas-Pine Bluff


2023


Sept. 2: Central Arkansas


Sept. 9: at Arizona State


Sept. 16: South Alabama


2024


Sept. 7: Arkansas


Sept. 14: at Tulsa


2025


Sept. 6: at Oregon


Sept. 20: Tulsa


2026


Sept. 5: at Tulsa


Sept. 12: Oregon


2027


Sept. 11: at Arkansas


Sept. 18: Tulsa


2028


Sept. 16: at Tulsa


2029


Sept. 15: Tulsa


2030


Sept. 14: at Tulsa


2031


Sept. 13: Tulsa


2032


Sept. 18: Arkansas


2033


Sept. 17: at Arkansas


2034


Sept. 16: at Nebraska


2035


Sept. 15: Nebraska