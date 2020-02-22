Going into the final full weekend in February, the Oklahoma Wesleyan University softball team is looking for a direction.

After dropping five in a row — including a two-run loss in its most recent outing — the Lady Eagles (2-5) journeyed today to The Sunflower State to take on MidAmerica Nazarene.

Starting times are 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The Lady Eagles also will play away on Tuesday — at Mid-America Christian, prior to a four-game homestand next Friday and Saturday.

The Lady Eagles fell in two earlier this week at Cottey (Mo.), 11-3 and 8-6.

In the 11-3 loss, Bartlesville High graduate Abbey Ely absorbed the pitching loss after turning in four gritty innings of work.

Payton Langley smacked a two-run homer for OKWU.

OKWU could only wonder “what if?” after the loss in the second game.

The Lady Eagles surged to a 5-0 lead —only to lose by two runs.

Lindy Alexander ripped a homer and a double for OKWU. Talia Salinas pitched the distance.