By Mike Tupa

While the temperature outside hovered below the mid-40’s, the Oklahoma Wesleyan University women’s basketball team couldn’t get out of the low 60’s.

The Lady Eagles fell to visiting Bethel (Kan.) University, 81-60, to wrap up their home schedule.

After turning a promising first quarter — muscling out to an 18-16 lead — OKWU scored 14 in each of the remaining three quarters and Bethel blitzed into the lead.

Danae Goodwin dialed in 14 points to top the Lady Eagle scorers, followed by Nicole Ickes with 11.

Makayla Watkins added seven points, while Ashley Cook came off the bench to flush eight points.

Abby Schmidt turned in a thunderous game for Bethel (27 points, 12, rebounds), followed by another double-double by Alex Bearup (13 points, 11 boards).

The loss dropped the Lady Eagles to 15-13 overall and 11-12 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference; Bethel improved to 15-14 and 11-12, pulling into a sixth-place tie in the standings with OKWU.

The Lady Eagles wrap up their regular season with a road trip Saturday to Salina, Kan., to take on Kansas Wesleyan (24-5, 20-3).

All things considered, the Lady Eagles have displayed a gritty streak of determination through a season of adversity and injury.

They bounced back from a five-game losing streak in mid-January to post a 5-5 record in the last 10 games.

OKWU head coach Grace Hadley welcomed back veteran stalwart Amanda Hart, who hadn’t played since Jan. 23.

Hart came off the bench Wednesday to play eight minutes and contribute five points and a blocked shot.

But, the Lady Eagles struggled mightily on the boards — Bethel cleaned the class with 44 boards, compared to 28 for OKWU.

Bethel also hit a blistering 48 percent of its field goals (27-of-56), compared to 33 percent (23-of-69) for OKWU.

The Lady Eagles eye a major opportunity Saturday to pull off what would be a stunning upset.

Bethel 81, OKWU 60

Bethel 16-22-22-21—81

OKWU 18-14-14-14—60

Bethel (Kan.)

Abby Schmidt 7-8 13-19 27, Sydney Tenant 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Bearup 3-8 7-8 13, Kayla Newman 2-4 1-2 5, Josie Calzonetti 0-8 0-0 0, Tierra Powell 0-0 0-0 0, Claira Spurgeon 0-2 0-0 0, Lena Driscoll 0-0 0-0 0, Ashtyn Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Brielle Hampton 6-13 1-2 15, Melinda Vargas 2-5 0-1 4, Macie Price 6-7 1-2 15. Totals 27-56 23-34 81

Oklahoma Wesleyan

Amanda Hart 2-4 0-0 5, Shakiaya Strong 0-1 0-0 0, Danae Goodwin 5-15 3-3 14, Nia Hill 1-2 1-1 3, Makayla Watkins 3-11 0-0 7, Nicole Ickes 4-8 2-4 11, Brittan Garrett 1-4 1-2 3, Ashley Cook 3-7 0-0 8, Essence Tolson 2-4 0-0 4, Caitlin Flackman 1-2 0-0 2, Desirea Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Sarah Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Melanie Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Cierra Johnson 1-7 0-0 3, River Jefferies 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-69 7-10 60