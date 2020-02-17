By Deantae Prince

Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO (TNS) — The NBA entered the 69th NBA All-Star Game with an intent to change the tone of its annual showcase, creating a new scoring system and adding a charitable component to stoke the competitive fire of the 24 best players in basketball.

Year No. 1 of the NBA’s All-Star experiment was a hit with players and fans at the United Center. The first All-Star Game held in Chicago since 1988 ended with Team LeBron hitting the target score of 157 for a 157-155 victory over Team Giannis.

Kawhi Leonard posted 30 points and seven rebounds to become the first player to win the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award.

As a condition of the new format, Team LeBron also raised $400,000 for Chicago Scholars, and Team Giannis’ effort resulted in a $100,000 donation to After School Matters.

Team LeBron’s Anthony Davis made the decisive play as he knocked down a free throw to close the game, bringing one of the most exciting All-Star Game finishes in recent memory. Although this game wasn’t marked by one singular offensive performance, there was anticipation and excitement and everything that lacked in previous years.

At the start of the night, the exhibition had general nonchalance bordering on boredom taking hold for two quarters. That changed in the third quarter and was alleviated completely in the final period, when strategy and foul calls entered the fray. A game that had been lacking became vibrant, and the entire arena hung on the edges of their seats on every play.

Team Giannis correctly introduced strategy in the final moments of the third quarter as it trailed 40-39, electing to foul Russell Westbrook, who made only one of two free throws. Rudy Gobert fielded an alley-oop on the next play and flushed it to make the score 41-41. Westbrook later missed a fadeaway and the quarter ended in a tie, carrying the $100,000 donation from the third quarter over to the fourth.

Then the game clock went off and the competitiveness came out. From there everything changed: actual defense was played, bodies hit the floor, shot election was exercised and coaches used challenges.

Because Team Giannis led 133-124 after three quarters, 24 points were added to its score to create a target score of 157. Team LeBron overcame the disadvantage with a 33-point fourth quarter.

The game became an all-out battle when the score became tied at 152 in the fourth. Each team had to claw and fight from there.

With Team LeBron leading 154-153, Team Giannis successful challenged Giannis Antetokounmpo’s goaltending call of a LeBron James layup attempt and James Harden was called for an offensive foul, which took away a 3-pointer that would have ended the game. Shortly thereafter, James finished a dunk to give his team a 156-153 lead.

On the game’s final play, Anthony Davis was fouled by Kyle Lowry, putting Team LeBron at the free-throw line to hit the target score. Davis added extra excitement when he missed the first free throw. But he followed up by hitting the second, and Team LeBron became the first winner under what appears to be a promising new format.